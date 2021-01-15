Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 10, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 113 (36%) have seen a rise in case rates, 200 (63%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Barking and Dagenham in London continues to have the highest rate in England, with 3,013 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 10 – the equivalent of 1,415.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,615.3 in the seven days to January 3.

Knowsley in Merseyside has the second highest rate, up from 928.0 to 1,363.5, with 2,057 new cases.

Newham in London is in third place, down very slightly from 1,400.6 to 1,320.7, with 4,664 new cases.

– The 10 areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates

1. Knowsley (up from 928.0 to 1,363.5)2. Sefton (751.1 to 1,043.4)3. Liverpool (724.6 to 1,004.7)4. St Helens (587.5 to 799.6)5. Isle of Wight (948.0 to 1,157.5)6. Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (677.4 to 868.1)7. Halton (999.1 to 1,163.0)8. Tendring (989.3 to 1,138.1)9. Worcester (602.6 to 740.9)10. Barrow-in-Furness (447.4 to 581.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 14 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

– Here is the list in full

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 3.

Barking and Dagenham, 1415.2, (3013), 1615.3, (3439)Knowsley, 1363.5, (2057), 928.0, (1400)Newham, 1320.7, (4664), 1400.6, (4946)Harlow, 1235.8, (1076), 1397.8, (1217)Halton, 1163.0, (1505), 999.1, (1293)Isle of Wight, 1157.5, (1641), 948.0, (1344)Thurrock, 1148.3, (2002), 1533.2, (2673)Redbridge, 1140.2, (3480), 1501.5, (4583)Tendring, 1138.1, (1668), 989.3, (1450)Rushmoor, 1137.4, (1076), 1338.3, (1266)Slough, 1084.0, (1621), 1091.4, (1632)Brent, 1076.5, (3550), 1031.0, (3400)Gravesham, 1073.5, (1148), 1216.6, (1301)Ealing, 1072.5, (3666), 990.6, (3386)Enfield, 1070.4, (3573), 1258.6, (4201)Broxbourne, 1060.9, (1032), 1363.1, (1326)Tower Hamlets, 1044.2, (3391), 1257.9, (4085)Sefton, 1043.4, (2884), 751.1, (2076)Hounslow, 1043.4, (2833), 1142.4, (3102)Bexley, 1029.9, (2557), 1221.6, (3033)Croydon, 1023.2, (3957), 1102.4, (4263)Greenwich, 1023.1, (2946), 1107.2, (3188)Carlisle, 1020.4, (1109), 1040.7, (1131)Waltham Forest, 1009.1, (2795), 1167.9, (3235)Liverpool, 1004.7, (5004), 724.6, (3609)Dartford, 1003.5, (1130), 1237.9, (1394)Castle Point, 1000.3, (904), 1427.4, (1290)Crawley, 991.9, (1115), 1149.4, (1292)Lewisham, 972.4, (2974), 1036.8, (3171)Eastbourne, 967.8, (1004), 878.1, (911)Haringey, 958.9, (2576), 1038.5, (2790)Southwark, 953.8, (3041), 968.5, (3088)Wolverhampton, 948.1, (2497), 932.6, (2456)Sandwell, 947.2, (3111), 824.2, (2707)Hillingdon, 940.8, (2887), 1007.9, (3093)Havering, 