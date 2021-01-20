Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 16, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 17-20) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 17 (5%) have seen a rise in case rates, 296 (94%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Knowsley in Merseyside continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,666 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 16 – the equivalent of 1,104.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,404.6 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 9.

Slough in Berkshire has the second highest rate, down from 1,110.7 to 1,016.5, with 1,520 new cases.

Sandwell in the West Midlands is in third place, down from 963.0 to 928.6, with 3,050 new cases.

The 10 areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates are:

1. Redditch (up from 615.8 to 686.1)2. Erewash (417.8 to 456.8)3. Malvern Hills (302.4 to 340.5)4. Preston (460.4 to 497.4)5. Somerset West & Taunton (368.1 to 404.2)6. West Devon (125.5 to 157.7)7. Plymouth (297.6 to 326.6)8. Ryedale (279.9 to 307.0)9. North West Leicestershire (353.2 to 378.3)10. South Holland (288.4 to 309.4)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 20 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 16; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 9.

Knowsley, 1104.3, (1666), 1404.6, (2119)Slough, 1016.5, (1520), 1110.7, (1661)Sandwell, 928.6, (3050), 963.0, (3163)Hounslow, 918.5, (2494), 1109.3, (3012)Barking and Dagenham, 915.0, (1948), 1519.9, (3236)Brent, 905.8, (2987), 1112.6, (3669)Ealing, 888.5, (3037), 1103.5, (3772)Newham, 881.5, (3113), 1419.9, (5014)Wolverhampton, 880.6, (2319), 999.8, (2633)Eastbourne, 878.1, (911), 998.6, (1036)Rushmoor, 856.2, (810), 1216.7, (1151)Halton, 856.2, (1108), 1216.3, (1574)Tendring, 845.4, (1239), 1183.8, (1735)Castle Point, 819.9, (741), 1102.1, (996)St Helens, 819.0, (1479), 826.2, (1492)Carlisle, 818.9, (890), 1082.1, (1176)Harlow, 812.0, (707), 1319.7, (1149)Liverpool, 808.6, (4027), 1052.7, (5243)Sefton, 794.1, (2195), 1085.0, (2999)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, 792.5, (3133), 897.2, (3547)Thurrock, 784.7, (1368), 1237.2, (2157)Croydon, 774.2, (2994), 1103.7, (4268)Redbridge, 763.1, (2329), 1268.9, (3873)Wirral, 758.6, (2458), 943.2, (3056)Burnley, 758.0, (674), 976.2, (868)Waltham Forest, 743.7, (2060), 1119.9, (3102)Walsall, 735.3, (2099), 783.2, (2236)Enfield, 729.5, (2435), 1158.2, (3866)Hillingdon, 716.9, (2200), 1011.8, (3105)Luton, 715.8, (1525), 950.0, (2024)Hyndburn, 710.7, (576), 737.9, (598)Greenwich, 708.5, (2040), 1083.2, (3119)Crawley, 708.1, (796), 1084.4, (1219)Birmingham, 707.5, (8078), 785.7, (8971)Tower Hamlets, 