Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 7, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 8-11) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 202 (64%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 111 (35%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Lincoln continues to have the highest rate, with 601 new cases in the seven days to August 7 – the equivalent of 605.2 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 747.2 in the seven days to July 31.

Hull has the second highest rate, up from 527.4 to 594.0, with 1,543 new cases.

Exeter has the third highest rate, up slightly from 561.6 to 590.5, with 776 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Oadby & Wigston (up from 245.5 to 385.9)Peterborough (318.9 to 447.4)North Devon (237.8 to 363.4)Hinckley & Bosworth (280.2 to 395.1)Cambridge (328.5 to 432.7)

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 11 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 7; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 31.

Lincoln, 605.2, (601), 747.2, (742)Hull, 594.0, (1543), 527.4, (1370)Exeter, 590.5, (776), 561.6, (738)Mansfield, 505.0, (552), 435.4, (476)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 483.6, (1912), 511.5, (2022)North East Lincolnshire, 479.4, (765), 447.5, (714)Torbay, 473.3, (645), 419.8, (572)Brighton and Hove, 464.8, (1352), 412.2, (1199)Blackpool, 459.0, (640), 491.9, (686)Norwich, 455.3, (640), 411.9, (579)Plymouth, 453.3, (1188), 434.6, (1139)Sheffield, 451.9, (2643), 487.5, (2851)Peterborough, 447.4, (905), 318.9, (645)Blaby, 433.4, (440), 350.6, (356)Cambridge, 432.7, (540), 328.5, (410)Bristol, 417.6, (1935), 412.4, (1911)Ashfield, 417.5, (534), 345.5, (442)Middlesbrough, 405.7, (572), 514.3, (725)Salford, 405.7, (1050), 407.6, (1055)Leeds, 404.7, (3210), 381.9, (3029)Bolsover, 403.4, (325), 332.7, (268)Leicester, 396.1, (1403), 348.4, (1234)Hinckley and Bosworth, 395.1, (447), 280.2, (317)North Kesteven, 391.7, (458), 427.7, (500)Bassetlaw, 391.6, (460), 355.9, (418)North Lincolnshire, 390.0, (672), 296.6, (511)Oadby and Wigston, 385.9, (220), 245.5, (140)Southampton, 385.7, (974), 394.8, (997)Calderdale, 383.5, (811), 392.0, (829)Rotherham, 382.4, (1015), 362.1, (961)Nottingham, 378.8, (1261), 381.5, (1270)Knowsley, 378.5, (571), 383.8, (579)Cheltenham, 377.5, (439), 329.3, (383)Rushcliffe, 374.2, (446), 412.8, (492)East Riding of Yorkshire, 372.2, (1270), 316.8, (1081)Redcar and Cleveland, 368.9, (506), 408.3, (560)Wakefield, 368.1, (1282), 371.2, (1293)North Devon, 363.4, (353), 237.8, (231)Swindon, 363.2, (807), 325.4, (723)Kettering, 362.6, (369), 348.8, (355)Solihull, 362.3, (784), 354.9, (768)Lambeth, 361.0, (1177), 323.9, (1056)Liverpool, 359.4, (1790), 353.2, (1759)Wandsworth, 356.4, (1175), 290.6, (958)Erewash, 356.2, (411), 275.6, (318)Gloucester, 355.5, (459), 292.7, (378)Boston, 350.6, (246), 260.8, (183)Manchester, 350.2, (1936), 346.7, (1917)Harborough, 349.7, (328), 261.2, (245)Gedling, 349.5, (412), 342.7, (404)Kirklees, 349.0, (1535), 319.5, (1405)Doncaster, 347.9, (1085), 371.3, (1158)East Hertfordshire, 346.6, (519), 374.6, (561)Newark and Sherwood, 346.3, (424), 382.3, (468)Barnsley, 345.5, (853), 327.3, (808)East Lindsey, 345.0, (489), 261.8, (371)St. Helens, 344.4, (622), 361.0, (652)York, 344.2, (725), 255.9, (539)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 