Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is the latest update of weekly Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures released on Sunday, for the seven days to August 11, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 312 local areas in England, 229 (73%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 81 (26%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Hull has the highest rate, with 1,601 new cases in the seven days to August 11 – the equivalent of 617.8 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 558.8 in the seven days to August 4.

Mansfield in Nottinghamshire has the second highest rate, up from 442.6 to 552.3, with 604 new cases.

Lincoln has the third highest rate, down from 670.7 to 507.8, with 508 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Sedgemoor (up from 239.0 to 480.4)Isle of Wight (139.1 to 281.8)Ryedale (169.0 to 303.8)Eastbourne (178.1 to 304.9)North Devon (279.1 to 403.4)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 15 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 4.

Hull, 617.8, (1601), 558.8, (1448)Mansfield, 552.3, (604), 442.6, (484)Lincoln, 507.8, (508), 670.7, (671)Exeter, 506.3, (675), 585.8, (781)Peterborough, 500.9, (1015), 399.8, (810)Sedgemoor, 480.4, (593), 239.0, (295)North East Lincolnshire, 472.5, (753), 471.9, (752)Torbay, 469.8, (640), 496.3, (676)Blaby, 466.9, (476), 365.9, (373)Ashfield, 458.9, (589), 364.7, (468)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 449.4, (1784), 497.2, (1974)Brighton and Hove, 439.8, (1283), 486.1, (1418)Plymouth, 423.5, (1113), 429.5, (1129)Bristol, 415.8, (1937), 395.8, (1844)Oadby and Wigston, 408.3, (234), 310.6, (178)Leeds, 406.2, (3245), 393.6, (3144)Blackpool, 406.1, (562), 480.6, (665)North Devon, 403.4, (396), 279.1, (274)Rotherham, 403.0, (1068), 371.7, (985)Knowsley, 402.1, (613), 363.4, (554)Sheffield, 402.1, (2369), 491.7, (2897)Calderdale, 400.1, (846), 391.6, (828)Norwich, 399.5, (568), 441.7, (628)Kettering, 399.2, (408), 330.7, (338)Middlesbrough, 397.1, (561), 399.9, (565)Leicester, 390.6, (1383), 369.2, (1307)Cambridge, 388.6, (486), 409.4, (512)Swindon, 388.1, (865), 330.2, (736)Salford, 386.4, (1015), 384.5, (1010)Bolsover, 386.2, (314), 359.1, (292)North Lincolnshire, 386.1, (667), 353.7, (611)Derby, 385.9, (991), 299.4, (769)Solihull, 385.3, (838), 354.5, (771)Erewash, 385.0, (444), 343.4, (396)Southampton, 384.4, (972), 377.7, (955)Nottingham, 383.6, (1293), 376.7, (1270)Hinckley and Bosworth, 381.8, (434), 373.0, (424)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 380.2, (2188), 292.8, (1685)Doncaster, 377.3, (1180), 345.6, (1081)Crawley, 371.6, (418), 324.5, (365)St Helens, 371.6, (673), 334.6, (606)Cheltenham, 371.4, (431), 362.8, (421)Teignbridge, 369.5, (499), 304.4, (411)Gloucester, 369.3, (479), 325.3, (422)North Kesteven, 369.0, (436), 431.7, (510)East Riding of Yorkshire, 367.1, (1260), 341.8, (1173)Wakefield, 365.5, (1285), 356.1, (1252)Reading, 364.9, (585), 295.0, (473)Liverpool, 363.7, (1820), 361.1, (1807)Lambeth, 363.6, (1170), 355.5, (1144)Hammersmith and Fulham, 362.9, (666), 367.8, (675)Harborough, 362.2, (346), 287.8, (275)East Lindsey, 360.5, (512), 288.7, (410)Stevenage, 359.8, (317), 278.1, (245)Great Yarmouth, 358.9, (356), 266.1, (264)Hertsmere, 354.6, (374), 266.4, (281)Barnsley, 