Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update on Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to February 15, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 14 (4%) have seen a rise in case rates, 299 (95%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England, with 235 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 15 – the equivalent of 325.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 404.3 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 8.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, down from 358.9 to 295.8, with 417 new cases.

Ashfield in Nottinghamshire is in third place, down from 298.6 to 286.9, with 367 new cases.

Of the 14 areas to record a week-on-week rise, the top five are:Boston (up from 155.3 to 205.2)North West Leicestershire (187.2 to 235.5)Exeter (37.3 to 73.8)South Lakeland (68.5 to 99.0)Tameside (180.1 to 204.0)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on February 19 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 8.

Corby, 325.4, (235), 404.3, (292)Middlesbrough, 295.8, (417), 358.9, (506)Ashfield, 286.9, (367), 298.6, (382)Sandwell, 275.2, (904), 378.1, (1242)St Helens, 259.7, (469), 347.8, (628)Leicester, 257.7, (913), 280.9, (995)Mansfield, 250.7, (274), 315.6, (345)East Staffordshire, 242.2, (290), 301.5, (361)Peterborough, 240.3, (486), 294.2, (595)Bolton, 238.9, (687), 281.0, (808)Luton, 238.0, (507), 301.8, (643)North West Leicestershire, 235.5, (244), 187.2, (194)Preston, 228.5, (327), 315.8, (452)Knowsley, 224.0, (338), 336.1, (507)Newark and Sherwood, 219.7, (269), 244.2, (299)Kettering, 219.1, (223), 295.7, (301)Nottingham, 217.2, (723), 276.4, (920)Rotherham, 212.1, (563), 215.5, (572)Bury, 211.0, (403), 212.1, (405)Slough, 210.6, (315), 298.9, (447)Wellingborough, 209.5, (167), 228.3, (182)Cannock Chase, 209.4, (211), 211.4, (213)Bolsover, 206.1, (166), 261.9, (211)Salford, 205.5, (532), 233.4, (604)Boston, 205.2, (144), 155.3, (109)Wolverhampton, 205.0, (540), 283.6, (747)Fenland, 204.2, (208), 273.0, (278)Tameside, 204.0, (462), 180.1, (408)Walsall, 203.9, (582), 403.2, (1151)Sunderland, 200.2, (556), 270.1, (750)Redcar and Cleveland, 199.8, (274), 199.8, (274)Copeland, 198.0, (135), 212.7, (145)Rutland, 197.9, (79), 450.8, (180)Doncaster, 197.2, (615), 181.8, (567)Redditch, 197.0, (168), 265.1, (226)Bradford, 195.8, (1057), 216.8, (1170)Birmingham, 194.0, (2215), 267.9, (3059)Chesterfield, 193.5, (203), 197.3, (207)Tendring, 191.7, (281), 193.8, (284)Tamworth, 191.7, (147), 230.8, (177)Dudley, 191.2, (615), 218.3, (702)South Derbyshire, 191.1, (205), 208.8, (224)Stockton-on-Tees, 191.0, (377), 238.7, (471)Charnwood, 188.9, (351), 192.6, (358)Blackburn with Darwen, 187.7, (281), 285.2, (427)Derby, 185.0, (476), 253.8, (653)Calderdale, 184.9, (391), 201.5, (426)Erewash, 184.6, (213), 215.8, (249)North Warwickshire, 183.9, (120), 206.9, (135)South Staffordshire, 183.2, (206), 257.0, (289)Gedling, 183.2, (216), 246.0, (290)Liverpool, 182.9, (911), 263.0, (1310)Stockport, 182.0, (534), 204.1, (599)Telford and Wrekin, 181.8, (327), 249.6, (449)Darlington, 181.6, (194), 210.7, (225)Rochdale, 180.7, (402), 205.9, (458)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 180.2, (234), 199.4, (259)Manchester, 180.0, (995), 