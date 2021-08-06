Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 2, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 3-6) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 71 (23%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 244 (77%) have seen a fall.

Lincoln continues to have the highest rate, with 751 new cases in the seven days to August 2 – the equivalent of 756.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 397.8 in the seven days to July 26.

Exeter has the second highest rate, up from 395.7 to 579.1, with 761 new cases.

Hull has the third highest rate, up from 471.6 to 546.2, with 1,419 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Lincoln (up from 397.8 to 756.3)North Kesteven (236.9 to 451.6)Exeter (395.7 to 579.1)Norwich (307.3 to 446.0)Brighton and Hove (334.2 to 455.9)

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 6 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 2; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 26.

Lincoln, 756.3, (751), 397.8, (395)Exeter, 579.1, (761), 395.7, (520)Hull, 546.2, (1419), 471.6, (1225)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 513.2, (2029), 453.5, (1793)Sheffield, 501.0, (2930), 402.5, (2354)Blackpool, 474.7, (662), 606.0, (845)Torbay, 456.5, (622), 411.7, (561)Brighton and Hove, 455.9, (1326), 334.2, (972)North Kesteven, 451.6, (528), 236.9, (277)North East Lincolnshire, 448.7, (716), 540.2, (862)Norwich, 446.0, (627), 307.3, (432)Mansfield, 439.1, (480), 413.5, (452)Middlesbrough, 430.6, (607), 695.8, (981)Plymouth, 425.4, (1115), 479.2, (1256)Bristol, 413.5, (1916), 442.0, (2048)Southampton, 403.5, (1019), 393.6, (994)Stockton-on-Tees, 401.3, (792), 602.0, (1188)Salford, 399.5, (1034), 448.6, (1161)Rushcliffe, 398.5, (475), 430.4, (513)Calderdale, 392.0, (829), 391.6, (828)Leeds, 386.7, (3067), 395.9, (3140)Newark and Sherwood, 382.3, (468), 442.7, (542)East Hertfordshire, 381.3, (571), 321.2, (481)Knowsley, 380.5, (574), 356.6, (538)Nottingham, 374.9, (1248), 395.9, (1318)Hammersmith and Fulham, 371.6, (688), 397.0, (735)Cambridge, 371.0, (463), 294.1, (367)Rotherham, 365.5, (970), 407.3, (1081)Redcar and Cleveland, 360.9, (495), 668.6, (917)Wakefield, 357.2, (1244), 456.8, (1591)Liverpool, 354.4, (1765), 366.6, (1826)Bassetlaw, 351.6, (413), 424.0, (498)St Helens, 351.1, (634), 381.5, (689)Kettering, 349.8, (356), 342.9, (349)Cheltenham, 349.1, (406), 265.7, (309)Doncaster, 348.8, (1088), 522.6, (1630)Gedling, 346.1, (408), 401.2, (473)Peterborough, 345.6, (699), 264.5, (535)Darlington, 345.5, (369), 507.5, (542)Ashfield, 344.0, (440), 358.0, (458)Leicester, 343.9, (1218), 318.7, (1129)Bolsover, 343.8, (277), 321.5, (259)Manchester, 342.0, (1891), 365.4, (2020)Solihull, 341.5, (739), 413.6, (895)Blaby, 338.8, (344), 326.0, (331)Newcastle upon Tyne, 332.5, (1007), 413.1, (1251)Kirklees, 330.8, (1455), 295.6, (1300)Fylde, 329.3, (266), 438.2, (354)West Lindsey, 329.3, (315), 220.6, (211)Oldham, 327.7, (777), 432.7, (1026)Swindon, 324.5, (721), 316.4, (703)East Riding of Yorkshire, 323.3, (1103), 361.7, (1234)North East Derbyshire, 322.3, (327), 371.6, (377)Eastleigh, 321.9, (430), 315.9, (422)Hinckley and Bosworth, 321.7, (364), 254.6, (288)South Tyneside, 321.2, (485), 524.6, (792)Lambeth, 321.1, (1047), 362.2, (1181)Barnsley, 