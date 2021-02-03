Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 30, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 31-February 3) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, five (2%) have seen a rise in case rates and 310 (98%) have seen a fall.

Knowsley in Merseyside continues to have the highest rate in England, with 783 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 30 – the equivalent of 519.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 822.6 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 23.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, down from 588.5 to 486.0, with 351 new cases.

Sandwell in the West Midlands is in third place, down from 784.9 to 485.0, with 1,593 new cases.

The five areas to record a week-on-week rise in rates are:

1. East Lindsey (up from 98.1 to 130.5)2. Torbay (160.0 to 182.7)3. Rutland (180.3 to 200.4)4. Hartlepool (313.9 to 329.9)5. North Kesteven (181.3 to 186.5)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on February 3 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 30; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 23.

Knowsley, 519.0, (783), 822.6, (1241)Corby, 486.0, (351), 588.5, (425)Sandwell, 485.0, (1593), 784.9, (2578)Slough, 482.8, (722), 723.6, (1082)St Helens, 467.9, (845), 667.8, (1206)Walsall, 455.4, (1300), 656.8, (1875)Luton, 447.8, (954), 606.9, (1293)Blackburn with Darwen, 428.9, (642), 559.1, (837)Ealing, 425.4, (1454), 667.3, (2281)Hounslow, 422.1, (1146), 655.2, (1779)Halton, 418.8, (542), 619.0, (801)Peterborough, 413.8, (837), 487.0, (985)Dudley, 402.4, (1294), 589.2, (1895)Hillingdon, 401.1, (1231), 563.4, (1729)Brent, 400.0, (1319), 665.0, (2193)Wolverhampton, 391.5, (1031), 698.7, (1840)Crawley, 385.2, (433), 538.2, (605)Tendring, 381.4, (559), 569.0, (834)Birmingham, 381.4, (4355), 582.8, (6655)Ashfield, 379.9, (486), 462.0, (591)South Staffordshire, 378.9, (426), 530.1, (596)Northampton, 377.1, (847), 566.8, (1273)Bedford, 375.7, (651), 520.5, (902)Derby, 375.0, (965), 545.7, (1404)Redditch, 374.1, (319), 595.8, (508)Reading, 370.3, (599), 539.6, (873)Welwyn Hatfield, 369.8, (455), 533.1, (656)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 368.8, (1458), 592.7, (2343)Watford, 363.4, (351), 452.5, (437)Stevenage, 363.1, (319), 519.1, (456)Bolsover, 362.5, (292), 501.5, (404)Middlesbrough, 361.8, (510), 460.3, (649)Barking and Dagenham, 360.7, (768), 615.8, (1311)Rushmoor, 359.4, (340), 624.7, (591)Sefton, 358.9, (992), 527.8, (1459)Newham, 357.9, (1264), 590.4, (2085)Leicester, 356.8, (1264), 543.2, (1924)Great Yarmouth, 353.3, (351), 446.0, (443)Preston, 349.3, (500), 466.0, (667)Eastbourne, 348.9, (362), 594.7, (617)Burnley, 348.6, (310), 507.2, (451)Harrow, 347.6, (873), 544.3, (1367)Liverpool, 347.6, (1731), 550.6, (2742)Tamworth, 344.2, (264), 419.8, (322)Wellingborough, 343.8, (274), 439.1, (350)Pendle, 339.8, (313), 499.4, (460)South Ribble, 336.7, (373), 409.8, (454)Warrington, 333.8, (701), 417.6, (877)Wychavon, 331.4, (429), 376.3, (487)Kettering, 330.1, (336), 426.4, (434)Hartlepool, 329.9, (309), 313.9, (294)Cannock Chase, 328.5, (331), 437.7, (441)Nottingham, 327.4, (1090), 401.9, (1338)Sunderland, 327.0, (908), 336.0, (933)Arun, 325.3, (523), 411.8, (662)Norwich, 324.4, (456), 467.4, (657)Harlow, 323.9, (282), 