224.8, (1243)Wakefield, 178.9, (623), 193.8, (675)Blaby, 177.3, (180), 203.9, (207)Rushcliffe, 177.0, (211), 206.4, (246)Chorley, 176.8, (209), 218.2, (258)Wigan, 176.8, (581), 196.3, (645)Oldham, 173.8, (412), 215.5, (511)Barnsley, 173.0, (427), 194.8, (481)Ealing, 172.9, (591), 268.6, (918)Bassetlaw, 172.8, (203), 263.1, (309)South Ribble, 171.5, (190), 272.6, (302)Kirklees, 171.2, (753), 190.5, (838)Northampton, 171.0, (384), 277.4, (623)Hartlepool, 170.8, (160), 181.5, (170)Bedford, 170.8, (296), 265.4, (460)Stevenage, 169.6, (149), 251.6, (221)Halton, 169.2, (219), 265.0, (343)Warrington, 169.0, (355), 233.8, (491)West Lancashire, 168.8, (193), 204.7, (234)Hinckley and Bosworth, 165.3, (187), 160.0, (181)Broxtowe, 164.9, (188), 178.0, (203)Hounslow, 164.6, (447), 264.1, (717)Barrow-in-Furness, 164.1, (110), 186.4, (125)Harborough, 163.1, (153), 185.5, (174)East Northamptonshire, 162.9, (154), 175.6, (166)Crawley, 162.8, (183), 224.2, (252)North Tyneside, 161.6, (336), 164.0, (341)Rugby, 161.6, (176), 209.3, (228)Coventry, 161.2, (599), 209.7, (779)South Holland, 161.0, (153), 193.6, (184)Sefton, 160.3, (443), 276.0, (763)North East Derbyshire, 159.7, (162), 174.4, (177)Solihull, 159.4, (345), 219.1, (474)Leeds, 158.0, (1253), 193.0, (1531)Lancaster, 156.8, (229), 173.9, (254)Pendle, 156.3, (144), 206.3, (190)Hull, 154.7, (402), 159.4, (414)County Durham, 154.7, (820), 180.9, (959)Wyre Forest, 153.0, (155), 150.1, (152)Hillingdon, 152.5, (468), 245.1, (752)Spelthorne, 151.2, (151), 207.3, (207)Allerdale, 150.4, (147), 209.7, (205)Barking and Dagenham, 150.3, (320), 212.8, (453)Oadby and Wigston, 149.1, (85), 238.5, (136)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 148.2, (586), 226.4, (895)Southampton, 148.1, (374), 198.4, (501)Wycombe, 147.7, (258), 180.4, (315)Breckland, 147.2, (206), 174.3, (244)Welwyn Hatfield, 147.1, (181), 203.2, (250)Hyndburn, 146.8, (119), 229.5, (186)Worcester, 145.2, (147), 196.6, (199)Amber Valley, 143.6, (184), 224.0, (287)Portsmouth, 143.3, (308), 182.4, (392)Shropshire, 142.4, (460), 181.0, (585)Stoke-on-Trent, 142.0, (364), 207.5, (532)Cheshire West and Chester, 140.5, (482), 165.3, (567)South Tyneside, 140.4, (212), 168.2, (254)Great Yarmouth, 139.9, (139), 181.2, (180)Bristol, 139.8, (648), 176.5, (818)Ribble Valley, 139.6, (85), 172.4, (105)Blackpool, 139.1, (194), 193.6, (270)Harlow, 137.8, (120), 182.6, (159)Arun, 136.9, (220), 179.8, (289)Lichfield, 136.5, (143), 231.0, (242)North Kesteven, 136.0, (159), 135.1, (158)Norwich, 135.9, (191), 226.9, (319)Wychavon, 134.4, (174), 176.9, (229)Carlisle, 134.3, (146), 156.4, (170)Brent, 134.3, (443), 232.6, (767)High Peak, 133.8, (124), 193.2, (179)South Gloucestershire, 132.9, (379), 171.2, (488)Burnley, 132.7, (118), 191.2, (170)Milton Keynes, 132.1, (356), 166.6, (449)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 130.8, (198), 232.5, (352)Trafford, 130.2, (309), 159.7, (379)Stafford, 129.7, (178), 165.4, (227)Rushmoor, 129.0, (122), 199.8, (189)Fylde, 128.7, (104), 186.9, (151)Merton, 127.8, (264), 215.9, (446)Fareham, 124.7, (145), 162.6, (189)Harrow, 123.0, (309), 198.3, (498)South Bucks, 122.8, (86), 141.3, (99)Gosport, 122.6, (104), 154.4, (131)Gateshead, 121.7, (246), 161.3, (326)Gravesham, 121.6, (130), 133.7, (143)Hammersmith