938.2, (2435), 1336.1, (3468)Lambeth, 936.4, (3053), 896.5, (2923)Burnley, 909.8, (809), 894.1, (795)Corby, 907.0, (655), 797.6, (576)Epping Forest, 902.9, (1189), 1460.3, (1923)Wirral, 901.8, (2922), 779.6, (2526)Harrow, 895.8, (2250), 928.5, (2332)Luton, 883.4, (1882), 847.7, (1806)Barnet, 878.3, (3477), 1012.7, (4009)Basildon, 869.7, (1628), 1317.8, (2467)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 868.1, (3432), 677.4, (2678)Welwyn Hatfield, 860.7, (1059), 841.2, (1035)Hackney and City of London, 852.0, (2478), 910.5, (2648)Hertsmere, 841.6, (883), 1040.8, (1092)Braintree, 838.1, (1279), 1117.9, (1706)Bedford, 837.9, (1452), 948.1, (1643)Southend-on-Sea, 831.7, (1523), 1192.6, (2184)Northampton, 831.2, (1867), 812.1, (1824)Chelmsford, 824.0, (1470), 1065.1, (1900)Watford, 823.2, (795), 1015.8, (981)Spelthorne, 822.3, (821), 972.5, (971)Medway, 814.6, (2269), 1109.3, (3090)Sutton, 813.7, (1679), 1125.8, (2323)Pendle, 813.1, (749), 770.8, (710)Merton, 811.9, (1677), 1031.2, (2130)St. Helens, 799.6, (1444), 587.5, (1061)Bromley, 786.3, (2613), 1104.6, (3671)Stevenage, 782.1, (687), 869.7, (764)Birmingham, 766.8, (8755), 663.3, (7574)South Bucks, 756.7, (530), 996.5, (698)Colchester, 755.0, (1470), 897.8, (1748)Milton Keynes, 753.7, (2031), 970.8, (2616)Reading, 753.5, (1219), 642.8, (1040)Walsall, 752.1, (2147), 760.1, (2170)Worcester, 740.9, (750), 602.6, (610)Cherwell, 732.9, (1103), 964.8, (1452)Wandsworth, 725.9, (2393), 795.9, (2624)Hastings, 720.9, (668), 892.5, (827)Ashford, 715.2, (930), 840.6, (1093)Surrey Heath, 714.4, (638), 851.0, (760)Blackburn with Darwen, 714.1, (1069), 664.7, (995)Islington, 713.1, (1729), 802.6, (1946)Warrington, 711.4, (1494), 712.8, (1497)Maldon, 710.0, (461), 1042.7, (677)Hyndburn, 709.5, (575), 600.9, (487)Brighton and Hove, 708.9, (2062), 698.9, (2033)Worthing, 708.1, (783), 678.3, (750)Woking, 700.4, (706), 744.1, (750)Folkestone and Hythe, 700.0, (791), 838.1, (947)Hammersmith and Fulham, 696.2, (1289), 780.5, (1445)Tandridge, 695.6, (613), 920.2, (811)Brentwood, 690.7, (532), 1356.8, (1045)Lewes, 680.8, (703), 689.5, (712)Maidstone, 680.3, (1169), 842.1, (1447)Three Rivers, 679.4, (634), 938.7, (876)Hartlepool, 675.8, (633), 828.5, (776)Rochford, 670.7, (586), 1040.4, (909)Ipswich, 669.8, (917), 647.1, (886)Reigate and Banstead, 666.9, (992), 836.3, (1244)Derby, 660.7, (1700), 597.4, (1537)Dudley, 656.1, (2110), 658.6, (2118)Thanet, 654.6, (929), 733.5, (1041)Kensington and Chelsea, 650.7, (1016), 648.2, (1012)Wealden, 648.4, (1047), 682.5, (1102)Eden, 646.0, (344), 728.6, (388)Portsmouth, 645.9, (1388), 611.0, (1313)Allerdale, 645.5, (631), 542.1, (530)Havant, 641.7, (810), 692.4, (874)Wycombe, 639.0, (1116), 698.6, (1220)Adur, 637.6, (410), 648.5, (417)Epsom and Ewell, 635.0, (512), 876.9, (707)Norwich, 