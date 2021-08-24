Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 20, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 21-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Of the 312 local areas in England, 214 (69%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 97 (31%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly have the highest rate, with 4,430 new cases in the seven days to August 20 – the equivalent of 769.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 384.0 in the seven days to August 13.

Sedgemoor in Somerset has the second highest rate, up from 562.2 to 724.2, with 894 new cases.

West Devon has the third highest rate, up from 267.2 to 680.5, with 382 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:West Devon (up from 267.2 to 680.5)Cornwall & Isles of Scilly (384.0 to 769.7)South Hams (285.4 to 608.3)Torridge (295.4 to 585.0)Teignbridge (376.9 to 659.8)

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 24 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 20; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 13.

Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, 769.7, (4430), 384.0, (2210)Sedgemoor, 724.2, (894), 562.2, (694)West Devon, 680.5, (382), 267.2, (150)Teignbridge, 659.8, (891), 376.9, (509)Torbay, 651.9, (888), 493.3, (672)South Hams, 608.3, (535), 285.4, (251)Mansfield, 600.8, (657), 551.4, (603)Mid Devon, 590.7, (492), 325.4, (271)East Devon, 587.5, (870), 327.5, (485)Exeter, 587.3, (783), 486.0, (648)Torridge, 585.0, (402), 295.4, (203)Hull, 563.8, (1461), 627.5, (1626)North Devon, 561.3, (551), 397.3, (390)Plymouth, 509.1, (1338), 388.8, (1022)Thanet, 458.1, (648), 306.1, (433)Blaby, 454.1, (463), 441.4, (450)Ashfield, 451.9, (580), 449.6, (577)Blackpool, 443.0, (613), 401.1, (555)Brighton and Hove, 437.4, (1276), 444.9, (1298)Peterborough, 434.8, (881), 519.7, (1053)Chichester, 434.5, (528), 287.2, (349)Rugby, 433.8, (480), 359.7, (398)Bristol, 431.5, (2010), 397.5, (1852)Eden, 429.7, (231), 165.6, (89)Isle of Wight, 429.4, (611), 375.3, (534)Somerset West and Taunton, 427.9, (665), 267.0, (415)Bath and North East Somerset, 426.3, (837), 286.2, (562)Leicester, 420.6, (1489), 398.0, (1409)Calderdale, 418.1, (884), 397.3, (840)Harborough, 415.5, (397), 338.1, (323)Lincoln, 413.8, (414), 440.8, (441)Gedling, 411.0, (486), 323.9, (383)Oadby and Wigston, 410.0, (235), 394.3, (226)Rotherham, 409.5, (1085), 400.0, (1060)Gloucester, 409.4, (531), 377.0, (489)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 408.6, (1622), 415.4, (1649)Hastings, 407.3, (377), 239.9, (222)South Somerset, 406.6, (686), 234.7, (396)East Riding of Yorkshire, 404.7, (1389), 361.9, (1242)North East Lincolnshire, 404.1, (644), 451.2, (719)Hinckley and Bosworth, 403.8, (459), 367.7, (418)Cheltenham, 401.6, (466), 365.4, (424)Erewash, 401.4, (463), 397.1, (458)Bromsgrove, 399.7, (402), 303.3, (305)Derby, 398.3, (1023), 396.8, (1019)Wiltshire, 393.2, (1982), 283.7, (1430)Cannock Chase, 391.2, (397), 333.1, (338)Portsmouth, 389.9, (837), 344.7, (740)Doncaster, 387.8, (1213), 376.0, (1176)Staffordshire Moorlands, 386.1, (380), 345.4, (340)Knowsley, 383.1, (584), 379.8, (579)Gosport, 382.6, (324), 361.4, (306)Ryedale, 379.3, (211), 309.2, (172)South Ribble, 377.2, (419), 302.5, (336)West