353.9, (878), 322.9, (801)Redcar and Cleveland, 350.5, (481), 352.7, (484)Bassetlaw, 345.8, (409), 348.3, (412)Wandsworth, 342.7, (1130), 321.2, (1059)Manchester, 341.7, (1899), 348.0, (1934)Mid Devon, 339.8, (283), 301.4, (251)Northampton, 339.7, (762), 332.2, (745)Trafford, 338.0, (803), 291.7, (693)Gosport, 337.7, (286), 269.3, (228)Stockport, 337.5, (993), 310.0, (912)East Cambridgeshire, 337.1, (304), 247.3, (223)Kirklees, 336.1, (1483), 346.5, (1529)Charnwood, 336.0, (633), 293.5, (553)Cannock Chase, 335.0, (340), 232.5, (236)Rugby, 334.4, (370), 277.5, (307)Wolverhampton, 334.3, (884), 302.9, (801)Barrow-in-Furness, 334.2, (223), 284.7, (190)Birmingham, 334.1, (3811), 321.3, (3665)Eastleigh, 333.5, (452), 308.4, (418)Redditch, 333.1, (285), 252.4, (216)Tamworth, 333.1, (256), 283.6, (218)Preston, 333.0, (480), 299.7, (432)Oldham, 332.5, (790), 339.2, (806)Copeland, 332.2, (226), 291.0, (198)South Kesteven, 329.6, (472), 277.9, (398)Gedling, 329.0, (389), 342.5, (405)East Devon, 328.2, (486), 291.1, (431)Sandwell, 327.6, (1078), 314.5, (1035)Boston, 327.5, (232), 282.3, (200)Walsall, 327.2, (938), 270.7, (776)Staffordshire Moorlands, 327.1, (322), 203.2, (200)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 326.0, (425), 275.4, (359)Broxbourne, 325.8, (318), 298.2, (291)Bradford, 325.2, (1763), 303.4, (1645)Portsmouth, 323.7, (695), 320.5, (688)Wyre, 323.7, (366), 277.7, (314)Newham, 323.4, (1149), 276.1, (981)Tameside, 322.7, (733), 262.4, (596)Lewisham, 322.0, (983), 298.4, (911)Stroud, 320.9, (388), 266.3, (322)South Gloucestershire, 319.6, (920), 291.9, (840)Bedford, 315.4, (551), 290.2, (507)North West Leicestershire, 314.9, (330), 294.8, (309)Luton, 311.9, (666), 282.4, (603)Dartford, 311.3, (355), 276.2, (315)Newark and Sherwood, 311.1, (383), 355.7, (438)Merton, 310.5, (641), 270.8, (559)Warrington, 309.9, (649), 324.3, (679)South Cambridgeshire, 309.5, (498), 264.1, (425)Halton, 308.3, (400), 291.3, (378)Bromsgrove, 308.2, (310), 274.4, (276)North Tyneside, 307.4, (642), 290.6, (607)York, 307.1, (648), 303.3, (640)Stockton-on-Tees, 307.0, (606), 366.7, (724)Tower Hamlets, 307.0, (1019), 277.7, (922)Dorset, 306.5, (1164), 298.3, (1133)Croydon, 306.3, (1190), 295.4, (1148)Coventry, 306.0, (1161), 268.1, (1017)Bury, 305.7, (583), 286.8, (547)Sefton, 305.5, (843), 296.8, (819)Newcastle upon Tyne, 305.4, (937), 314.5, (965)Worthing, 305.3, (338), 281.8, (312)Gravesham, 305.0, (326), 284.4, (304)Eastbourne, 304.9, (315), 178.1, (184)West Lindsey, 304.6, (293), 295.3, (284)Ryedale, 303.8, (169), 169.0, (94)St Albans, 303.4, (453), 242.4, (362)Ealing, 303.2, (1032), 299.4, (1019)Southwark, 303.1, (970), 296.2, (948)Elmbridge, 302.4, (415), 244.1, (335)South Derbyshire, 302.2, (331), 273.0, (299)Mid Sussex, 301.0, (458), 289.9, (441)Brentwood, 300.4, (232), 216.2, (167)Dudley, 300.0, (967), 288.2, (929)Watford, 299.1, (289), 293.9, (284)Selby, 298.8, (274), 305.4, (280)Islington, 297.8, (739), 269.2, (668)East Hertfordshire, 297.8, (452), 371.6, (564)Stoke-on-Trent, 297.7, (764), 242.0, (621)Broxtowe, 296.6, (340), 301.8, (346)Adur, 296.0, (190), 305.4, (196)Sutton, 295.6, (614), 251.8, (523)Torridge, 295.4, (203), 261.9, (180)Woking, 295.0, (295), 234.0, (234)High Peak, 294.7, (273), 267.7, (248)Guildford, 294.6, (443), 195.5, (294)Bath and North East Somerset, 294.4, (578), 