Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 26, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (July 27-30) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

All the 315 local areas in England have seen a week-on-week fall in rates.

Middlesbrough continues to have the highest rate, with 981 new cases in the seven days to July 26 – the equivalent of 695.8 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,421.5 in the seven days to July 19.

Redcar & Cleveland has the second highest rate, down from 1,520.2 to 668.6, with 917 new cases.

Blackpool has the third highest rate, down from 872.0 to 606.0, with 845 new cases.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 30 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 26; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 19.

Middlesbrough, 695.8, (981), 1421.5, (2004)Redcar and Cleveland, 668.6, (917), 1520.2, (2085)Blackpool, 606.0, (845), 872.0, (1216)Stockton-on-Tees, 599.4, (1183), 1223.2, (2414)North East Lincolnshire, 541.5, (864), 1035.3, (1652)Doncaster, 522.6, (1630), 923.4, (2880)South Tyneside, 521.9, (788), 1068.4, (1613)Darlington, 506.5, (541), 942.9, (1007)Hartlepool, 494.3, (463), 1122.1, (1051)Plymouth, 478.8, (1255), 930.2, (2438)Hull, 470.8, (1223), 729.9, (1896)Sunderland, 466.0, (1294), 1051.1, (2919)Wakefield, 456.8, (1591), 742.7, (2587)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 452.5, (1789), 548.1, (2167)Salford, 447.4, (1158), 726.3, (1880)Copeland, 444.4, (303), 1179.2, (804)South Gloucestershire, 442.0, (1260), 934.8, (2665)Newark and Sherwood, 441.9, (541), 708.2, (867)Bristol, 441.1, (2044), 885.5, (4103)Fylde, 438.2, (354), 718.0, (580)Oldham, 431.4, (1023), 797.9, (1892)Rushcliffe, 430.4, (513), 685.5, (817)North Tyneside, 428.5, (891), 724.8, (1507)Bassetlaw, 424.8, (499), 921.2, (1082)Barnsley, 414.4, (1023), 802.9, (1982)Mansfield, 413.5, (452), 506.8, (554)Newcastle upon Tyne, 413.4, (1252), 814.0, (2465)Solihull, 412.7, (893), 897.5, (1942)Gateshead, 410.8, (830), 850.3, (1718)Three Rivers, 410.4, (383), 614.0, (573)Torbay, 409.5, (558), 728.0, (992)Rotherham, 405.8, (1077), 584.4, (1551)Rochdale, 402.9, (896), 681.6, (1516)County Durham, 402.2, (2132), 794.0, (4209)Gedling, 401.2, (473), 718.4, (847)Wyre, 400.6, (449), 787.8, (883)Sheffield, 399.4, (2336), 608.0, (3556)Lincoln, 395.8, (393), 430.0, (427)Exeter, 395.7, (520), 442.9, (582)Leeds, 395.6, (3138), 643.8, (5106)Southampton, 394.8, (997), 586.9, (1482)Tameside, 394.3, (893), 711.7, (1612)Nottingham, 390.8, (1301), 604.4, (2012)Calderdale, 389.2, (823), 554.7, (1173)Preston, 389.1, (557), 555.4, (795)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 388.0, (504), 756.8, (983)Wigan, 383.4, (1260), 821.2, (2699)Bradford, 383.1, (2068), 659.2, (3558)St. Helens, 381.5, (689), 577.0, (1042)South Ribble, 379.1, (420), 650.8, (721)Harlow, 379.0, (330), 526.0, (458)Burnley, 373.4, (332), 670.3, (596)Wandsworth, 370.1, (1220), 707.7, (2333)Warrington, 369.0, (775), 667.6, (1402)North East Derbyshire, 368.6, (374), 694.8, (705)Hammersmith and Fulham, 367.8, (681), 595.2, (1102)West Lancashire, 365.7, (418), 558.2, (638)Manchester, 365.2, (2019), 583.0, (3223)Southwark, 364.8, (1163), 551.4, (1758)Liverpool, 364.6, (1816), 490.5, (2443)Tonbridge and Malling, 363.2, (480), 572.1, (756)East Riding