and Fulham, 121.0, (224), 180.4, (334)Wyre, 120.4, (135), 149.0, (167)East Riding of Yorkshire, 119.6, (408), 125.4, (428)Huntingdonshire, 119.1, (212), 178.1, (317)Woking, 119.1, (120), 216.3, (218)Sheffield, 119.0, (696), 158.2, (925)Wirral, 117.9, (382), 190.4, (617)Daventry, 116.3, (100), 151.3, (130)Southend-on-Sea, 116.3, (213), 173.1, (317)Newham, 116.1, (410), 194.3, (686)Cheshire East, 115.8, (445), 159.6, (613)Test Valley, 115.7, (146), 153.8, (194)South Kesteven, 115.1, (164), 165.7, (236)Aylesbury Vale, 114.8, (229), 195.0, (389)Kingston upon Thames, 114.4, (203), 170.1, (302)Bromsgrove, 114.1, (114), 169.2, (169)Lincoln, 113.8, (113), 101.7, (101)Rossendale, 113.3, (81), 163.7, (117)Eastleigh, 113.0, (151), 161.7, (216)Sedgemoor, 112.8, (139), 167.2, (206)Selby, 112.6, (102), 137.9, (125)Derbyshire Dales, 112.0, (81), 138.3, (100)Staffordshire Moorlands, 111.7, (110), 115.8, (114)Redbridge, 111.7, (341), 169.1, (516)Thurrock, 111.3, (194), 153.7, (268)Sutton, 111.0, (229), 178.8, (369)West Lindsey, 110.8, (106), 103.5, (99)Braintree, 110.7, (169), 155.3, (237)Wiltshire, 110.6, (553), 129.8, (649)Malvern Hills, 110.5, (87), 120.7, (95)Central Bedfordshire, 109.8, (317), 160.4, (463)Richmondshire, 109.8, (59), 134.0, (72)North East Lincolnshire, 109.0, (174), 103.4, (165)Northumberland, 108.5, (350), 134.3, (433)Melton, 107.4, (55), 166.0, (85)Runnymede, 106.2, (95), 176.7, (158)Hertsmere, 105.8, (111), 190.6, (200)Dartford, 105.7, (119), 151.0, (170)Reading, 105.1, (170), 177.4, (287)Newcastle upon Tyne, 104.7, (317), 131.8, (399)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 102.0, (132), 154.5, (200)Castle Point, 101.8, (92), 138.3, (125)West Berkshire, 101.0, (160), 148.3, (235)Havering, 100.9, (262), 175.3, (455)Bracknell Forest, 100.4, (123), 164.8, (202)Lambeth, 100.0, (326), 166.5, (543)Brentwood, 100.0, (77), 105.2, (81)Broxbourne, 99.7, (97), 189.1, (184)North Lincolnshire, 99.3, (171), 116.1, (200)South Lakeland, 99.0, (104), 68.5, (72)Croydon, 98.3, (380), 176.6, (683)Three Rivers, 97.5, (91), 141.4, (132)Waltham Forest, 97.5, (270), 156.0, (432)Ipswich, 97.1, (133), 143.9, (197)St Albans, 97.0, (144), 138.8, (206)Watford, 96.3, (93), 217.4, (210)Swale, 95.9, (144), 111.9, (168)Bexley, 95.9, (238), 152.2, (378)Epsom and Ewell, 95.5, (77), 160.0, (129)Warwick, 95.3, (137), 137.7, (198)Barnet, 94.7, (375), 163.4, (647)North Hertfordshire, 94.3, (126), 152.0, (203)New Forest, 93.8, (169), 111.1, (200)Oxford, 93.8, (143), 150.2, (229)Colchester, 93.0, (181), 174.6, (340)Herefordshire, 92.8, (179), 79.4, (153)Winchester, 92.1, (115), 107.3, (134)Harrogate, 92.0, (148), 106.9, (172)Havant, 91.9, (116), 145.8, (184)Chichester, 91.6, (111), 165.1, (200)Swindon, 91.4, (203), 117.0, (260)Haringey, 90.1, (242), 128.8, (346)Uttlesford, 89.8, (82), 116.1, (106)Stroud, 89.2, (107), 115.9, (139)Wandsworth, 88.9, (293), 149.2, (492)Rochford, 88.1, (77), 123.6, (108)Torbay, 88.1, (120), 106.4, (145)Basingstoke and Deane, 86.6, (153), 124.0, (219)Dacorum, 86.6, (134), 132.5, (205)East Hertfordshire, 86.1, (129), 88.8, (133)Ashford, 85.4, (111), 123.8, (161)Kensington and Chelsea, 85.2, (133), 128.7, (201)Somerset West and Taunton, 85.1, (132), 155.4, (241)Chiltern, 84.4, (81), 129.3, (124)Isle of Wight, 