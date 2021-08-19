Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 15, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Of the 312 local areas in England, 184 (59%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 127 (41%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Hull continues to have the highest rate, with 1,647 new cases in the seven days to August 15 – the equivalent of 635.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 591.6 in the seven days to August 8.

Sedgemoor in Somerset has the second highest rate, up sharply from 339.4 to 608.4, with 751 new cases.

Mansfield in Nottinghamshire has the third highest rate, up from 503.9 to 591.7, with 647 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Sedgemoor (up from 339.4 to 608.4)Isle of Wight (160.2 to 418.1)Herefordshire (137.4 to 301.1)Eden (100.5 to 260.4)Thanet (204.3 to 332.3)

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 19 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 8.

Hull, 635.6, (1647), 591.6, (1533)Sedgemoor, 608.4, (751), 339.4, (419)Mansfield, 591.7, (647), 503.9, (551)Torbay, 568.9, (775), 471.3, (642)Peterborough, 506.8, (1027), 468.8, (950)Exeter, 470.3, (627), 573.8, (765)Ashfield, 462.8, (594), 424.7, (545)Blaby, 459.0, (468), 445.3, (454)Brighton and Hove, 442.2, (1290), 464.1, (1354)North East Lincolnshire, 434.9, (693), 492.6, (785)Blackpool, 432.9, (599), 461.0, (638)Teignbridge, 425.8, (575), 311.0, (420)Erewash, 425.7, (491), 353.8, (408)Kettering, 418.7, (428), 352.2, (360)Isle of Wight, 418.1, (595), 160.2, (228)Lincoln, 415.8, (416), 588.7, (589)Rotherham, 409.5, (1085), 394.7, (1046)Gloucester, 404.0, (524), 352.3, (457)Derby, 403.8, (1037), 351.6, (903)Rugby, 401.3, (444), 309.1, (342)Leicester, 401.1, (1420), 400.0, (1416)Calderdale, 401.1, (848), 382.6, (809)Leeds, 400.1, (3196), 402.6, (3216)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 395.5, (1570), 483.1, (1918)Hinckley and Bosworth, 394.1, (448), 404.7, (460)Oadby and Wigston, 392.6, (225), 406.5, (233)Bristol, 390.0, (1817), 420.5, (1959)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 388.2, (2234), 357.8, (2059)Knowsley, 386.4, (589), 392.3, (598)North Kesteven, 385.1, (455), 383.4, (453)St. Helens, 384.9, (697), 348.4, (631)East Lindsey, 382.3, (543), 347.1, (493)Nottingham, 381.2, (1285), 380.3, (1282)East Riding of Yorkshire, 380.0, (1304), 375.9, (1290)Gosport, 377.9, (320), 285.8, (242)Doncaster, 376.3, (1177), 353.3, (1105)Barrow-in-Furness, 376.2, (251), 298.2, (199)North Lincolnshire, 375.1, (648), 401.2, (693)Staffordshire Moorlands, 374.9, (369), 282.4, (278)North Devon, 373.8, (367), 390.1, (383)Southampton, 372.5, (942), 380.8, (963)Swindon, 371.9, (829), 366.6, (817)Plymouth, 371.3, (976), 451.2, (1186)Cambridge, 370.2, (463), 427.8, (535)Bolsover, 367.8, (299), 399.7, (325)Sheffield, 366.1, (2157), 444.2, (2617)Liverpool, 365.5, (1829), 357.3, (1788)East Cambridgeshire, 363.7, (328), 302.8, (273)Stevenage, 363.2, (320), 330.3, (291)Cannock Chase, 362.6, (368), 292.7, (297)Solihull, 361.9, (787), 374.7, (815)Wakefield, 360.6, (1268), 365.5, (1285)Gedling, 357.7, (423), 345.1, (408)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 355.9, (464), 306.0, (399)Lambeth, 355.2, (1143), 