of Yorkshire, 362.6, (1237), 674.4, (2301)Lambeth, 359.8, (1173), 668.3, (2179)Ashfield, 358.0, (458), 576.9, (738)Dartford, 357.9, (403), 611.9, (689)Stockport, 357.5, (1049), 609.7, (1789)Knowsley, 356.0, (537), 540.9, (816)North Warwickshire, 355.5, (232), 798.3, (521)Hambleton, 353.7, (324), 697.6, (639)Epping Forest, 353.1, (465), 576.4, (759)Corby, 353.1, (255), 465.3, (336)Scarborough, 352.2, (383), 650.1, (707)Chorley, 351.1, (415), 738.5, (873)Barrow-in-Furness, 349.0, (234), 556.3, (373)Hertsmere, 348.8, (366), 594.7, (624)Craven, 348.3, (199), 686.0, (392)Bromsgrove, 347.4, (347), 714.9, (714)Trafford, 347.2, (824), 550.2, (1306)Coventry, 345.9, (1285), 668.6, (2484)Watford, 345.8, (334), 547.7, (529)Broxbourne, 345.4, (336), 583.9, (568)Sandwell, 345.3, (1134), 588.5, (1933)Gloucester, 344.6, (445), 535.1, (691)Bath and North East Somerset, 344.6, (666), 745.5, (1441)Birmingham, 344.4, (3932), 579.6, (6618)Great Yarmouth, 344.3, (342), 792.3, (787)Kettering, 342.9, (349), 487.3, (496)Arun, 342.8, (551), 588.5, (946)Dudley, 342.7, (1102), 602.6, (1938)Portsmouth, 342.0, (735), 549.5, (1181)Chelmsford, 340.3, (607), 685.0, (1222)Medway, 339.6, (946), 442.6, (1233)Northumberland, 339.6, (1095), 678.3, (2187)Rugby, 336.9, (367), 548.0, (597)Rochford, 336.5, (294), 624.9, (546)Bexley, 335.9, (834), 539.3, (1339)Islington, 335.7, (814), 551.0, (1336)Northampton, 335.2, (753), 424.3, (953)Maidstone, 334.6, (575), 532.5, (915)Chesterfield, 333.7, (350), 621.5, (652)Central Bedfordshire, 332.6, (960), 587.6, (1696)Colchester, 331.8, (646), 520.3, (1013)Brighton and Hove, 331.7, (965), 566.5, (1648)Worcester, 331.0, (335), 694.5, (703)Bury, 330.9, (632), 600.0, (1146)Allerdale, 330.4, (323), 857.2, (838)Southend-on-Sea, 324.4, (594), 625.3, (1145)Blaby, 324.1, (329), 561.4, (570)Bolsover, 324.0, (261), 557.3, (449)Haringey, 323.8, (870), 422.5, (1135)Gravesham, 323.5, (346), 449.8, (481)Wolverhampton, 323.5, (852), 498.9, (1314)Bedford, 323.2, (560), 458.8, (795)Thurrock, 322.9, (563), 423.9, (739)Tamworth, 322.1, (247), 662.4, (508)Stoke-on-Trent, 321.0, (823), 592.5, (1519)Waltham Forest, 321.0, (889), 419.5, (1162)Hyndburn, 320.8, (260), 502.2, (407)Ealing, 320.4, (1095), 428.0, (1463)Brent, 320.2, (1056), 397.9, (1312)Staffordshire Moorlands, 320.0, (315), 586.2, (577)East Hertfordshire, 319.9, (479), 597.0, (894)Wirral, 319.7, (1036), 512.3, (1660)South Northamptonshire, 318.6, (301), 523.9, (495)South Staffordshire, 318.4, (358), 526.5, (592)Leicester, 318.2, (1127), 437.0, (1548)Boston, 317.8, (223), 446.0, (313)Castle Point, 317.6, (287), 782.3, (707)Swindon, 316.8, (704), 519.4, (1154)St Albans, 316.6, (470), 598.2, (888)Hackney and City of London, 316.0, (919), 531.6, (1546)Broxtowe, 315.7, (360), 620.9, (708)North West Leicestershire, 314.6, (326), 655.3, (679)Telford and Wrekin, 314.1, (565), 585.5, (1053)Stevenage, 313.1, (275), 449.7, (395)Sevenoaks, 313.0, (378), 566.5, (684)Maldon, 312.7, (203), 475.9, (309)Cannock Chase, 312.6, (315), 518.1, (522)Eastleigh, 312.2, (417), 503.8, (673)Walsall, 312.1, (891), 500.9, (1430)Dacorum, 312.1, (483), 538.2, (833)Barnet, 312.0, (1235), 483.7, (1915)Greenwich, 311.9, (898), 430.3, (1239)Sefton, 311.9, (862), 477.2, (1319)Tower Hamlets, 311.3, (1011), 485.6, (1577)Bromley, 311.1, (1034), 554.6, (1843)Basildon, 310.9, (582), 