319.2, (788), 414.4, (1023)Sandwell, 318.2, (1045), 345.6, (1135)Portsmouth, 317.8, (683), 342.0, (735)South Norfolk, 317.3, (447), 218.6, (308)Warrington, 315.7, (663), 370.0, (777)West Lancashire, 313.2, (358), 365.7, (418)Corby, 312.9, (226), 351.7, (254)Northampton, 312.5, (702), 334.8, (752)North Lincolnshire, 311.7, (537), 301.2, (519)Medway, 311.6, (868), 340.0, (947)Erewash, 311.2, (359), 296.4, (342)Birmingham, 310.6, (3547), 344.2, (3930)Burnley, 310.4, (276), 374.5, (333)Broxtowe, 308.7, (352), 318.3, (363)Sefton, 307.9, (851), 311.1, (860)Wyre, 307.8, (345), 400.6, (449)Chichester, 305.5, (370), 288.1, (349)Wandsworth, 305.5, (1007), 370.7, (1222)Bath and North East Somerset, 305.3, (590), 345.6, (668)North West Leicestershire, 303.1, (314), 314.6, (326)Bradford, 302.0, (1630), 383.9, (2072)Crawley, 301.6, (339), 305.1, (343)Selby, 301.3, (273), 311.2, (282)Teignbridge, 301.1, (404), 287.0, (385)South Gloucestershire, 299.9, (855), 442.0, (1260)North Tyneside, 299.2, (622), 429.0, (892)Preston, 297.6, (426), 389.1, (557)Hartlepool, 295.7, (277), 497.5, (466)Ealing, 295.2, (1009), 320.1, (1094)Wolverhampton, 294.7, (776), 323.5, (852)Stockport, 293.4, (861), 358.9, (1053)Gateshead, 291.5, (589), 412.3, (833)Milton Keynes, 291.3, (785), 275.0, (741)Gloucester, 290.4, (375), 343.8, (444)Dorset, 290.1, (1098), 240.7, (911)Wellingborough, 289.8, (231), 308.6, (246)Sunderland, 288.1, (800), 467.8, (1299)Rutland, 288.0, (115), 250.5, (100)East Devon, 287.8, (421), 291.2, (426)Copeland, 287.5, (196), 445.9, (304)Brent, 287.2, (947), 321.1, (1059)Southwark, 286.4, (913), 367.3, (1171)Harrow, 284.7, (715), 301.8, (758)Wirral, 284.2, (921), 320.4, (1038)Dartford, 284.2, (320), 358.8, (404)Halton, 282.8, (366), 300.6, (389)Oxford, 282.7, (431), 305.7, (466)Hackney and City of London, 282.3, (821), 317.4, (923)Dudley, 281.7, (906), 343.0, (1103)Broxbourne, 280.6, (273), 347.5, (338)Islington, 280.0, (679), 339.0, (822)Tunbridge Wells, 278.8, (331), 235.0, (279)Watford, 278.5, (269), 356.2, (344)Lewisham, 278.2, (851), 301.1, (921)Harborough, 278.2, (261), 250.5, (235)East Lindsey, 278.0, (394), 256.8, (364)Tower Hamlets, 276.5, (898), 312.2, (1014)Trafford, 276.4, (656), 349.3, (829)Coventry, 275.9, (1025), 347.2, (1290)Walsall, 275.0, (785), 312.8, (893)East Staffordshire, 274.7, (329), 261.4, (313)Harlow, 274.5, (239), 380.2, (331)Bedford, 274.1, (475), 322.0, (558)Three Rivers, 273.2, (255), 411.5, (384)Newham, 272.1, (961), 266.2, (940)Charnwood, 271.2, (504), 300.8, (559)Waltham Forest, 270.8, (750), 322.0, (892)Croydon, 270.2, (1045), 307.5, (1189)Bury, 270.2, (516), 330.4, (631)Mid Devon, 269.7, (222), 232.0, (191)Fareham, 269.3, (313), 242.6, (282)York, 269.2, (567), 253.5, (534)Broadland, 268.4, (351), 208.0, (272)Haringey, 268.4, (721), 323.5, (869)Oadby and Wigston, 268.4, (153), 270.1, (154)Richmondshire, 268.0, (144), 282.9, (152)Rochdale, 268.0, (596), 403.8, (898)Hertsmere, 267.8, (281), 350.7, (368)Cheshire West and Chester, 266.4, (914), 272.2, (934)Bromsgrove, 266.3, (266), 347.4, (347)Worthing, 265.9, (294), 270.4, (299)High Peak, 265.5, (246), 269.8, (250)Rugby, 265.3, (289), 336.9, (367)Scarborough, 264.8, (288), 351.2, (382)South Kesteven, 264.7, (377), 201.5, (287)Harrogate, 264.3, (425), 297.2, (478)South Staffordshire, 264.2, (297), 319.3, (359)Barrow-in-Furness, 264.0, (177), 346.0, (232)Adur, 