630.3, (886), 497.3, (699)Bromsgrove, 623.7, (623), 569.7, (569)Bracknell Forest, 618.5, (758), 819.3, (1004)Redditch, 618.1, (527), 550.1, (469)Camden, 612.5, (1654), 682.9, (1844)Runnymede, 611.7, (547), 644.1, (576)Arun, 609.6, (980), 752.7, (1210)York, 603.5, (1271), 575.9, (1213)Southampton, 601.9, (1520), 683.5, (1726)East Hertfordshire, 601.0, (900), 744.6, (1115)Kingston upon Thames, 596.0, (1058), 825.3, (1465)Cannock Chase, 593.5, (598), 568.7, (573)South Staffordshire, 589.7, (663), 607.5, (683)Swale, 582.3, (874), 827.5, (1242)Barrow-in-Furness, 581.7, (390), 447.4, (300)Hart, 575.9, (559), 756.1, (734)Mole Valley, 573.1, (500), 614.4, (536)Uttlesford, 571.8, (522), 863.2, (788)Ashfield, 569.1, (728), 617.6, (790)East Staffordshire, 567.0, (679), 583.7, (699)Westminster, 565.6, (1478), 577.1, (1508)Dacorum, 562.1, (870), 702.4, (1087)Mansfield, 558.9, (611), 455.6, (498)Oxford, 558.8, (852), 564.1, (860)Rossendale, 558.2, (399), 425.3, (304)Elmbridge, 557.0, (762), 779.3, (1066)Broadland, 552.1, (722), 555.9, (727)Aylesbury Vale, 552.0, (1101), 646.8, (1290)Great Yarmouth, 551.7, (548), 635.2, (631)Ribble Valley, 548.5, (334), 602.7, (367)Wellingborough, 548.3, (437), 506.9, (404)Peterborough, 546.8, (1106), 481.1, (973)Leicester, 540.6, (1915), 515.2, (1825)North Hertfordshire, 539.8, (721), 532.3, (711)Windsor and Maidenhead, 538.9, (816), 713.2, (1080)Coventry, 538.9, (2002), 501.7, (1864)Rother, 538.1, (517), 688.0, (661)Dover, 536.7, (634), 623.9, (737)Canterbury, 536.3, (887), 595.5, (985)Tonbridge and Malling, 535.0, (707), 759.7, (1004)Breckland, 532.3, (745), 508.7, (712)Telford and Wrekin, 531.0, (955), 453.7, (816)Sevenoaks, 530.0, (640), 831.5, (1004)Wychavon, 524.6, (679), 396.3, (513)Babergh, 522.6, (481), 593.2, (546)Copeland, 522.1, (356), 404.8, (276)Central Bedfordshire, 522.1, (1507), 646.8, (1867)St Albans, 518.7, (770), 722.8, (1073)Middlesbrough, 517.1, (729), 619.9, (874)Fenland, 504.7, (514), 457.5, (466)Basingstoke and Deane, 504.0, (890), 444.0, (784)Lancaster, 502.6, (734), 388.3, (567)Rugby, 501.2, (546), 501.2, (546)Cheshire West and Chester, 501.1, (1719), 596.7, (2047)Waverley, 498.7, (630), 687.9, (869)Horsham, 498.6, (717), 568.2, (817)Fareham, 498.1, (579), 551.5, (641)South Northamptonshire, 495.3, (468), 603.2, (570)Oadby and Wigston, 494.6, (282), 561.3, (320)Daventry, 493.3, (424), 567.8, (488)Bristol, 492.7, (2283), 419.1, (1942)Solihull, 491.3, (1063), 529.2, (1145)Selby, 491.1, (445), 402.8, (365)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 490.4, (637), 471.2, (612)South Ribble, 488.3, (541), 392.6, (435)Huntingdonshire, 487.2, (867), 530.4, (944)Bolsover, 486.6, (392), 389.8, (314)Wokingham, 486.2, (832), 570.9, (977)Amber Valley, 486.2, (623), 529.9, (679)Wyre Forest, 485.7, (492), 451.2, (457)West