534.1, (465)Mansfield, 323.8, (354), 523.3, (572)East Staffordshire, 323.2, (387), 402.5, (482)Gravesham, 322.6, (345), 526.5, (563)Hyndburn, 319.6, (259), 508.4, (412)Reigate and Banstead, 318.0, (473), 449.8, (669)Breckland, 315.1, (441), 380.1, (532)Telford and Wrekin, 313.6, (564), 420.9, (757)Merton, 312.3, (645), 465.8, (962)Hertsmere, 311.7, (327), 465.1, (488)Gosport, 310.0, (263), 320.6, (272)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 309.1, (468), 403.6, (611)Redbridge, 309.0, (943), 556.0, (1697)Coventry, 308.5, (1146), 436.9, (1623)Portsmouth, 307.6, (661), 444.8, (956)Sutton, 307.2, (634), 491.4, (1014)Hammersmith and Fulham, 306.8, (568), 394.3, (730)Carlisle, 306.4, (333), 535.5, (582)Barrow-in-Furness, 305.7, (205), 387.8, (260)Croydon, 305.4, (1181), 518.7, (2006)Allerdale, 304.8, (298), 392.8, (384)Spelthorne, 304.5, (304), 453.7, (453)Bassetlaw, 303.9, (357), 374.6, (440)Braintree, 303.4, (463), 436.4, (666)Worcester, 303.3, (307), 471.2, (477)Solihull, 298.6, (646), 432.6, (936)Fenland, 298.5, (304), 387.8, (395)Enfield, 298.4, (996), 464.7, (1551)Amber Valley, 297.3, (381), 405.0, (519)Manchester, 296.6, (1640), 342.8, (1895)Lambeth, 295.4, (963), 434.6, (1417)Test Valley, 294.1, (371), 328.2, (414)Broxbourne, 293.0, (285), 497.5, (484)Chesterfield, 291.7, (306), 384.2, (403)Ipswich, 291.4, (399), 371.8, (509)Oadby and Wigston, 291.2, (166), 305.2, (174)South Derbyshire, 290.9, (312), 388.8, (417)Barnet, 289.2, (1145), 505.0, (1999)Thurrock, 288.5, (503), 443.4, (773)Stockton-on-Tees, 286.3, (565), 358.8, (708)Wirral, 285.8, (926), 497.5, (1612)Wycombe, 285.2, (498), 392.2, (685)Lancaster, 284.9, (416), 429.3, (627)Waltham Forest, 283.8, (786), 517.7, (1434)Milton Keynes, 283.2, (763), 454.2, (1224)Southampton, 282.7, (714), 396.4, (1001)Lichfield, 282.6, (296), 369.4, (387)Kingston upon Thames, 281.1, (499), 369.6, (656)Salford, 280.9, (727), 333.8, (864)Tameside, 280.8, (636), 311.3, (705)North Warwickshire, 277.3, (181), 436.7, (285)Erewash, 276.5, (319), 396.1, (457)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 276.4, (359), 363.4, (472)Haringey, 275.5, (740), 472.4, (1269)Folkestone and Hythe, 275.2, (311), 510.6, (577)Aylesbury Vale, 274.8, (548), 394.1, (786)Cheshire West and Chester, 274.6, (942), 345.7, (1186)Castle Point, 274.4, (248), 443.7, (401)Basildon, 274.0, (513), 406.5, (761)Greenwich, 273.7, (788), 528.6, (1522)Redcar and Cleveland, 272.7, (374), 414.9, (569)Tandridge, 272.3, (240), 375.6, (331)Colchester, 272.2, (530), 439.1, (855)Lewisham, 270.7, (828), 451.9, (1382)Darlington, 268.7, (287), 313.7, (335)Gedling, 268.0, (316), 308.7, (364)Bolton, 267.4, (769), 320.6, (922)Fylde, 267.4, (216), 342.9, (277)Havering, 267.0, (693), 421.5, (1094)Wyre Forest, 266.6, (270), 316.9, (321)West Lancashire, 263.3, (301), 408.6, (467)Wigan, 262.9, (864), 322.2, (1059)Dacorum, 262.3, (406), 327.0, (506)Bexley, 261.4, (649), 444.6, (1104)Adur, 259.7, (167), 354.6, (228)Southwark, 258.1, (823), 411.2, (1311)Bristol, 257.9, (1195), 320.5, (1485)South Holland, 254.7, (242), 307.3, (292)Worthing, 254.1, (281), 378.0, (418)Eden, 253.5, (135), 304.2, (162)South Kesteven, 253.5, (361), 293.5, (418)North East Derbyshire, 253.3, (257), 345.9, (351)Stockport, 253.2, (743), 288.3, (846)Hastings, 252.5, (234), 391.8, (363)County Durham, 249.4, (1322), 304.1, (1612)Bradford, 249.0, (1344), 302.7, (1634)Broxtowe, 