705.8, (2292), 1138.7, (3698)Dartford, 705.1, (794), 1065.7, (1200)Gravesham, 699.5, (748), 1141.8, (1221)Reading, 696.0, (1126), 762.8, (1234)Broxbourne, 690.8, (672), 1141.0, (1110)Bedford, 689.0, (1194), 904.8, (1568)Lambeth, 687.4, (2241), 1001.1, (3264)Redditch, 686.1, (585), 615.8, (525)Watford, 677.2, (654), 873.9, (844)Worcester, 673.8, (682), 772.6, (782)Pendle, 670.9, (618), 832.7, (767)Harrow, 668.1, (1678), 963.9, (2421)Haringey, 666.7, (1791), 1034.1, (2778)Havering, 666.5, (1730), 1027.9, (2668)Merton, 666.2, (1376), 862.3, (1781)Dudley, 665.1, (2139), 681.3, (2191)Stevenage, 664.8, (584), 846.9, (744)Blackburn with Darwen, 664.0, (994), 741.5, (1110)Sutton, 663.4, (1369), 902.4, (1862)Welwyn Hatfield, 661.6, (814), 863.9, (1063)Northampton, 655.8, (1473), 882.0, (1981)Lewisham, 655.6, (2005), 1039.1, (3178)Hackney and City of London, 647.4, (1883), 910.1, (2647)Isle of Wight, 646.8, (917), 1120.1, (1588)Barnet, 645.9, (2557), 955.9, (3784)Corby, 645.3, (466), 940.2, (679)Derby, 644.8, (1659), 669.6, (1723)Southwark, 637.6, (2033), 1035.0, (3300)Bexley, 636.0, (1579), 1135.8, (2820)Spelthorne, 628.0, (627), 867.4, (866)Southend-on-Sea, 619.2, (1134), 911.9, (1670)Woking, 613.1, (618), 731.2, (737)Hertsmere, 606.2, (636), 913.1, (958)South Staffordshire, 594.1, (668), 622.6, (700)Milton Keynes, 581.9, (1568), 810.5, (2184)Worthing, 581.5, (643), 742.5, (821)Reigate and Banstead, 578.8, (861), 703.2, (1046)Portsmouth, 577.5, (1241), 658.9, (1416)Arun, 576.6, (927), 628.3, (1010)Mansfield, 575.4, (629), 566.3, (619)Surrey Heath, 573.3, (512), 773.8, (691)Colchester, 573.2, (1116), 821.8, (1600)Chelmsford, 572.9, (1022), 908.1, (1620)Norwich, 567.0, (797), 616.1, (866)Hammersmith and Fulham, 566.6, (1049), 737.8, (1366)Warrington, 561.9, (1180), 745.7, (1566)Basildon, 560.9, (1050), 967.4, (1811)Medway, 559.7, (1559), 895.7, (2495)Epsom and Ewell, 556.9, (449), 709.4, (572)Bromsgrove, 556.7, (556), 656.8, (656)Braintree, 552.4, (843), 899.1, (1372)Wealden, 545.6, (881), 680.0, (1098)Leicester, 543.4, (1925), 575.1, (2037)Folkestone and Hythe, 538.1, (608), 718.6, (812)Cannock Chase, 536.9, (541), 592.5, (597)Wandsworth, 533.6, (1759), 774.1, (2552)Great Yarmouth, 533.5, (530), 557.7, (554)Cherwell, 532.9, (802), 810.0, (1219)Oxford, 530.6, (809), 575.9, (878)Islington, 524.2, (1271), 794.7, (1927)Bromley, 524.2, (1742), 860.6, (2860)Epping Forest, 524.0, (690), 1031.2, (1358)East Staffordshire, 522.7, (626), 617.1, (739)Solihull, 521.8, (1129), 528.7, (1144)Peterborough, 521.1, (1054), 546.3, (1105)Tandridge, 520.8, (459), 764.8, (674)Thanet, 518.6, (736), 677.1, (961)Rossendale, 514.8, (368), 566.6, (405)Coventry, 513.3, (1907), 552.6, (2053)Wychavon, 509.9, (660), 527.7, (683)Ipswich, 508.4, (696), 724.5, (992)Basingstoke and Deane, 506.3, (894), 