376.0, (1210)Norwich, 353.8, (503), 451.5, (642)South Gloucestershire, 353.4, (1017), 307.8, (886)Cheltenham, 353.3, (410), 385.2, (447)Mid Devon, 353.0, (294), 331.4, (276)Wyre, 352.9, (399), 292.7, (331)Hammersmith and Fulham, 352.5, (647), 345.4, (634)Copeland, 351.3, (239), 320.4, (218)Warrington, 351.0, (735), 303.3, (635)Wolverhampton, 349.8, (925), 315.0, (833)Northampton, 348.7, (782), 338.0, (758)Harlow, 348.3, (304), 294.5, (257)Barnsley, 346.7, (860), 351.9, (873)Salford, 346.4, (910), 403.1, (1059)Tamworth, 346.1, (266), 327.9, (252)East Devon, 345.8, (512), 322.8, (478)Portsmouth, 345.6, (742), 332.6, (714)Oldham, 343.4, (816), 336.2, (799)Broxbourne, 343.3, (335), 304.3, (297)Bromsgrove, 343.0, (345), 298.3, (300)South Ribble, 343.0, (381), 240.4, (267)Newark and Sherwood, 342.7, (422), 337.1, (415)Trafford, 342.2, (813), 314.8, (748)Dartford, 337.6, (385), 292.0, (333)South Kesteven, 337.2, (483), 315.6, (452)Charnwood, 337.0, (635), 332.2, (626)Kirklees, 335.6, (1481), 346.5, (1529)Crawley, 335.2, (377), 353.0, (397)Bassetlaw, 334.8, (396), 383.8, (454)Ryedale, 334.4, (186), 213.9, (119)Manchester, 333.8, (1855), 355.2, (1974)Reading, 333.7, (535), 350.5, (562)Telford and Wrekin, 332.6, (603), 252.6, (458)Thanet, 332.3, (470), 204.3, (289)Eastbourne, 332.0, (343), 243.9, (252)Tameside, 330.7, (751), 306.4, (696)Wandsworth, 330.6, (1090), 360.3, (1188)Sefton, 329.8, (910), 278.0, (767)Harborough, 329.7, (315), 361.1, (345)Sandwell, 328.5, (1081), 327.3, (1077)Surrey Heath, 328.5, (293), 224.2, (200)Torridge, 327.4, (225), 289.6, (199)Hartlepool, 327.2, (307), 286.7, (269)Middlesbrough, 325.6, (460), 418.3, (591)Shropshire, 324.5, (1056), 211.4, (688)Southwark, 323.1, (1034), 302.2, (967)York, 322.7, (681), 347.8, (734)Woking, 322.0, (322), 268.0, (268)Walsall, 321.6, (922), 308.0, (883)North West Leicestershire, 321.5, (337), 273.8, (287)Rushcliffe, 321.2, (390), 344.3, (418)Birmingham, 321.1, (3662), 334.4, (3814)North Tyneside, 320.3, (669), 294.4, (615)Eastleigh, 318.0, (431), 329.1, (446)Lewisham, 317.7, (970), 321.3, (981)South Hams, 317.2, (279), 252.4, (222)Stockport, 317.1, (933), 336.8, (991)Coventry, 316.8, (1202), 293.1, (1112)Luton, 316.6, (676), 321.7, (687)Amber Valley, 315.1, (406), 277.1, (357)South Derbyshire, 315.0, (345), 301.3, (330)Hertsmere, 314.8, (332), 326.2, (344)Croydon, 314.5, (1222), 311.7, (1211)St Albans, 314.1, (469), 286.6, (428)Dudley, 312.1, (1006), 298.1, (961)South Cambridgeshire, 310.7, (500), 307.0, (494)Gravesham, 310.6, (332), 328.4, (351)Stoke-on-Trent, 310.6, (797), 295.4, (758)Stroud, 309.3, (374), 282.0, (341)Bradford, 308.6, (1673), 330.0, (1789)Dorset, 308.3, (1171), 308.9, (1173)Redcar and Cleveland, 307.5, (422), 366.5, (503)Warwick, 303.6, (440), 279.5, (405)Great Yarmouth, 302.4, (300), 358.9, (356)Slough, 302.2, (452), 258.7, (387)East Staffordshire, 301.8, (365), 244.8, (296)Herefordshire, 301.1, (583), 137.4, (266)Reigate and Banstead, 300.9, (449), 285.4, (426)Harrogate, 300.8, (486), 279.8, (452)Dover, 300.4, (356), 252.3, (299)Ealing, 300.3, (1022), 312.6, (1064)Watford, 300.1, (290), 296.0, (286)Bury, 299.4, (571), 318.3, (607)Welwyn Hatfield, 298.6, (370), 293.8, (364)Milton Keynes, 298.3, (806), 291.3, (787)Halton, 298.2, (387), 321.4, (417)Newham, 297.5, (1057), 317.5, (1128)Worthing, 297.1, (329), 317.9, (352)Tower Hamlets, 