344.0, (1967), 244.7, (1399)Hammersmith and Fulham, 340.8, (631), 376.5, (697)Stockton-on-Tees, 340.0, (671), 445.9, (880)Oldham, 338.2, (802), 339.1, (804)Derby, 336.6, (866), 246.8, (635)Birmingham, 335.6, (3832), 306.3, (3497)Reading, 333.8, (540), 246.6, (399)Portsmouth, 332.2, (714), 298.7, (642)Stockport, 331.3, (972), 287.6, (844)Crawley, 330.9, (372), 285.6, (321)Northampton, 330.4, (742), 297.8, (669)Eastleigh, 330.1, (441), 312.2, (417)Copeland, 328.5, (224), 287.5, (196)Great Yarmouth, 328.2, (326), 268.8, (267)Sandwell, 327.0, (1074), 327.6, (1076)Mid Devon, 326.8, (269), 280.6, (231)Tamworth, 326.0, (250), 252.9, (194)Bradford, 325.9, (1759), 307.5, (1660)East Devon, 324.7, (475), 283.0, (414)Newcastle upon Tyne, 324.6, (983), 344.4, (1043)Bury, 319.4, (610), 277.5, (530)Charnwood, 319.1, (593), 264.7, (492)Wolverhampton, 319.0, (840), 283.3, (746)Preston, 318.6, (456), 290.6, (416)Fylde, 318.1, (257), 313.2, (253)Warrington, 316.6, (665), 315.2, (662)Bedford, 315.1, (546), 278.7, (483)Luton, 314.9, (671), 266.6, (568)Lewisham, 314.9, (963), 279.9, (856)Selby, 314.5, (285), 268.2, (243)Hertsmere, 313.6, (329), 277.4, (291)Croydon, 313.2, (1211), 259.6, (1004)Rugby, 313.0, (341), 248.8, (271)Daventry, 313.0, (269), 224.5, (193)South Gloucestershire, 312.5, (891), 321.3, (916)Halton, 312.2, (404), 275.9, (357)Stevenage, 311.9, (274), 250.4, (220)Gravesham, 311.4, (333), 261.8, (280)Wellingborough, 309.9, (247), 268.5, (214)Watford, 309.6, (299), 282.7, (273)East Cambridgeshire, 309.4, (278), 205.9, (185)Teignbridge, 309.3, (415), 292.2, (392)Sedgemoor, 309.3, (381), 207.0, (255)Ealing, 309.2, (1057), 307.2, (1050)Newham, 307.0, (1084), 273.8, (967)South Kesteven, 306.1, (436), 238.7, (340)Merton, 306.0, (632), 246.4, (509)Mid Sussex, 305.9, (462), 251.0, (379)Worthing, 305.7, (338), 263.2, (291)Adur, 304.8, (196), 267.5, (172)Broxbourne, 304.3, (296), 269.3, (262)Tewkesbury, 304.1, (289), 243.1, (231)Dorset, 303.8, (1150), 283.7, (1074)Redditch, 302.6, (258), 249.8, (213)Hartlepool, 302.1, (283), 323.5, (303)Tameside, 302.0, (684), 278.2, (630)Broxtowe, 301.7, (344), 299.0, (341)Bromsgrove, 301.4, (301), 274.3, (274)Trafford, 301.2, (715), 278.9, (662)South Cambridgeshire, 301.1, (479), 225.7, (359)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 301.0, (391), 264.1, (343)Harlow, 300.9, (262), 287.1, (250)Walsall, 300.5, (858), 278.5, (795)Southwark, 300.5, (958), 291.4, (929)Burnley, 300.3, (267), 335.1, (298)Bath and North East Somerset, 300.1, (580), 323.9, (626)Tower Hamlets, 299.9, (974), 278.7, (905)Barrow-in-Furness, 299.8, (201), 292.3, (196)South Derbyshire, 299.3, (321), 236.8, (254)Brent, 298.7, (985), 298.7, (985)North East Derbyshire, 298.6, (303), 330.2, (335)North Tyneside, 298.2, (620), 341.0, (709)Chichester, 297.2, (360), 289.8, (351)Milton Keynes, 296.9, (800), 291.7, (786)West Lindsey, 296.9, (284), 324.0, (310)Sutton, 296.1, (611), 224.4, (463)Coventry, 295.0, (1096), 277.5, (1031)Dudley, 293.8, (945), 283.3, (911)West Lancashire, 293.1, (335), 331.6, (379)Scarborough, 291.5, (317), 296.1, (322)Harrogate, 290.4, (467), 253.1, (407)Darlington, 290.3, (310), 362.3, (387)Rochdale, 289.1, (643), 298.5, (664)North Hertfordshire, 289.0, (386), 241.8, (323)Corby, 288.0, (208), 342.0, (247)Medway, 287.9, (802), 312.3, (870)Elmbridge, 287.3, (393), 