550.5, (972)Havant, 505.5, (638), 656.8, (829)Maidstone, 504.6, (867), 725.2, (1246)Southampton, 502.5, (1269), 637.2, (1609)Ribble Valley, 499.3, (304), 591.2, (360)Lancaster, 499.2, (729), 514.2, (751)Preston, 497.4, (712), 460.4, (659)Telford and Wrekin, 497.1, (894), 561.0, (1009)Barrow-in-Furness, 493.7, (331), 599.6, (402)Ashford, 493.0, (641), 751.4, (977)Maldon, 491.3, (319), 810.2, (526)Middlesbrough, 490.8, (692), 563.2, (794)Hastings, 490.0, (454), 770.6, (714)Wycombe, 489.6, (855), 680.8, (1189)Adur, 488.3, (314), 687.4, (442)Hartlepool, 486.9, (456), 732.4, (686)Allerdale, 485.9, (475), 679.2, (664)Rochford, 485.3, (424), 752.0, (657)West Lancashire, 482.9, (552), 489.9, (560)Bolsover, 480.4, (387), 491.5, (396)Ashfield, 480.0, (614), 596.5, (763)South Ribble, 475.7, (527), 475.7, (527)Wellingborough, 475.5, (379), 589.7, (470)North Hertfordshire, 475.4, (635), 571.2, (763)Three Rivers, 472.6, (441), 726.5, (678)Tamworth, 470.7, (361), 508.5, (390)Aylesbury Vale, 467.8, (933), 591.1, (1179)Brighton and Hove, 467.2, (1359), 731.6, (2128)Breckland, 466.5, (653), 534.4, (748)Lewes, 465.8, (481), 685.6, (708)Dacorum, 463.9, (718), 606.7, (939)Chichester, 462.3, (560), 458.2, (555)Erewash, 456.8, (527), 417.8, (482)South Bucks, 455.4, (319), 819.5, (574)Broadland, 455.0, (595), 547.5, (716)Swale, 451.1, (677), 645.0, (968)Kettering, 450.0, (458), 486.4, (495)Kensington and Chelsea, 449.6, (702), 687.9, (1074)Manchester, 443.2, (2450), 489.3, (2705)Eden, 441.3, (235), 689.2, (367)East Hertfordshire, 440.1, (659), 648.4, (971)Shropshire, 439.1, (1419), 452.1, (1461)Copeland, 437.1, (298), 547.1, (373)Central Bedfordshire, 435.8, (1258), 550.2, (1588)Westminster, 435.1, (1137), 595.1, (1555)Amber Valley, 433.9, (556), 502.5, (644)Bristol, City of, 433.6, (2009), 496.8, (2302)Blaby, 432.4, (439), 432.4, (439)Tonbridge and Malling, 431.3, (570), 602.3, (796)Runnymede, 427.2, (382), 647.5, (579)Kingston upon Thames, 427.0, (758), 655.2, (1163)Sunderland, 425.6, (1182), 459.8, (1277)Camden, 424.0, (1145), 660.7, (1784)York, 423.5, (892), 657.1, (1384)Cheshire West and Chester, 420.9, (1444), 533.4, (1830)Nottingham, 420.2, (1399), 496.5, (1653)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 416.5, (541), 497.4, (646)Waverley, 415.6, (525), 542.2, (685)Sevenoaks, 414.1, (500), 567.3, (685)Dover, 413.9, (489), 566.3, (669)Uttlesford, 411.9, (376), 640.9, (585)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 410.9, (622), 448.5, (679)Gosport, 409.0, (347), 471.5, (400)East Suffolk, 408.5, (1019), 460.2, (1148)Stockton-on-Tees, 406.4, (802), 447.9, (884)Somerset West and Taunton, 404.2, (627), 368.1, (571)Hart, 403.8, (392), 604.7, (587)Brentwood, 403.8, (311), 794.6, (612)Rugby, 403.0, (439), 528.8, (576)North Warwickshire, 403.0, (263), 386.1, (252)Wigan, 402.5, (1323), 