Lancashire, 485.5, (555), 465.4, (532)Guildford, 484.6, (722), 558.4, (832)Kettering, 481.4, (490), 449.0, (457)Nottingham, 480.3, (1599), 411.2, (1369)Tamworth, 479.8, (368), 461.6, (354)Preston, 477.2, (683), 368.2, (527)Mid Sussex, 476.8, (720), 640.3, (967)Manchester, 474.4, (2623), 388.5, (2148)Tunbridge Wells, 474.2, (563), 557.6, (662)Richmondshire, 472.7, (254), 489.5, (263)Lichfield, 470.6, (493), 472.5, (495)Richmond upon Thames, 463.1, (917), 642.4, (1272)Wyre, 463.0, (519), 380.0, (426)Chichester, 457.4, (554), 506.9, (614)Eastleigh, 456.6, (610), 531.5, (710)Salford, 456.3, (1181), 364.3, (943)Gosport, 456.2, (387), 450.3, (382)Trafford, 454.6, (1079), 425.9, (1011)Bury, 453.4, (866), 406.3, (776)Wigan, 452.7, (1488), 427.8, (1406)Swindon, 449.6, (999), 601.7, (1337)Chiltern, 448.3, (430), 491.0, (471)Gedling, 442.8, (522), 483.5, (570)South Gloucestershire, 440.6, (1256), 420.2, (1198)Gloucester, 436.0, (563), 515.0, (665)Cambridge, 435.9, (544), 560.1, (699)South Derbyshire, 435.4, (467), 439.1, (471)Sunderland, 434.6, (1207), 546.6, (1518)Test Valley, 432.8, (546), 499.4, (630)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 432.7, (655), 480.9, (728)Stockton-on-Tees, 428.2, (845), 471.2, (930)Stoke-on-Trent, 427.5, (1096), 395.9, (1015)Shropshire, 426.1, (1377), 367.3, (1187)Blaby, 425.5, (432), 407.8, (414)Craven, 425.3, (243), 463.8, (265)Stafford, 424.7, (583), 471.3, (647)East Suffolk, 421.7, (1052), 430.5, (1074)Hambleton, 418.1, (383), 425.8, (390)North Somerset, 415.7, (894), 364.1, (783)Redcar and Cleveland, 414.9, (569), 423.6, (581)Harrogate, 413.5, (665), 389.9, (627)Rochdale, 408.3, (908), 359.7, (800)Stockport, 407.9, (1197), 399.8, (1173)Darlington, 407.3, (435), 476.6, (509)West Suffolk, 407.2, (729), 474.2, (849)Forest of Dean, 406.7, (353), 437.8, (380)South Tyneside, 405.4, (612), 507.4, (766)Erewash, 398.7, (460), 391.8, (452)County Durham, 398.6, (2113), 503.5, (2669)Bath and North East Somerset, 398.4, (770), 344.1, (665)New Forest, 395.9, (713), 380.9, (686)Chorley, 392.5, (464), 331.6, (392)East Hampshire, 390.0, (477), 448.0, (548)Chesterfield, 387.0, (406), 319.4, (335)Cheshire East, 384.0, (1475), 473.5, (1819)Bolton, 379.4, (1091), 307.4, (884)South Cambridgeshire, 378.4, (602), 460.1, (732)Gateshead, 372.2, (752), 442.0, (893)Herefordshire, 371.9, (717), 333.0, (642)North Warwickshire, 369.3, (241), 476.5, (311)Wiltshire, 368.6, (1843), 323.8, (1619)Vale of White Horse, 367.6, (500), 448.5, (610)High Peak, 366.9, (340), 291.4, (270)South Oxfordshire, 365.3, (519), 570.2, (810)Sedgemoor, 364.5, (449), 482.2, (594)Tameside, 363.4, (823), 329.8, (747)Oldham, 363.1, (861), 335.3, (795)East Northamptonshire, 361.8, (342), 368.1, (348)Newark and Sherwood, 361.0, (442), 338.2, (414)Mid Suffolk, 357.1, (371), 449.5, (467)Winchester, 