301.0, (591)Welwyn Hatfield, 293.0, (363), 276.9, (343)Telford and Wrekin, 292.3, (530), 214.5, (389)Basingstoke and Deane, 292.0, (519), 208.1, (370)Amber Valley, 291.9, (376), 243.0, (313)North Warwickshire, 291.8, (191), 255.1, (167)Ribble Valley, 291.8, (181), 209.6, (130)Brent, 291.7, (956), 293.5, (962)Slough, 291.5, (436), 234.0, (350)Burnley, 291.0, (260), 296.6, (265)Hyndburn, 290.9, (236), 198.4, (161)Tewkesbury, 290.8, (281), 268.0, (259)Wellingborough, 289.7, (232), 284.7, (228)Reigate and Banstead, 289.5, (432), 270.7, (404)Dover, 289.4, (343), 195.8, (232)Harlow, 288.7, (252), 278.4, (243)Wirral, 288.6, (936), 283.0, (918)Hackney and City of London, 288.1, (841), 282.3, (824)Scarborough, 287.9, (313), 271.3, (295)Daventry, 287.5, (250), 276.0, (240)Rushcliffe, 286.6, (348), 408.5, (496)South Staffordshire, 286.6, (322), 270.5, (304)Oxford, 286.3, (434), 272.5, (413)Lancaster, 285.6, (423), 205.9, (305)Chichester, 285.6, (347), 307.8, (374)Rochdale, 285.3, (638), 272.3, (609)Horsham, 283.9, (413), 250.9, (365)Milton Keynes, 283.9, (767), 289.0, (781)South Ribble, 283.6, (315), 233.2, (259)Windsor and Maidenhead, 282.3, (427), 235.3, (356)Isle of Wight, 281.8, (401), 139.1, (198)Wiltshire, 281.7, (1420), 254.3, (1282)Uttlesford, 281.4, (261), 231.8, (215)Fareham, 280.2, (326), 263.9, (307)Lichfield, 278.3, (294), 242.3, (256)Fylde, 278.3, (226), 318.9, (259)Medway, 277.3, (774), 296.3, (827)North East Derbyshire, 275.9, (282), 312.1, (319)Wigan, 275.8, (912), 224.7, (743)Hounslow, 274.9, (747), 264.9, (720)Bexley, 274.4, (684), 239.5, (597)Spelthorne, 274.3, (274), 227.3, (227)Wyre Forest, 273.9, (277), 247.2, (250)Havering, 272.4, (710), 260.1, (678)East Staffordshire, 271.2, (328), 253.9, (307)Huntingdonshire, 269.9, (483), 241.9, (433)Hillingdon, 268.9, (831), 243.0, (751)Haringey, 267.7, (713), 262.4, (699)Harrogate, 267.4, (432), 269.9, (436)Greenwich, 267.1, (772), 256.4, (741)Corby, 266.9, (195), 291.6, (213)Allerdale, 265.8, (260), 195.2, (191)Cherwell, 265.4, (403), 204.8, (311)Cheshire West and Chester, 264.7, (910), 257.7, (886)Surrey Heath, 264.6, (236), 208.5, (186)County Durham, 263.0, (1402), 249.3, (1329)Gateshead, 262.9, (531), 259.0, (523)Kingston upon Thames, 262.9, (471), 269.1, (482)Darlington, 262.6, (282), 330.5, (355)Fenland, 262.5, (268), 188.1, (192)Richmondshire, 262.4, (141), 253.1, (136)Epsom and Ewell, 261.7, (212), 211.1, (171)Sunderland, 261.7, (727), 264.9, (736)Hartlepool, 261.1, (245), 303.7, (285)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 260.8, (338), 209.1, (271)Barking and Dagenham, 260.6, (558), 240.1, (514)New Forest, 260.0, (467), 260.5, (468)Harrow, 259.6, (655), 283.0, (714)Warwick, 258.8, (375), 254.0, (368)South Northamptonshire, 257.6, (246), 205.3, (196)Somerset West and Taunton, 256.7, (399), 249.0, (387)Shropshire, 256.3, (834), 174.9, (569)Rossendale, 256.2, (183), 207.2, (148)South Hams, 255.8, (225), 250.2, (220)South Norfolk, 255.8, (366), 298.5, (427)Epping Forest, 255.7, (338), 245.1, (324)Bracknell Forest, 255.3, (317), 236.8, (294)Waltham Forest, 254.6, (705), 260.0, (720)North Hertfordshire, 254.0, (339), 284.7, (380)Test Valley, 251.6, (320), 223.3, (284)Colchester, 251.5, (496), 227.7, (449)Hart, 251.0, (245), 238.7, (233)Chorley, 250.7, (298), 224.6, (267)South Tyneside, 250.1, (378), 295.1, (446)Maidstone, 249.5, (432), 