461.9, (1518)Redcar and Cleveland, 402.5, (552), 462.3, (634)Guildford, 399.3, (595), 515.4, (768)Eastleigh, 396.8, (530), 454.4, (607)Oadby and Wigston, 396.4, (226), 499.9, (285)Elmbridge, 396.2, (542), 612.6, (838)Bury, 395.3, (755), 468.6, (895)Windsor and Maidenhead, 394.9, (598), 606.9, (919)Bracknell Forest, 394.1, (483), 685.4, (840)Fenland, 393.7, (401), 522.3, (532)Wyre Forest, 392.9, (398), 493.6, (500)Lichfield, 390.4, (409), 477.3, (500)Gedling, 390.2, (460), 484.3, (571)Stafford, 389.0, (534), 462.6, (635)South Northamptonshire, 388.4, (367), 509.0, (481)Stockport, 388.2, (1139), 412.0, (1209)Bolton, 387.4, (1114), 382.9, (1101)Mid Sussex, 387.4, (585), 504.6, (762)Babergh, 386.8, (356), 530.2, (488)Tunbridge Wells, 386.6, (459), 492.7, (585)Stoke-on-Trent, 383.8, (984), 440.4, (1129)Chiltern, 382.6, (367), 461.8, (443)Rother, 382.0, (367), 571.4, (549)Salford, 379.0, (981), 472.1, (1222)North West Leicestershire, 378.3, (392), 353.2, (366)South Gloucestershire, 375.7, (1071), 449.0, (1280)Trafford, 375.4, (891), 458.8, (1089)Fareham, 375.1, (436), 521.4, (606)Chesterfield, 371.8, (390), 400.4, (420)Daventry, 368.8, (317), 535.2, (460)North Somerset, 367.8, (791), 419.0, (901)Canterbury, 362.8, (600), 581.0, (961)Hinckley and Bosworth, 362.4, (410), 344.7, (390)Mole Valley, 362.2, (316), 627.0, (547)South Derbyshire, 361.7, (388), 456.8, (490)Tameside, 361.6, (819), 377.9, (856)Gloucester, 359.3, (464), 456.1, (589)Broxtowe, 358.7, (409), 367.4, (419)Chorley, 358.7, (424), 399.3, (472)South Norfolk, 358.5, (505), 361.3, (509)Richmondshire, 357.3, (192), 491.3, (264)Wyre, 356.9, (400), 448.7, (503)Horsham, 356.1, (512), 516.7, (743)St Albans, 355.0, (527), 573.9, (852)Darlington, 354.9, (379), 450.4, (481)Wokingham, 354.1, (606), 520.1, (890)Huntingdonshire, 353.4, (629), 516.4, (919)Bath and North East Somerset, 351.8, (680), 403.6, (780)Rochdale, 346.2, (770), 431.2, (959)Test Valley, 344.8, (435), 451.0, (569)Malvern Hills, 340.5, (268), 302.4, (238)Craven, 339.5, (194), 427.0, (244)New Forest, 331.0, (596), 418.1, (753)Richmond upon Thames, 329.8, (653), 515.1, (1020)Wiltshire, 329.2, (1646), 377.6, (1888)Charnwood, 328.8, (611), 333.1, (619)East Hampshire, 328.7, (402), 426.8, (522)Selby, 326.6, (296), 520.9, (472)Plymouth, 326.6, (856), 297.6, (780)North East Derbyshire, 326.2, (331), 334.1, (339)Cheshire East, 326.2, (1253), 409.5, (1573)Harrogate, 325.8, (524), 434.6, (699)Cambridge, 324.5, (405), 497.6, (621)Lincoln, 323.3, (321), 351.5, (349)Hambleton, 322.1, (295), 456.4, (418)Harborough, 321.9, (302), 351.8, (330)Mid Suffolk, 321.5, (334), 386.0, (401)County Durham, 320.7, (1700), 434.8, (2305)Herefordshire, County of, 315.9, (609), 384.3, (741)Blackpool, 314.8, (439), 311.9, (435)Gateshead, 314.8, (636), 384.1, (776)Swindon, 314.1, (698), 