355.6, (444), 470.9, (588)Broxtowe, 355.2, (405), 367.4, (419)North Norfolk, 352.9, (370), 400.6, (420)Rushcliffe, 350.7, (418), 342.3, (408)West Oxfordshire, 346.2, (383), 463.7, (513)South Norfolk, 345.7, (487), 503.3, (709)Stratford-on-Avon, 344.4, (448), 349.7, (455)Somerset West and Taunton, 342.3, (531), 479.6, (744)Harborough, 339.0, (318), 452.0, (424)Doncaster, 337.3, (1052), 339.2, (1058)East Cambridgeshire, 337.3, (303), 492.0, (442)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 334.6, (1913), 340.0, (1944)North West Leicestershire, 333.9, (346), 399.6, (414)South Kesteven, 332.1, (473), 436.0, (621)Lincoln, 325.3, (323), 364.6, (362)North East Derbyshire, 325.2, (330), 365.7, (371)South Lakeland, 324.5, (341), 323.5, (340)Hull, 323.7, (841), 328.0, (852)Fylde, 323.1, (261), 274.8, (222)Leeds, 322.5, (2558), 328.7, (2607)Dorset, 320.5, (1213), 321.8, (1218)Hinckley and Bosworth, 320.0, (362), 344.7, (390)Charnwood, 319.1, (593), 328.2, (610)Cheltenham, 313.0, (364), 279.4, (325)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 312.9, (405), 325.2, (421)Malvern Hills, 311.3, (245), 261.8, (206)West Berkshire, 308.6, (489), 417.2, (661)Blackpool, 306.9, (428), 292.6, (408)Kirklees, 304.7, (1340), 285.6, (1256)Tewkesbury, 297.8, (283), 327.3, (311)Plymouth, 296.8, (778), 216.3, (567)Exeter, 295.3, (388), 245.8, (323)Warwick, 292.9, (421), 408.3, (587)South Holland, 289.4, (275), 294.7, (280)Sheffield, 288.3, (1686), 273.2, (1598)Bradford, 286.2, (1545), 264.0, (1425)Rotherham, 285.2, (757), 307.8, (817)Bassetlaw, 280.1, (329), 312.4, (367)North Tyneside, 278.5, (579), 269.8, (561)Newcastle upon Tyne, 275.4, (834), 254.3, (770)Ryedale, 274.5, (152), 317.8, (176)Wakefield, 274.2, (955), 285.4, (994)North Kesteven, 273.7, (320), 292.5, (342)Mid Devon, 272.1, (224), 252.7, (208)Mendip, 270.8, (313), 250.9, (290)Northumberland, 268.6, (866), 365.3, (1178)South Somerset, 268.5, (452), 273.8, (461)Calderdale, 262.5, (555), 294.6, (623)Torbay, 260.5, (355), 138.0, (188)Staffordshire Moorlands, 255.0, (251), 282.4, (278)East Devon, 255.0, (373), 190.0, (278)Boston, 250.8, (176), 280.7, (197)Derbyshire Dales, 250.3, (181), 233.7, (169)West Lindsey, 248.8, (238), 247.7, (237)Scarborough, 244.6, (266), 396.3, (431)Rutland, 242.9, (97), 283.0, (113)Teignbridge, 241.5, (324), 174.4, (234)Melton, 240.2, (123), 314.4, (161)Barnsley, 237.0, (585), 279.5, (690)Stroud, 222.6, (267), 253.4, (304)East Riding of Yorkshire, 218.4, (745), 225.4, (769)Cotswold, 215.9, (194), 294.9, (265)South Hams, 204.6, (178), 191.9, (167)North East Lincolnshire, 162.9, (260), 173.0, (276)North Lincolnshire, 159.6, (275), 228.7, (394)East Lindsey, 153.8, (218), 196.2, (278)West Devon, 138.0, (77), 129.0, (72)North Devon, 115.3, (112), 136.9, (133)Torridge, 111.3, (76), 111.3, (76)