233.9, (320)Tandridge, 287.1, (253), 244.0, (215)Cannock Chase, 286.8, (289), 222.3, (224)Islington, 285.8, (693), 288.7, (700)Torridge, 285.6, (195), 269.5, (184)Welwyn Hatfield, 285.3, (351), 261.7, (322)Oxford, 284.7, (434), 288.0, (439)Stoke-on-Trent, 284.3, (729), 235.2, (603)Wyre, 283.7, (318), 327.4, (367)Sefton, 283.6, (784), 296.7, (820)Stroud, 283.4, (340), 260.1, (312)Harrow, 283.1, (711), 295.0, (741)Lichfield, 281.6, (295), 211.9, (222)Hounslow, 280.3, (761), 257.4, (699)Havering, 279.7, (726), 255.8, (664)South Staffordshire, 278.4, (313), 263.3, (296)Reigate and Banstead, 277.7, (413), 217.8, (324)Windsor and Maidenhead, 277.4, (420), 214.0, (324)Hackney and City of London, 276.8, (805), 274.7, (799)Wirral, 276.2, (895), 297.2, (963)Gosport, 275.8, (234), 234.6, (199)South Norfolk, 275.4, (388), 306.6, (432)Kingston upon Thames, 274.9, (488), 233.8, (415)Dartford, 274.4, (309), 280.6, (316)Epping Forest, 273.4, (360), 274.1, (361)New Forest, 272.6, (491), 238.8, (430)Derbyshire Dales, 272.4, (197), 246.1, (178)Wycombe, 270.8, (473), 231.9, (405)Uttlesford, 270.6, (247), 259.6, (237)Brentwood, 270.1, (208), 214.2, (165)Warwick, 269.9, (388), 208.0, (299)St Albans, 269.4, (400), 225.0, (334)Three Rivers, 269.0, (251), 289.3, (270)Sunderland, 267.9, (744), 321.9, (894)Greenwich, 266.7, (768), 279.2, (804)Wiltshire, 264.8, (1324), 259.0, (1295)High Peak, 264.4, (245), 284.9, (264)Wyre Forest, 263.6, (267), 238.9, (242)Horsham, 263.6, (379), 219.8, (316)North West Leicestershire, 263.5, (273), 307.9, (319)Huntingdonshire, 263.0, (468), 230.4, (410)Waltham Forest, 262.1, (726), 286.7, (794)Hillingdon, 261.7, (803), 241.5, (741)Staffordshire Moorlands, 261.1, (257), 202.2, (199)Hart, 260.6, (253), 223.5, (217)Pendle, 260.6, (240), 232.3, (214)County Durham, 260.5, (1381), 279.0, (1479)Barking and Dagenham, 260.2, (554), 225.5, (480)Woking, 259.9, (262), 193.5, (195)Stratford-on-Avon, 259.0, (337), 222.1, (289)Richmondshire, 258.7, (139), 266.1, (143)Redbridge, 258.2, (788), 258.2, (788)Bracknell Forest, 257.9, (316), 237.5, (291)Cheshire West and Chester, 256.5, (880), 259.4, (890)South Tyneside, 256.3, (387), 365.6, (552)Havant, 255.9, (323), 233.7, (295)Somerset West and Taunton, 255.3, (396), 244.3, (379)Amber Valley, 255.2, (327), 222.4, (285)South Hams, 255.2, (222), 244.8, (213)Basingstoke and Deane, 254.8, (450), 195.4, (345)East Staffordshire, 254.7, (305), 252.2, (302)Fareham, 253.8, (295), 265.0, (308)Maidstone, 253.2, (435), 208.4, (358)Slough, 252.8, (378), 207.3, (310)Haringey, 252.4, (678), 279.5, (751)Northumberland, 252.1, (813), 276.3, (891)Bexley, 252.1, (626), 261.8, (650)Barnet, 251.3, (995), 252.4, (999)Craven, 250.3, (143), 224.0, (128)Cheshire East, 250.2, (961), 249.6, (959)Dacorum, 250.1, (387), 234.6, (363)Broadland, 247.7, (324), 262.3, (343)Gateshead, 247.5, (500), 333.6, (674)Bromley, 246.7, (820), 250.3, (832)North Warwickshire, 246.7, (161), 286.5, (187)Colchester, 246.5, (480), 255.3, (497)Ribble Valley, 246.4, (150), 175.7, (107)Wigan, 246.1, (809), 263.2, (865)Worcester, 246.0, (249), 253.9, (257)Telford and Wrekin, 245.2, (441), 224.6, (404)Arun, 245.1, (394), 232.0, (373)Southend-on-Sea, 243.5, (446), 256.1, (469)South Bucks, 242.7, (170), 237.0, (166)Cherwell, 241.2, (363), 202.0, (304)Spelthorne, 240.4, (240), 262.4, (262)Lancaster, 238.3, (348), 228.7, (334)South