501.8, (1115)Winchester, 314.0, (392), 370.0, (462)Newark and Sherwood, 310.4, (380), 387.2, (474)Dorset, 310.2, (1174), 333.7, (1263)South Holland, 309.4, (294), 288.4, (274)Fylde, 308.2, (249), 330.5, (267)High Peak, 307.6, (285), 377.7, (350)Ryedale, 307.0, (170), 279.9, (155)Sedgemoor, 306.9, (378), 401.0, (494)East Northamptonshire, 305.7, (289), 383.0, (362)West Suffolk, 304.4, (545), 433.4, (776)Oldham, 304.1, (721), 378.7, (898)Forest of Dean, 303.0, (263), 427.5, (371)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 302.8, (392), 338.4, (438)South Kesteven, 294.9, (420), 358.1, (510)West Berkshire, 294.1, (466), 333.2, (528)East Cambridgeshire, 293.9, (264), 361.8, (325)South Lakeland, 293.1, (308), 335.0, (352)South Tyneside, 292.8, (442), 409.3, (618)Warwick, 291.5, (419), 323.5, (465)Leeds, 285.1, (2261), 331.6, (2630)Stratford-on-Avon, 284.4, (370), 343.6, (447)Newcastle upon Tyne, 283.7, (859), 287.0, (869)South Oxfordshire, 280.9, (399), 398.4, (566)Rotherham, 279.2, (741), 308.6, (819)South Cambridgeshire, 277.8, (442), 406.7, (647)Doncaster, 276.7, (863), 345.0, (1076)North Norfolk, 270.9, (284), 370.1, (388)Bradford, 270.9, (1462), 291.8, (1575)Mendip, 270.8, (313), 285.5, (330)Vale of White Horse, 268.4, (365), 402.2, (547)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 258.5, (1478), 358.5, (2050)Kirklees, 258.1, (1135), 312.9, (1376)Northumberland, 254.9, (822), 280.7, (905)North Kesteven, 254.9, (298), 283.1, (331)Rushcliffe, 252.6, (301), 360.8, (430)West Oxfordshire, 249.5, (276), 377.8, (418)Staffordshire Moorlands, 248.9, (245), 257.0, (253)Rutland, 248.0, (99), 245.4, (98)Exeter, 244.3, (321), 296.0, (389)South Somerset, 244.1, (411), 287.5, (484)West Lindsey, 241.5, (231), 243.6, (233)Barnsley, 237.8, (587), 245.1, (605)Torbay, 237.8, (324), 262.0, (357)Sheffield, 232.5, (1360), 305.4, (1786)Bassetlaw, 232.4, (273), 274.1, (322)Melton, 232.4, (119), 283.2, (145)Scarborough, 227.1, (247), 287.8, (313)Wakefield, 226.2, (788), 292.0, (1017)Calderdale, 225.1, (476), 276.2, (584)Kingston upon Hull, City of, 224.0, (582), 331.4, (861)Teignbridge, 223.6, (300), 246.7, (331)Tewkesbury, 221.0, (210), 322.0, (306)East Devon, 219.4, (321), 255.7, (374)Cheltenham, 208.9, (243), 319.8, (372)North Tyneside, 208.7, (434), 283.3, (589)Derbyshire Dales, 203.2, (147), 244.7, (177)Cotswold, 189.2, (170), 221.5, (199)East Riding of Yorkshire, 187.3, (639), 223.1, (761)Stroud, 174.2, (209), 220.1, (264)South Hams, 171.3, (149), 203.4, (177)Mid Devon, 167.7, (138), 294.0, (242)Boston, 163.9, (115), 273.6, (192)West Devon, 157.7, (88), 125.5, (70)North Lincolnshire, 145.1, (250), 170.6, (294)East Lindsey, 124.9, (177), 160.2, (227)North East Lincolnshire, 114.7, (183), 154.2, (246)North Devon, 91.6, (89), 112.2, (109)Torridge, 68.8, (47), 120.1, (82)