Oxfordshire, 376.7, (421), 243.4, (272)Stroud, 376.3, (455), 312.6, (378)Tameside, 375.6, (853), 315.3, (716)East Lindsey, 375.3, (533), 367.5, (522)Herefordshire, 375.0, (726), 258.2, (500)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 373.5, (487), 344.4, (449)Wyre, 373.2, (422), 321.0, (363)Waverley, 372.2, (471), 250.5, (317)Bolsover, 371.4, (302), 362.8, (295)Newark and Sherwood, 371.2, (457), 321.6, (396)Shropshire, 370.0, (1204), 289.2, (941)Surrey Heath, 369.9, (330), 299.3, (267)Wolverhampton, 369.9, (978), 340.4, (900)Eastleigh, 368.9, (500), 318.8, (432)North West Leicestershire, 368.3, (386), 315.8, (331)Tamworth, 368.2, (283), 321.3, (247)South Kesteven, 365.9, (524), 320.5, (459)Telford and Wrekin, 365.1, (662), 307.7, (558)Southampton, 364.2, (921), 369.8, (935)Mendip, 363.8, (423), 251.1, (292)Leeds, 362.8, (2898), 396.2, (3165)East Northamptonshire, 362.8, (345), 276.5, (263)Stevenage, 362.1, (319), 354.1, (312)Nottingham, 361.3, (1218), 385.6, (1300)Eastbourne, 361.0, (373), 307.8, (318)Barrow-in-Furness, 356.7, (238), 362.7, (242)South Gloucestershire, 355.8, (1024), 334.2, (962)Norwich, 355.2, (505), 365.0, (519)Hartlepool, 353.8, (332), 278.1, (261)Kettering, 353.2, (361), 402.1, (411)Cambridge, 351.8, (440), 371.8, (465)North Lincolnshire, 351.4, (607), 393.6, (680)Dorset, 349.7, (1328), 311.5, (1183)Harlow, 349.5, (305), 335.7, (293)Havant, 349.1, (441), 266.0, (336)Swindon, 348.2, (776), 380.5, (848)South Oxfordshire, 347.1, (499), 227.4, (327)Oxford, 347.0, (526), 280.4, (425)Salford, 346.8, (911), 356.7, (937)High Peak, 345.4, (320), 286.1, (265)Rushcliffe, 344.3, (418), 296.5, (360)Reading, 343.0, (550), 346.8, (556)Liverpool, 342.7, (1715), 364.1, (1822)Amber Valley, 342.3, (441), 299.6, (386)Warrington, 341.9, (716), 337.2, (706)Rother, 341.2, (330), 164.4, (159)Kirklees, 341.0, (1505), 328.6, (1450)Bassetlaw, 340.7, (403), 310.3, (367)Solihull, 340.3, (740), 371.1, (807)North Kesteven, 340.2, (402), 381.7, (451)Trafford, 339.3, (806), 335.5, (797)North Somerset, 335.8, (724), 267.2, (576)Harrogate, 335.5, (542), 287.8, (465)Gravesham, 334.0, (357), 305.0, (326)Runnymede, 333.2, (301), 271.2, (245)Middlesbrough, 332.7, (470), 351.1, (496)Fylde, 332.5, (270), 272.1, (221)South Staffordshire, 331.9, (373), 278.5, (313)Northampton, 330.8, (742), 352.7, (791)Tunbridge Wells, 330.4, (393), 237.1, (282)Winchester, 330.4, (416), 248.6, (313)Sandwell, 330.4, (1087), 322.5, (1061)Fareham, 330.1, (384), 285.4, (332)Wakefield, 329.6, (1159), 371.2, (1305)East Cambridgeshire, 329.4, (297), 339.4, (306)Guildford, 329.2, (495), 305.3, (459)Stoke-on-Trent, 328.1, (842), 304.3, (781)Charnwood, 327.5, (617), 337.6, (636)Stockport, 327.0, (962), 331.1, (974)St. Helens, 325.8, (590), 382.7, (693)Bedford, 325.7, (569), 299.4, (523)Huntingdonshire, 325.2, (582), 266.5, (477)Dudley, 325.1, (1048), 305.9, (986)Darlington, 324.0, (348), 268.2, (288)Test Valley, 324.0, (412), 279.2, (355)North Warwickshire, 323.9, (212), 270.4, (177)York, 323.2, (682), 321.8, (679)Manchester, 323.0, (1795), 342.6, (1904)Sefton, 322.2, (889), 301.6, (832)St Albans, 322.1, (481), 324.8, (485)Woking, 322.0, (322), 315.0, (315)Vale of White Horse, 321.9, (444), 224.1, (309)Reigate and Banstead, 321.6, (480), 295.5, (441)Windsor and Maidenhead, 320.6, (485), 280.9, (425)Dacorum, 319.7, (497), 266.3, (414)Selby, 319.5, (293), 