297.0, (986), 306.1, (1016)West Lindsey, 296.3, (285), 308.8, (297)South Staffordshire, 295.5, (332), 277.7, (312)Runnymede, 294.5, (266), 217.0, (196)East Northamptonshire, 294.4, (280), 211.3, (201)Guildford, 294.0, (442), 252.7, (380)Oxford, 293.6, (445), 277.7, (421)Windsor and Maidenhead, 292.8, (443), 274.3, (415)Bath and North East Somerset, 292.8, (575), 298.4, (586)Wirral, 292.6, (949), 278.4, (903)Boston, 292.2, (207), 331.7, (235)Redditch, 292.2, (250), 305.0, (261)Preston, 292.1, (421), 326.1, (470)Mid Sussex, 291.8, (444), 314.2, (478)Islington, 291.4, (723), 297.4, (738)Huntingdonshire, 291.1, (521), 258.7, (463)Hastings, 290.6, (269), 190.2, (176)Fylde, 290.6, (236), 300.5, (244)Cherwell, 290.4, (441), 248.9, (378)Rushmoor, 290.3, (274), 222.5, (210)Sutton, 289.8, (602), 298.5, (620)Newcastle upon Tyne, 289.1, (887), 314.5, (965)Fareham, 288.8, (336), 269.9, (314)West Oxfordshire, 288.1, (322), 179.0, (200)Test Valley, 287.8, (366), 237.5, (302)Wiltshire, 287.3, (1448), 264.4, (1333)Ribble Valley, 287.0, (178), 259.6, (161)Selby, 285.7, (262), 305.4, (280)Bedford, 285.1, (498), 329.2, (575)West Devon, 285.0, (160), 201.3, (113)Gateshead, 284.7, (575), 254.5, (514)Spelthorne, 284.4, (284), 254.3, (254)Chorley, 284.3, (338), 222.9, (265)Bracknell Forest, 283.5, (352), 250.5, (311)Chichester, 283.1, (344), 297.9, (362)Dacorum, 283.0, (440), 248.3, (386)Stockton-on-Tees, 281.1, (555), 338.9, (669)Havant, 280.2, (354), 253.3, (320)Waverley, 279.7, (354), 222.0, (281)High Peak, 279.6, (259), 273.1, (253)Broxtowe, 279.2, (320), 306.2, (351)Wellingborough, 278.5, (223), 291.0, (233)Daventry, 278.3, (242), 319.7, (278)Hackney and City of London, 277.5, (810), 275.1, (803)Cheshire West and Chester, 277.5, (954), 258.9, (890)Darlington, 277.5, (298), 288.6, (310)Richmondshire, 277.3, (149), 258.7, (139)South Northamptonshire, 276.5, (264), 214.7, (205)Somerset West and Taunton, 276.0, (429), 257.4, (400)Wokingham, 275.9, (480), 229.4, (399)Epsom and Ewell, 275.3, (223), 245.7, (199)South Tyneside, 275.3, (416), 248.8, (376)Haringey, 274.8, (732), 266.9, (711)Brent, 274.6, (900), 305.7, (1002)Allerdale, 273.9, (268), 243.3, (238)Merton, 273.7, (565), 314.4, (649)Buckinghamshire, 273.5, (1496), 237.3, (1298)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 273.1, (354), 241.5, (313)Medway, 272.3, (760), 280.5, (783)Northumberland, 272.1, (881), 249.5, (808)Harrow, 271.9, (686), 273.8, (691)Folkestone and Hythe, 270.9, (307), 207.4, (235)East Hertfordshire, 270.8, (411), 341.9, (519)Central Bedfordshire, 270.3, (795), 225.1, (662)Hounslow, 270.1, (734), 289.6, (787)Wigan, 270.0, (893), 251.0, (830)Adur, 269.5, (173), 322.5, (207)Tewkesbury, 269.1, (260), 302.2, (292)Basingstoke and Deane, 268.9, (478), 265.5, (472)Scarborough, 268.5, (292), 292.4, (318)Kingston upon Thames, 268.5, (481), 276.9, (496)North East Derbyshire, 268.1, (274), 300.3, (307)Hyndburn, 267.5, (217), 252.7, (205)Three Rivers, 267.1, (251), 268.2, (252)Mendip, 266.6, (310), 231.3, (269)Rochdale, 266.5, (596), 292.0, (653)Barking and Dagenham, 266.2, (570), 261.6, (560)Brentwood, 265.4, (205), 270.6, (209)North Hertfordshire, 264.5, (353), 289.2, (386)North Warwickshire, 264.3, (173), 285.7, (187)Fenland, 263.5, (269), 240.0, (245)Waltham Forest, 262.5, (727), 264.7, (733)Elmbridge, 262.4, (360), 294.4, (404)North Somerset, 