572.7, (1072)Redditch, 310.8, (265), 510.2, (435)North Somerset, 310.6, (668), 646.4, (1390)Brentwood, 310.3, (239), 658.3, (507)Selby, 310.1, (281), 576.0, (522)Cheshire East, 309.3, (1188), 497.5, (1911)Croydon, 307.7, (1190), 438.6, (1696)Havering, 307.5, (798), 452.3, (1174)Wellingborough, 307.4, (245), 330.0, (263)Norwich, 306.6, (431), 386.3, (543)Hounslow, 306.4, (832), 353.2, (959)Oxford, 305.7, (466), 417.2, (636)Crawley, 305.1, (343), 611.2, (687)Welwyn Hatfield, 304.8, (375), 540.5, (665)South Bucks, 304.1, (213), 489.7, (343)Lancaster, 303.3, (443), 594.4, (868)North Devon, 302.6, (294), 592.9, (576)Harrow, 302.6, (760), 432.4, (1086)East Northamptonshire, 302.6, (286), 509.9, (482)North Lincolnshire, 301.8, (520), 417.9, (720)Lewisham, 301.8, (923), 493.7, (1510)Lichfield, 301.7, (316), 549.8, (576)Pendle, 300.7, (277), 460.3, (424)Halton, 300.6, (389), 480.6, (622)Test Valley, 300.4, (379), 534.2, (674)Charnwood, 300.2, (558), 499.3, (928)Erewash, 297.3, (343), 671.7, (775)Harrogate, 296.6, (477), 528.5, (850)Rossendale, 296.6, (212), 642.1, (459)Reigate and Banstead, 296.5, (441), 525.7, (782)Kirklees, 294.9, (1297), 485.2, (2134)Torridge, 294.4, (201), 301.8, (206)Luton, 294.3, (627), 378.8, (807)Cambridge, 293.3, (366), 369.4, (461)Wyre Forest, 292.2, (296), 516.3, (523)East Devon, 291.9, (427), 451.9, (661)Spelthorne, 291.5, (291), 493.8, (493)Basingstoke and Deane, 290.5, (513), 591.2, (1044)Merton, 290.5, (600), 433.8, (896)Chichester, 288.9, (350), 445.0, (539)Wycombe, 288.6, (504), 498.2, (870)Westminster, 288.2, (753), 383.4, (1002)Teignbridge, 285.5, (383), 411.4, (552)Hillingdon, 285.1, (875), 464.4, (1425)Richmond upon Thames, 284.3, (563), 532.8, (1055)Bolton, 284.1, (817), 533.1, (1533)Wiltshire, 281.2, (1406), 435.0, (2175)Tendring, 281.1, (412), 575.2, (843)Richmondshire, 281.0, (151), 675.6, (363)Chiltern, 280.4, (269), 541.0, (519)Uttlesford, 279.3, (255), 533.5, (487)Warwick, 279.0, (401), 611.5, (879)Camden, 278.5, (752), 447.7, (1209)Adur, 278.4, (179), 600.3, (386)Stroud, 277.6, (333), 456.0, (547)Milton Keynes, 275.4, (742), 478.4, (1289)Derbyshire Dales, 273.8, (198), 506.0, (366)Sutton, 273.3, (564), 519.5, (1072)Hart, 273.0, (265), 502.7, (488)High Peak, 270.9, (251), 495.3, (459)Cheshire West and Chester, 270.8, (929), 510.7, (1752)Swale, 270.5, (406), 476.4, (715)Wokingham, 270.0, (462), 433.0, (741)Winchester, 269.1, (336), 354.0, (442)Worthing, 268.6, (297), 449.5, (497)Oadby and Wigston, 268.4, (153), 417.4, (238)Bracknell Forest, 267.6, (328), 636.5, (780)Epsom and Ewell, 266.7, (215), 545.7, (440)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 266.5, (345), 611.1, (791)Newham, 266.5, (941), 319.4, (1128)Kensington and Chelsea, 266.4, (416), 413.8, (646)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 266.0, (1521), 414.1, (2368)Cheltenham, 265.7, (309), 368.9, (429)Peterborough, 264.5, (535), 331.8, (671)Hastings, 263.3, (244), 344.3, (319)Havant, 261.4, (330), 395.3, (499)East Staffordshire, 261.4, (313), 469.3, (562)Derby, 261.2, (672), 428.7, (1103)Ribble Valley, 261.1, (159), 427.0, (260)Barking and Dagenham, 259.7, (553), 329.3, (701)Amber Valley, 258.3, (331), 625.8, (802)North Hertfordshire, 257.5, (344), 461.2, (616)East Lindsey, 257.5, (365), 400.1, (567)Gosport, 257.0, (218), 515.1, (437)Carlisle, 256.7, (279), 