289.0, (265)Milton Keynes, 319.4, (863), 290.2, (784)Broxtowe, 319.3, (366), 269.6, (309)Lichfield, 319.0, (337), 256.5, (271)Barnsley, 318.5, (790), 351.5, (872)Walsall, 316.7, (908), 315.6, (905)Worthing, 316.1, (350), 311.6, (345)Halton, 316.0, (410), 296.7, (385)Sheffield, 315.7, (1860), 381.9, (2250)Crawley, 315.6, (355), 371.6, (418)Melton, 315.2, (162), 245.2, (126)Gateshead, 313.4, (633), 271.4, (548)West Berkshire, 313.0, (496), 247.4, (392)Mid Sussex, 312.9, (476), 303.7, (462)Croydon, 312.4, (1214), 305.2, (1186)Warwick, 311.9, (452), 265.0, (384)West Lindsey, 310.9, (299), 295.3, (284)South Derbyshire, 310.5, (340), 312.3, (342)Wokingham, 310.4, (540), 271.4, (472)South Tyneside, 310.3, (469), 257.4, (389)East Hampshire, 309.3, (383), 228.5, (283)Cotswold, 309.1, (279), 249.3, (225)South Cambridgeshire, 308.9, (497), 313.9, (505)Northumberland, 308.5, (999), 260.6, (844)North Hertfordshire, 308.0, (411), 262.2, (350)Forest of Dean, 307.7, (268), 183.7, (160)North Tyneside, 307.4, (642), 313.1, (654)Richmondshire, 307.1, (165), 240.1, (129)Spelthorne, 306.4, (306), 283.4, (283)Stafford, 306.1, (422), 243.0, (335)Lambeth, 305.8, (984), 358.9, (1155)West Lancashire, 305.7, (350), 230.6, (264)Birmingham, 305.4, (3483), 324.6, (3702)Elmbridge, 305.4, (419), 271.8, (373)Bradford, 305.3, (1655), 311.2, (1687)Corby, 305.3, (223), 287.5, (210)Epsom and Ewell, 304.9, (247), 267.9, (217)Buckinghamshire, 304.0, (1663), 261.9, (1433)Coventry, 303.4, (1151), 312.3, (1185)Oldham, 303.0, (720), 332.9, (791)Stratford-on-Avon, 302.9, (401), 225.8, (299)East Staffordshire, 301.0, (364), 280.3, (339)Slough, 300.8, (450), 300.2, (449)Cheshire West and Chester, 300.7, (1034), 268.7, (924)Redcar and Cleveland, 300.2, (412), 317.0, (435)Hammersmith and Fulham, 300.2, (551), 366.1, (672)Craven, 300.0, (172), 230.2, (132)Mole Valley, 299.3, (262), 222.7, (195)Luton, 299.3, (639), 314.7, (672)Tewkesbury, 299.1, (289), 270.1, (261)Wellingborough, 298.4, (239), 273.5, (219)Hart, 298.1, (291), 234.6, (229)Welwyn Hatfield, 297.8, (369), 294.6, (365)Broxbourne, 297.2, (290), 338.1, (330)Cherwell, 297.0, (451), 287.1, (436)Wirral, 296.6, (962), 293.5, (952)Rutland, 296.5, (120), 222.4, (90)Bracknell Forest, 295.6, (367), 259.3, (322)Great Yarmouth, 295.4, (293), 336.7, (334)Richmond upon Thames, 295.2, (585), 206.4, (409)Redditch, 294.5, (252), 282.8, (242)Ribble Valley, 293.4, (182), 287.0, (178)Wandsworth, 293.3, (967), 348.8, (1150)Ealing, 292.1, (994), 310.9, (1058)Central Bedfordshire, 291.7, (858), 252.6, (743)Rushmoor, 291.4, (275), 265.9, (251)East Hertfordshire, 287.2, (436), 282.6, (429)Watford, 286.7, (277), 285.6, (276)Daventry, 286.4, (249), 286.4, (249)Lewes, 285.9, (296), 229.9, (238)Preston, 285.8, (412), 328.1, (473)Pendle, 285.4, (263), 234.4, (216)Wealden, 285.1, (464), 236.6, (385)Broadland, 283.5, (374), 229.7, (303)County Durham, 283.0, (1509), 256.6, (1368)Sutton, 282.6, (587), 278.3, (578)Allerdale, 282.1, (276), 268.8, (263)Hounslow, 280.4, (762), 263.1, (715)Newcastle upon Tyne, 280.3, (860), 290.1, (890)Merton, 280.0, (578), 287.7, (594)Basingstoke and Deane, 278.5, (495), 276.2, (491)Cheshire East, 278.0, (1075), 247.0, (955)New Forest, 277.8, (499), 237.7, (427)Chorley, 277.6, (330), 267.5, (318)Fenland, 277.2, (283), 250.8, (256)Three Rivers, 275.6, (259), 258.6, (243)Kingston upon Thames, 274.6, (492), 