205.6, (356)Mendip, 249.4, (290), 204.7, (238)Worcester, 249.3, (250), 255.3, (256)Havant, 249.3, (315), 245.4, (310)Dacorum, 248.3, (386), 253.4, (394)West Lancashire, 248.0, (284), 293.5, (336)Three Rivers, 248.0, (233), 274.6, (258)Rushmoor, 247.9, (234), 199.2, (188)North Somerset, 247.7, (534), 204.6, (441)Arun, 247.6, (399), 241.4, (389)Buckinghamshire, 247.5, (1354), 230.7, (1262)Pendle, 247.4, (228), 264.8, (244)Wokingham, 247.2, (430), 221.3, (385)Castle Point, 246.3, (223), 169.0, (153)Basildon, 246.3, (462), 215.4, (404)Tandridge, 246.2, (218), 277.8, (246)Redbridge, 245.4, (750), 264.3, (808)South Holland, 245.2, (235), 189.9, (182)East Northamptonshire, 245.0, (233), 235.5, (224)Waverley, 245.0, (310), 210.2, (266)Cheshire East, 244.9, (947), 253.4, (980)Winchester, 244.6, (308), 207.3, (261)Northumberland, 244.3, (791), 255.1, (826)Folkestone and Hythe, 243.6, (276), 163.3, (185)Craven, 242.4, (139), 228.5, (131)Kensington and Chelsea, 241.6, (379), 240.3, (377)Bromley, 241.3, (803), 243.4, (810)West Berkshire, 241.1, (382), 219.0, (347)Thanet, 240.4, (340), 201.5, (285)Runnymede, 240.2, (217), 208.1, (188)Southend-on-Sea, 239.1, (437), 247.3, (452)Barnet, 238.8, (953), 245.6, (980)Stafford, 237.9, (328), 191.5, (264)Richmond upon Thames, 237.7, (471), 229.6, (455)Derbyshire Dales, 237.5, (172), 263.7, (191)West Devon, 236.9, (133), 146.1, (82)Mole Valley, 236.4, (207), 191.9, (168)Central Bedfordshire, 236.0, (694), 226.1, (665)Ashford, 234.3, (307), 220.6, (289)Cotswold, 232.7, (210), 178.4, (161)Stratford-on-Avon, 231.9, (307), 241.7, (320)Tunbridge Wells, 231.2, (275), 253.9, (302)South Oxfordshire, 230.9, (332), 182.9, (263)Maldon, 230.9, (151), 178.9, (117)South Somerset, 230.6, (389), 183.8, (310)Westminster, 229.4, (619), 214.6, (579)Hastings, 228.0, (211), 191.2, (177)Thurrock, 227.9, (400), 247.8, (435)West Suffolk, 226.2, (401), 217.7, (386)Wychavon, 225.0, (295), 228.9, (300)Chesterfield, 224.9, (236), 224.9, (236)Enfield, 224.5, (749), 200.5, (669)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 222.2, (336), 156.0, (236)Herefordshire, 222.1, (430), 136.4, (264)Melton, 221.8, (114), 165.4, (85)Bolton, 221.3, (638), 183.9, (530)East Hampshire, 219.6, (272), 201.9, (250)Breckland, 219.5, (310), 243.5, (344)Camden, 219.3, (613), 219.3, (613)Canterbury, 218.9, (365), 200.9, (335)Wealden, 218.8, (356), 180.0, (293)Lewes, 216.4, (224), 225.1, (233)Malvern Hills, 214.0, (170), 130.9, (104)West Oxfordshire, 213.9, (239), 152.1, (170)Vale of White Horse, 211.7, (292), 176.9, (244)Chelmsford, 208.9, (375), 216.7, (389)Blackburn with Darwen, 206.6, (310), 152.6, (229)Tonbridge and Malling, 205.2, (272), 214.2, (284)Broadland, 203.9, (269), 269.1, (355)Braintree, 199.2, (305), 206.4, (316)Hambleton, 199.1, (183), 237.1, (218)Rutland, 197.6, (80), 281.6, (114)Tendring, 196.1, (289), 179.8, (265)Sevenoaks, 194.4, (236), 211.7, (257)Carlisle, 188.9, (205), 143.7, (156)South Lakeland, 184.9, (194), 174.4, (183)Forest of Dean, 182.5, (159), 171.1, (149)Mid Suffolk, 180.2, (189), 187.9, (197)East Suffolk, 176.9, (443), 229.3, (574)Swale, 172.8, (261), 133.8, (202)Ipswich, 172.1, (234), 219.2, (298)Rochford, 154.1, (135), 196.3, (172)Babergh, 147.7, (137), 158.5, (147)Rother, 146.8, (142), 147.9, (143)Eden, 130.2, (70), 93.0, (50)North Norfolk, 117.9, (124), 177.8, (187)