Ribble, 237.4, (263), 242.8, (269)Chesterfield, 237.4, (249), 251.7, (264)Guildford, 236.9, (353), 189.9, (283)Hyndburn, 236.9, (192), 214.7, (174)Rossendale, 236.4, (169), 200.1, (143)Allerdale, 236.3, (231), 193.3, (189)Richmond upon Thames, 235.8, (467), 261.1, (517)Epsom and Ewell, 235.7, (190), 225.7, (182)Breckland, 233.6, (327), 231.5, (324)Thurrock, 232.9, (406), 279.3, (487)Mole Valley, 232.7, (203), 181.1, (158)Dover, 231.1, (273), 186.2, (220)Wokingham, 230.8, (395), 231.4, (396)Kensington and Chelsea, 230.6, (360), 253.0, (395)Rutland, 230.4, (92), 308.1, (123)Ashford, 229.9, (299), 196.9, (256)Central Bedfordshire, 229.3, (662), 270.9, (782)Camden, 228.9, (618), 229.6, (620)Waverley, 228.8, (289), 183.6, (232)Fenland, 228.8, (233), 144.3, (147)Surrey Heath, 227.3, (203), 166.8, (149)Basildon, 227.0, (425), 211.5, (396)Test Valley, 226.7, (286), 225.9, (285)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 226.4, (293), 207.0, (268)Chiltern, 225.2, (216), 217.9, (209)Mendip, 224.9, (260), 188.6, (218)Eastbourne, 224.6, (233), 162.9, (169)Lewes, 223.7, (231), 229.5, (237)West Berkshire, 223.4, (354), 208.3, (330)West Suffolk, 223.4, (400), 179.3, (321)Hambleton, 222.7, (204), 260.9, (239)Westminster, 222.7, (582), 249.9, (653)South Somerset, 220.4, (371), 161.6, (272)South Holland, 220.0, (209), 151.5, (144)Rushmoor, 219.9, (208), 185.0, (175)Aylesbury Vale, 219.6, (438), 180.0, (359)Chorley, 219.1, (259), 252.9, (299)East Hampshire, 218.3, (267), 174.2, (213)North Somerset, 217.2, (467), 231.1, (497)Enfield, 216.9, (724), 198.0, (661)Runnymede, 214.7, (192), 203.5, (182)Winchester, 214.6, (268), 233.9, (292)Tunbridge Wells, 212.3, (252), 258.6, (307)Stafford, 212.0, (291), 190.1, (261)Ryedale, 211.3, (117), 164.3, (91)Wychavon, 209.4, (271), 261.9, (339)Shropshire, 208.3, (673), 151.0, (488)Chelmsford, 208.0, (371), 235.4, (420)Maldon, 207.9, (135), 164.8, (107)Vale of White Horse, 205.9, (280), 185.3, (252)South Northamptonshire, 205.3, (194), 214.8, (203)Braintree, 205.1, (313), 201.8, (308)Sevenoaks, 202.9, (245), 248.4, (300)Tonbridge and Malling, 202.8, (268), 227.0, (300)Bolton, 202.7, (583), 205.9, (592)East Northamptonshire, 202.1, (191), 264.5, (250)Canterbury, 201.9, (334), 226.1, (374)Folkestone and Hythe, 201.8, (228), 167.3, (189)Ipswich, 201.6, (276), 217.7, (298)Melton, 199.2, (102), 177.7, (91)Hastings, 198.6, (184), 226.6, (210)Thanet, 196.6, (279), 202.9, (288)South Oxfordshire, 195.0, (277), 170.4, (242)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 191.6, (290), 132.1, (200)West Devon, 190.0, (106), 157.7, (88)Blackburn with Darwen, 187.0, (280), 161.0, (241)Cotswold, 187.0, (168), 176.9, (159)Wealden, 185.8, (300), 198.8, (321)West Oxfordshire, 183.5, (203), 187.1, (207)East Suffolk, 183.2, (457), 232.5, (580)Tendring, 180.8, (265), 199.9, (293)Mid Suffolk, 175.2, (182), 198.3, (206)Castle Point, 173.7, (157), 213.6, (193)Forest of Dean, 172.8, (150), 168.2, (146)South Lakeland, 167.5, (176), 180.8, (190)Rochford, 161.4, (141), 209.5, (183)Swale, 153.9, (231), 157.2, (236)Carlisle, 148.1, (161), 157.3, (171)Rother, 140.5, (135), 164.4, (158)North Norfolk, 139.3, (146), 216.5, (227)Malvern Hills, 137.2, (108), 132.2, (104)Isle of Wight, 136.8, (194), 162.9, (231)Herefordshire, 135.9, (262), 144.7, (279)Babergh, 130.4, (120), 198.8, (183)Eden, 107.0, (57), 97.6, (52)