278.0, (498)Adur, 274.2, (176), 288.2, (185)Southwark, 273.7, (876), 321.2, (1028)Copeland, 273.4, (186), 335.1, (228)Tonbridge and Malling, 273.1, (362), 227.8, (302)Tandridge, 272.2, (241), 220.2, (195)Derbyshire Dales, 272.0, (197), 227.8, (165)Sevenoaks, 271.9, (330), 201.0, (244)West Suffolk, 271.3, (481), 240.8, (427)Malvern Hills, 270.6, (215), 208.9, (166)Scarborough, 269.5, (293), 281.4, (306)Worcester, 268.3, (269), 233.4, (234)Brent, 267.9, (878), 284.7, (933)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 267.7, (347), 270.8, (351)Hertsmere, 267.4, (282), 348.9, (368)Lewisham, 266.6, (814), 322.0, (983)Mid Suffolk, 266.1, (279), 199.3, (209)Islington, 266.0, (660), 304.7, (756)Lancaster, 263.3, (390), 261.3, (387)Hillingdon, 263.1, (813), 260.5, (805)Wigan, 263.1, (870), 270.9, (896)Bury, 262.2, (500), 297.8, (568)Chesterfield, 262.1, (275), 215.4, (226)Stockton-on-Tees, 261.9, (517), 299.9, (592)Epping Forest, 261.0, (345), 247.4, (327)Sunderland, 260.9, (725), 239.3, (665)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 259.8, (393), 228.8, (346)Dartford, 259.5, (296), 335.8, (383)Newham, 258.1, (917), 310.8, (1104)North East Derbyshire, 257.3, (263), 267.1, (273)Horsham, 257.1, (374), 263.3, (383)Arun, 255.1, (411), 246.4, (397)Ashford, 254.2, (333), 228.2, (299)Breckland, 253.4, (358), 259.1, (366)South Northamptonshire, 253.4, (242), 255.5, (244)Boston, 251.3, (178), 300.7, (213)Canterbury, 251.3, (419), 242.9, (405)South Norfolk, 250.9, (359), 243.2, (348)Bromley, 250.6, (834), 238.9, (795)Maldon, 249.2, (163), 221.7, (145)Hambleton, 249.1, (229), 198.0, (182)Barking and Dagenham, 248.9, (533), 270.4, (579)Thurrock, 247.8, (435), 237.6, (417)Haringey, 247.8, (660), 276.7, (737)Waltham Forest, 246.6, (683), 258.2, (715)Rochdale, 246.4, (551), 279.9, (626)Wyre Forest, 245.2, (248), 264.0, (267)Colchester, 243.9, (481), 237.8, (469)Kensington and Chelsea, 243.5, (382), 241.6, (379)Bexley, 243.1, (606), 265.9, (663)Redbridge, 242.8, (742), 256.2, (783)Braintree, 242.3, (371), 205.1, (314)Greenwich, 241.1, (697), 259.1, (749)Dover, 240.5, (285), 308.8, (366)Barnet, 239.8, (957), 254.1, (1014)Burnley, 239.5, (214), 249.6, (223)Maidstone, 237.4, (411), 217.2, (376)Harrow, 236.6, (597), 265.5, (670)East Suffolk, 236.4, (592), 177.7, (445)Wychavon, 235.0, (308), 217.4, (285)Medway, 234.6, (655), 269.0, (751)Folkestone and Hythe, 232.1, (263), 259.4, (294)Tower Hamlets, 231.9, (770), 301.8, (1002)Rossendale, 231.0, (165), 242.2, (173)Southend-on-Sea, 229.8, (420), 232.5, (425)South Holland, 229.5, (220), 263.9, (253)Havering, 226.0, (589), 252.4, (658)Uttlesford, 225.3, (209), 256.6, (238)Ipswich, 225.0, (306), 178.0, (242)Bolton, 224.1, (646), 215.8, (622)Hackney and City of London, 223.0, (651), 287.4, (839)Chelmsford, 222.2, (399), 202.7, (364)Castle Point, 219.8, (199), 249.7, (226)South Lakeland, 213.5, (224), 212.6, (223)Hyndburn, 213.2, (173), 290.9, (236)Camden, 213.2, (596), 206.8, (578)Basildon, 212.2, (398), 240.5, (451)Enfield, 211.3, (705), 234.7, (783)Babergh, 209.2, (194), 151.0, (140)Carlisle, 209.2, (227), 207.3, (225)Blackburn with Darwen, 208.6, (313), 194.6, (292)Swale, 207.9, (314), 189.4, (286)Brentwood, 202.0, (156), 269.3, (208)Tendring, 200.2, (295), 190.7, (281)Westminster, 197.5, (533), 225.7, (609)Rochford, 178.0, (156), 173.5, (152)North Norfolk, 155.0, (163), 124.6, (131)