262.8, (169), 279.9, (180)Mid Sussex, 262.2, (396), 241.0, (364)Tamworth, 262.1, (201), 322.1, (247)Greenwich, 261.5, (753), 311.5, (897)Epping Forest, 259.7, (342), 353.1, (465)Tameside, 259.6, (588), 396.5, (898)Derby, 258.8, (666), 260.8, (671)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 258.8, (1480), 266.4, (1523)Breckland, 258.6, (362), 157.9, (221)Stevenage, 258.4, (227), 314.2, (276)Hounslow, 258.2, (701), 308.6, (838)Redbridge, 258.2, (788), 248.3, (758)Redditch, 258.0, (220), 312.0, (266)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 257.2, (334), 388.0, (504)Reading, 255.9, (414), 253.4, (410)Great Yarmouth, 255.7, (254), 345.3, (343)Merton, 255.6, (528), 293.4, (606)Gravesham, 255.3, (273), 323.5, (346)Northumberland, 255.2, (823), 339.9, (1096)South Hams, 255.2, (222), 241.4, (210)Boston, 255.1, (179), 320.6, (225)County Durham, 255.0, (1352), 403.7, (2140)Gosport, 254.6, (216), 255.8, (217)Thurrock, 254.1, (443), 322.9, (563)Kensington and Chelsea, 253.6, (396), 268.4, (419)Chesterfield, 253.6, (266), 331.7, (348)Derbyshire Dales, 253.0, (183), 272.4, (197)Southend-on-Sea, 252.8, (463), 324.9, (595)Luton, 252.1, (537), 293.8, (626)Stroud, 251.7, (302), 277.6, (333)Wychavon, 251.1, (325), 252.6, (327)Uttlesford, 250.9, (229), 279.3, (255)South Derbyshire, 250.8, (269), 243.3, (261)Tewkesbury, 250.5, (238), 221.0, (210)New Forest, 250.4, (451), 224.9, (405)Havering, 250.0, (649), 307.5, (798)Tandridge, 249.6, (220), 246.2, (217)North Hertfordshire, 249.3, (333), 257.5, (344)Stratford-on-Avon, 249.0, (324), 222.1, (289)Somerset West and Taunton, 248.8, (386), 188.9, (293)East Northamptonshire, 248.6, (235), 302.6, (286)Daventry, 247.8, (213), 243.2, (209)North Warwickshire, 246.7, (161), 355.5, (232)Barnet, 246.5, (976), 314.0, (1243)Wiltshire, 246.2, (1231), 281.4, (1407)Torridge, 246.1, (168), 297.4, (203)Sevenoaks, 246.0, (297), 313.9, (379)Bexley, 245.7, (610), 337.5, (838)Colchester, 245.5, (478), 333.3, (649)Central Bedfordshire, 245.3, (708), 332.9, (961)South Cambridgeshire, 245.2, (390), 223.1, (355)Bromley, 244.3, (812), 312.0, (1037)North Devon, 244.0, (237), 301.6, (293)Welwyn Hatfield, 243.8, (300), 305.6, (376)Cheshire East, 243.7, (936), 309.3, (1188)Pendle, 242.1, (223), 301.8, (278)Elmbridge, 242.0, (331), 250.0, (342)Huntingdonshire, 241.6, (430), 243.3, (433)Horsham, 241.3, (347), 198.9, (286)Kingston upon Thames, 241.1, (428), 239.4, (425)Wigan, 241.0, (792), 383.7, (1261)Richmond upon Thames, 240.4, (476), 287.9, (570)Spelthorne, 238.4, (238), 295.5, (295)Hillingdon, 236.9, (727), 285.8, (877)Chorley, 236.9, (280), 351.1, (415)East Cambridgeshire, 236.0, (212), 169.2, (152)Wyre Forest, 236.0, (239), 293.2, (297)East Suffolk, 234.9, (586), 175.6, (438)Barking and Dagenham, 234.4, (499), 259.7, (553)Woking, 234.1, (236), 214.3, (216)Worcester, 234.1, (237), 332.9, (337)Hambleton, 233.6, (214), 355.9, (326)Sutton, 233.1, (481), 274.8, (567)Havant, 232.9, (294), 262.2, (331)Craven, 232.8, (133), 348.3, (199)Westminster, 232.7, (608), 289.7, (757)Dacorum, 232.6, (360), 314.7, (487)Bracknell Forest, 231.7, (284), 268.5, (329)South Bucks, 231.3, (162), 304.1, (213)Amber Valley, 231.0, (296), 259.1, (332)Wycombe, 229.6, (401), 288.0, (503)Ipswich, 228.6, (313), 229.3, (314)Hart, 227.7, (221), 273.0, (265)Reigate and Banstead, 225.2, (335), 297.1, (442)Warwick, 224.7, (323), 