758.2, (824)Windsor and Maidenhead, 256.2, (388), 422.0, (639)Hinckley and Bosworth, 255.4, (289), 515.3, (583)Reading, 254.7, (412), 411.7, (666)Blackburn with Darwen, 254.5, (381), 454.3, (680)Wychavon, 253.4, (328), 395.6, (512)York, 253.1, (533), 460.1, (969)Braintree, 252.9, (386), 474.4, (724)Stafford, 251.3, (345), 474.2, (651)South Lakeland, 251.2, (264), 492.0, (517)Harborough, 249.4, (234), 494.6, (464)Elmbridge, 248.5, (340), 441.5, (604)Rutland, 248.0, (99), 380.7, (152)Redbridge, 247.7, (756), 308.6, (942)Enfield, 246.6, (823), 325.4, (1086)Tandridge, 245.1, (216), 486.8, (429)South Derbyshire, 243.3, (261), 440.0, (472)Daventry, 243.2, (209), 437.5, (376)Fareham, 241.8, (281), 387.2, (450)Mid Sussex, 241.7, (365), 492.6, (744)Huntingdonshire, 241.6, (430), 395.0, (703)South Hams, 241.4, (210), 408.0, (355)Dorset, 240.9, (912), 292.5, (1107)Kingston upon Thames, 239.4, (425), 407.3, (723)Cherwell, 237.9, (358), 395.3, (595)North Kesteven, 236.9, (277), 277.1, (324)Mendip, 235.3, (272), 469.8, (543)West Oxfordshire, 235.0, (260), 439.3, (486)Mid Devon, 234.5, (193), 387.6, (319)Tunbridge Wells, 234.2, (278), 395.9, (470)Ipswich, 230.1, (315), 311.9, (427)Mole Valley, 229.2, (200), 436.7, (381)Babergh, 228.2, (210), 445.5, (410)Folkestone and Hythe, 227.4, (257), 404.4, (457)Slough, 227.4, (340), 311.6, (466)West Berkshire, 227.2, (360), 398.2, (631)Ashford, 226.1, (294), 360.7, (469)New Forest, 225.4, (406), 401.5, (723)Guildford, 224.8, (335), 355.0, (529)South Cambridgeshire, 224.4, (357), 340.1, (541)Stratford-on-Avon, 222.1, (289), 411.2, (535)West Lindsey, 221.6, (212), 367.9, (352)Tewkesbury, 220.0, (209), 318.9, (303)South Norfolk, 218.6, (308), 310.9, (438)South Somerset, 216.8, (365), 484.1, (815)Vale of White Horse, 216.2, (294), 401.4, (546)Woking, 213.3, (215), 432.6, (436)Aylesbury Vale, 213.1, (425), 366.5, (731)Melton, 212.9, (109), 578.0, (296)Runnymede, 212.5, (190), 422.7, (378)Isle of Wight, 211.6, (300), 297.7, (422)Canterbury, 211.0, (349), 243.7, (403)Cotswold, 210.3, (189), 335.0, (301)Broadland, 208.7, (273), 350.2, (458)East Hampshire, 207.7, (254), 350.8, (429)Waverley, 207.4, (262), 391.0, (494)Eastbourne, 204.3, (212), 424.1, (440)South Kesteven, 202.2, (288), 353.9, (504)Ryedale, 200.4, (111), 319.6, (177)Wealden, 200.0, (323), 377.8, (610)Forest of Dean, 198.2, (172), 462.0, (401)Dover, 198.1, (234), 265.0, (313)Horsham, 197.5, (284), 397.1, (571)Surrey Heath, 197.1, (176), 421.0, (376)Malvern Hills, 197.0, (155), 425.7, (335)Fenland, 196.4, (200), 277.9, (283)Lewes, 194.6, (201), 358.3, (370)Sedgemoor, 194.0, (239), 360.5, (444)Rother, 193.6, (186), 347.6, (334)Shropshire, 192.8, (623), 392.1, (1267)Rushmoor, 192.4, (182), 434.5, (411)North Norfolk, 190.8, (200), 249.9, (262)West Suffolk, 188.2, (337), 276.5, (495)Mid Suffolk, 187.7, (195), 273.4, (284)Somerset West and Taunton, 187.0, (290), 199.2, (309)South Oxfordshire, 183.7, (261), 392.8, (558)Herefordshire, 182.1, (351), 305.0, (588)East Suffolk, 175.6, (438), 263.0, (656)West Devon, 173.8, (97), 263.5, (147)South Holland, 168.4, (160), 317.8, (302)East Cambridgeshire, 168.1, (151), 342.8, (308)Thanet, 162.1, (230), 181.8, (258)Breckland, 157.2, (220), 160.8, (225)Eden, 142.7, (76), 317.4, (169)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 142.7, (216), 329.6, (499)