262.1, (565), 225.0, (485)Bexley, 261.9, (653), 261.9, (653)Vale of White Horse, 261.8, (361), 203.8, (281)Greenwich, 261.2, (755), 269.2, (778)Hillingdon, 260.5, (805), 259.5, (802)Eden, 260.4, (140), 100.5, (54)Lichfield, 260.3, (275), 282.1, (298)Hart, 260.2, (254), 250.0, (244)Barnet, 258.9, (1033), 252.6, (1008)Lewes, 258.9, (268), 225.1, (233)Corby, 258.7, (189), 305.3, (223)Broadland, 257.7, (340), 235.7, (311)Pendle, 257.2, (237), 244.2, (225)Wealden, 256.2, (417), 196.6, (320)Lancaster, 255.9, (379), 253.8, (376)Breckland, 255.6, (361), 222.3, (314)Epping Forest, 254.2, (336), 273.9, (362)Cheshire East, 253.7, (981), 254.0, (982)West Suffolk, 253.2, (449), 225.6, (400)County Durham, 252.3, (1345), 266.7, (1422)South Oxfordshire, 250.4, (360), 205.2, (295)Stafford, 250.3, (345), 224.9, (310)West Lancashire, 249.8, (286), 283.0, (324)Melton, 249.1, (128), 196.5, (101)Southend-on-Sea, 248.9, (455), 238.5, (436)Redbridge, 248.6, (760), 257.8, (788)West Berkshire, 247.4, (392), 232.2, (368)South Somerset, 246.6, (416), 237.1, (400)New Forest, 246.6, (443), 263.3, (473)Wyre Forest, 245.2, (248), 268.9, (272)Horsham, 244.7, (356), 261.9, (381)Worcester, 244.4, (245), 247.3, (248)Winchester, 243.8, (307), 224.7, (283)Cotswold, 242.6, (219), 189.4, (171)Bromley, 242.5, (807), 247.3, (823)Craven, 242.4, (139), 230.2, (132)Kensington and Chelsea, 241.6, (379), 223.8, (351)Thurrock, 241.6, (424), 229.6, (403)Mole Valley, 241.0, (211), 238.7, (209)Burnley, 239.5, (214), 310.0, (277)Colchester, 239.4, (472), 250.0, (493)Havering, 239.0, (623), 284.3, (741)Castle Point, 238.6, (216), 185.6, (168)South Norfolk, 238.4, (341), 264.2, (378)Tunbridge Wells, 237.9, (283), 221.1, (263)Tonbridge and Malling, 236.9, (314), 199.1, (264)Rossendale, 235.2, (168), 250.6, (179)Canterbury, 235.1, (392), 207.5, (346)Stratford-on-Avon, 233.4, (309), 261.3, (346)Sunderland, 233.2, (648), 266.7, (741)Maldon, 232.4, (152), 221.7, (145)Derbyshire Dales, 232.0, (168), 280.3, (203)South Lakeland, 231.6, (243), 173.5, (182)Arun, 231.5, (373), 246.4, (397)Chesterfield, 230.6, (242), 227.8, (239)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 230.1, (348), 201.7, (305)Bolton, 230.0, (663), 199.5, (575)Enfield, 228.7, (763), 218.5, (729)Wychavon, 226.6, (297), 205.2, (269)South Holland, 226.4, (217), 242.0, (232)Ashford, 225.9, (296), 229.0, (300)Basildon, 223.9, (420), 229.3, (430)East Hampshire, 223.7, (277), 228.5, (283)Uttlesford, 223.2, (207), 286.8, (266)Carlisle, 222.1, (241), 142.8, (155)Mid Suffolk, 221.3, (232), 175.5, (184)Tandridge, 220.2, (195), 273.3, (242)Westminster, 218.6, (590), 217.9, (588)Maidstone, 217.2, (376), 258.8, (448)Richmond upon Thames, 213.0, (422), 243.3, (482)Camden, 212.5, (594), 222.9, (623)Malvern Hills, 210.2, (167), 144.8, (115)Forest of Dean, 210.1, (183), 179.1, (156)Rutland, 210.0, (85), 227.3, (92)Rother, 209.9, (203), 147.9, (143)Hambleton, 206.7, (190), 220.8, (203)Sevenoaks, 205.1, (249), 202.7, (246)Tendring, 205.0, (302), 177.1, (261)Braintree, 202.5, (310), 212.3, (325)Chelmsford, 201.1, (361), 204.4, (367)Swale, 194.7, (294), 155.6, (235)Ipswich, 192.7, (262), 194.1, (264)Rochford, 189.4, (166), 152.9, (134)Blackburn with Darwen, 182.6, (274), 198.6, (298)East Suffolk, 171.3, (429), 181.7, (455)Babergh, 165.0, (153), 126.2, (117)North Norfolk, 123.6, (130), 130.3, (137)