279.6, (402)Test Valley, 224.3, (283), 301.2, (380)Camden, 224.1, (605), 278.1, (751)Lewes, 223.7, (231), 195.6, (202)Lichfield, 223.4, (234), 300.7, (315)Arun, 222.1, (357), 342.8, (551)Wokingham, 222.1, (380), 268.8, (460)Chiltern, 222.0, (213), 281.5, (270)Windsor and Maidenhead, 221.9, (336), 256.9, (389)Tonbridge and Malling, 221.7, (293), 363.2, (480)Chelmsford, 221.4, (395), 339.7, (606)South Ribble, 220.2, (244), 379.1, (420)St Albans, 219.6, (326), 317.3, (471)Hastings, 214.8, (199), 264.4, (245)Canterbury, 214.6, (355), 210.4, (348)Cannock Chase, 214.4, (216), 313.6, (316)Telford and Wrekin, 213.0, (383), 314.7, (566)Sedgemoor, 211.9, (261), 194.8, (240)Basildon, 211.5, (396), 311.4, (583)Stoke-on-Trent, 211.4, (542), 321.8, (825)Runnymede, 211.4, (189), 214.7, (192)Winchester, 210.6, (263), 269.9, (337)West Berkshire, 210.2, (333), 229.1, (363)North Somerset, 208.3, (448), 310.6, (668)Lancaster, 208.2, (304), 304.0, (444)Braintree, 207.1, (316), 253.6, (387)Slough, 205.3, (307), 227.4, (340)Brentwood, 205.1, (158), 311.6, (240)Epsom and Ewell, 204.6, (165), 267.9, (216)Ashford, 204.6, (266), 226.9, (295)Hyndburn, 203.6, (165), 320.8, (260)South Northamptonshire, 202.1, (191), 320.7, (303)North Norfolk, 201.3, (211), 190.8, (200)Guildford, 200.7, (299), 226.2, (337)Mid Suffolk, 200.2, (208), 188.7, (196)Thanet, 198.7, (282), 162.1, (230)Cherwell, 196.7, (296), 237.2, (357)Allerdale, 195.4, (191), 330.4, (323)Rochford, 194.6, (170), 337.7, (295)Rossendale, 194.5, (139), 296.6, (212)Basingstoke and Deane, 194.2, (343), 290.5, (513)Enfield, 193.8, (647), 247.8, (827)West Suffolk, 193.2, (346), 188.2, (337)Vale of White Horse, 192.6, (262), 215.4, (293)Mendip, 192.1, (222), 234.5, (271)Maidstone, 192.1, (330), 334.1, (574)Surrey Heath, 189.2, (169), 197.1, (176)Waverley, 189.2, (239), 208.2, (263)Staffordshire Moorlands, 189.0, (186), 320.0, (315)Bolton, 188.8, (543), 285.2, (820)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 188.5, (244), 268.1, (347)Stafford, 186.5, (256), 252.8, (347)Aylesbury Vale, 186.0, (371), 212.6, (424)Wealden, 183.9, (297), 201.9, (326)Mole Valley, 183.4, (160), 229.2, (200)Rushmoor, 182.9, (173), 192.4, (182)East Hampshire, 182.3, (223), 207.7, (254)Melton, 181.6, (93), 212.9, (109)Babergh, 181.5, (167), 228.2, (210)Tendring, 179.4, (263), 281.8, (413)Ribble Valley, 179.0, (109), 261.1, (159)Castle Point, 177.0, (160), 317.6, (287)South Oxfordshire, 176.7, (251), 185.1, (263)South Holland, 173.6, (165), 167.3, (159)Dover, 173.5, (205), 198.9, (235)Cotswold, 171.4, (154), 210.3, (189)West Oxfordshire, 169.9, (188), 234.1, (259)Ryedale, 169.7, (94), 198.6, (110)Maldon, 169.4, (110), 311.1, (202)South Somerset, 168.1, (283), 217.4, (366)South Lakeland, 167.5, (176), 252.2, (265)Forest of Dean, 164.8, (143), 199.3, (173)Fenland, 163.0, (166), 195.4, (199)Shropshire, 162.5, (525), 193.1, (624)Folkestone and Hythe, 161.1, (182), 226.6, (256)Rother, 156.1, (150), 194.6, (187)West Devon, 155.9, (87), 175.6, (98)Eastbourne, 150.4, (156), 202.4, (210)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 150.0, (227), 142.7, (216)Blackburn with Darwen, 146.3, (219), 255.2, (382)Isle of Wight, 142.5, (202), 213.0, (302)Swale, 141.3, (212), 271.2, (407)Carlisle, 140.8, (153), 257.6, (280)Herefordshire, 135.4, (261), 182.1, (351)Malvern Hills, 132.2, (104), 198.2, (156)Eden, 108.9, (58), 142.7, (76)