83.9, (119), 122.7, (174)Enfield, 83.9, (280), 148.9, (497)Greenwich, 83.7, (241), 159.1, (458)Broadland, 83.3, (109), 131.5, (172)Hastings, 83.1, (77), 138.1, (128)Hambleton, 83.0, (76), 155.0, (142)Surrey Heath, 82.9, (74), 86.2, (77)North Somerset, 82.8, (178), 138.6, (298)Basildon, 82.3, (154), 133.0, (249)Chelmsford, 81.8, (146), 142.4, (254)Forest of Dean, 81.8, (71), 91.0, (79)Tandridge, 81.7, (72), 135.0, (119)East Suffolk, 81.4, (203), 99.0, (247)Ryedale, 81.3, (45), 110.1, (61)Eastbourne, 81.0, (84), 135.9, (141)Medway, 80.8, (225), 125.6, (350)Maldon, 80.1, (52), 115.5, (75)Guildford, 79.2, (118), 132.2, (197)Stratford-on-Avon, 79.2, (103), 108.4, (141)Mole Valley, 79.1, (69), 99.7, (87)Richmond upon Thames, 78.8, (156), 152.0, (301)Cherwell, 78.4, (118), 119.6, (180)Dorset, 78.2, (296), 134.5, (509)Lewes, 77.5, (80), 117.2, (121)Eden, 77.0, (41), 167.1, (89)Reigate and Banstead, 76.6, (114), 160.0, (238)East Cambridgeshire, 75.7, (68), 123.6, (111)Exeter, 73.8, (97), 37.3, (49)West Suffolk, 73.7, (132), 106.7, (191)York, 73.6, (155), 110.2, (232)East Hampshire, 73.6, (90), 130.0, (159)Lewisham, 72.9, (223), 138.3, (423)Hackney and City of London, 72.5, (211), 106.6, (310)South Northamptonshire, 72.0, (68), 101.6, (96)Folkestone and Hythe, 71.7, (81), 142.5, (161)Bromley, 71.6, (238), 132.1, (439)Maidstone, 71.6, (123), 180.4, (310)Adur, 71.5, (46), 102.6, (66)Windsor and Maidenhead, 71.3, (108), 132.7, (201)Waverley, 70.5, (89), 98.2, (124)Thanet, 69.1, (98), 128.2, (182)South Cambridgeshire, 68.5, (109), 133.9, (213)Mid Sussex, 68.2, (103), 84.1, (127)Cambridge, 68.1, (85), 102.6, (128)Southwark, 68.1, (217), 131.4, (419)Bath and North East Somerset, 67.8, (131), 100.9, (195)Gloucester, 66.6, (86), 117.7, (152)Craven, 66.5, (38), 82.3, (47)Tewkesbury, 66.3, (63), 66.3, (63)South Norfolk, 66.0, (93), 93.7, (132)Mendip, 64.0, (74), 90.0, (104)Hart, 63.9, (62), 94.8, (92)Elmbridge, 63.6, (87), 109.7, (150)East Devon, 63.6, (93), 58.8, (86)Worthing, 63.3, (70), 145.6, (161)Epping Forest, 63.0, (83), 118.5, (156)Brighton and Hove, 62.9, (183), 99.4, (289)Sevenoaks, 62.1, (75), 90.3, (109)Tunbridge Wells, 61.5, (73), 91.0, (108)Wokingham, 61.4, (105), 112.8, (193)Tower Hamlets, 61.0, (198), 98.5, (320)Mid Devon, 60.7, (50), 145.8, (120)South Oxfordshire, 59.8, (85), 100.0, (142)South Somerset, 59.4, (100), 89.7, (151)Vale of White Horse, 58.8, (80), 101.5, (138)Horsham, 58.4, (84), 118.2, (170)Westminster, 58.2, (152), 113.7, (297)Dover, 57.6, (68), 110.9, (131)Camden, 57.4, (155), 94.8, (256)Babergh, 56.5, (52), 65.2, (60)East Lindsey, 56.4, (80), 109.4, (155)Scarborough, 56.1, (61), 99.3, (108)Islington, 55.7, (135), 108.5, (263)North Norfolk, 55.3, (58), 82.0, (86)Cheltenham, 55.0, (64), 75.7, (88)Wealden, 54.5, (88), 100.9, (163)Mid Suffolk, 48.1, (50), 71.2, (74)Teignbridge, 47.7, (64), 78.3, (105)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 47.0, (269), 82.5, (472)West Oxfordshire, 47.0, (52), 88.6, (98)Cotswold, 45.6, (41), 75.7, (68)Plymouth, 44.6, (117), 64.5, (169)Tonbridge and Malling, 43.9, (58), 80.2, (106)Canterbury, 43.5, (72), 73.8, (122)Rother, 34.3, (33), 59.3, (57)South Hams, 23.0, (20), 50.6, (44)North Devon, 22.6, (22), 26.8, (26)West Devon, 19.7, (11), 37.6, (21)Torridge, 14.6, (10), 16.1, (11)