248.2, (283), 353.4, (403)Chorley, 247.9, (293), 324.0, (383)Oxford, 247.3, (377), 369.3, (563)Somerset West and Taunton, 246.9, (383), 296.6, (460)Chelmsford, 246.7, (440), 344.8, (615)Central Bedfordshire, 246.3, (711), 354.4, (1023)Medway, 245.2, (683), 405.3, (1129)Rochdale, 245.0, (545), 296.7, (660)Epping Forest, 244.5, (322), 397.9, (524)Bury, 244.5, (467), 299.5, (572)North West Leicestershire, 244.2, (253), 337.8, (350)Woking, 244.1, (246), 434.6, (438)Southend-on-Sea, 243.5, (446), 436.9, (800)East Northamptonshire, 243.3, (230), 311.0, (294)Bromley, 242.5, (806), 394.8, (1312)Blaby, 242.3, (246), 362.5, (368)Ribble Valley, 241.4, (147), 349.8, (213)Lewes, 241.1, (249), 386.4, (399)Oldham, 240.8, (571), 255.2, (605)Epsom and Ewell, 240.6, (194), 354.7, (286)North Hertfordshire, 240.3, (321), 399.8, (534)Broadland, 240.1, (314), 379.3, (496)Dartford, 239.8, (270), 501.7, (565)Three Rivers, 237.9, (222), 331.1, (309)Stoke-on-Trent, 237.2, (608), 323.0, (828)Bracknell Forest, 236.6, (290), 333.7, (409)Runnymede, 236.0, (211), 267.3, (239)Rossendale, 235.0, (168), 372.1, (266)Wandsworth, 234.8, (774), 350.0, (1154)Thanet, 233.9, (332), 399.5, (567)Blackpool, 230.9, (322), 255.3, (356)Kirklees, 230.3, (1013), 249.2, (1096)Leeds, 229.8, (1823), 286.5, (2272)Rotherham, 229.8, (610), 288.6, (766)Eastleigh, 229.1, (306), 247.0, (330)High Peak, 228.8, (212), 253.6, (235)Rugby, 227.7, (248), 332.3, (362)Isle of Wight, 225.7, (320), 395.7, (561)Wyre, 225.7, (253), 294.4, (330)Bromsgrove, 224.3, (224), 361.4, (361)Hackney and City of London, 223.8, (651), 427.7, (1244)Cherwell, 222.6, (335), 368.1, (554)South Gloucestershire, 222.4, (634), 303.8, (866)Trafford, 222.0, (527), 299.1, (710)Huntingdonshire, 220.8, (393), 278.1, (495)Sheffield, 220.2, (1288), 248.8, (1455)South Tyneside, 219.9, (332), 281.5, (425)South Bucks, 219.9, (154), 368.3, (258)Richmond upon Thames, 219.7, (435), 272.2, (539)Doncaster, 219.3, (684), 233.4, (728)Charnwood, 217.9, (405), 284.6, (529)Tower Hamlets, 216.8, (704), 431.4, (1401)Barnsley, 216.3, (534), 263.7, (651)Surrey Heath, 216.1, (193), 400.9, (358)Fareham, 215.9, (251), 290.8, (338)Selby, 215.2, (195), 262.6, (238)Islington, 214.9, (521), 326.2, (791)Copeland, 212.7, (145), 354.9, (242)Newark and Sherwood, 211.6, (259), 287.5, (352)Shropshire, 210.7, (681), 303.3, (980)Rochford, 210.6, (184), 345.7, (302)Hinckley and Bosworth, 210.4, (238), 295.2, (334)Maldon, 209.5, (136), 371.2, (241)Wakefield, 209.3, (729), 266.1, (927)Westminster, 208.9, (546), 318.8, (833)South Norfolk, 208.0, (293), 325.8, (459)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 207.0, (268), 250.3, (324)Dorset, 206.9, (783), 265.0, (1003)Harborough, 206.8, (194), 297.4, (279)Maidstone, 206.6, (355), 347.4, (597)Chichester, 205.6, (249), 303.0, (367)Ashford, 205.3, (267), 346.8, (451)Gateshead, 204.9, (414), 218.8, (442)Boston, 203.8, (143), 216.6, (152)Gloucester, 202.1, (261), 331.5, (428)Melton, 201.1, (103), 228.5, (117)Rutland, 200.4, (80), 180.3, (72)Guildford, 200.0, (298), 289.9, (432)Kensington and Chelsea, 199.2, (311), 295.9, (462)Chiltern, 199.1, (191), 278.3, (267)Hambleton, 198.7, (182), 229.3, (210)North Tyneside, 198.2, (412), 216.0, (449)St Albans, 197.4, (293), 286.3, (425)Cheshire East, 196.0, (753), 242.6, (932)East Hertfordshire, 195.0, (292), 315.9, (473)Havant, 194.9, (246), 309.8, (391)Sevenoaks, 194.6, (235), 347.0, (419)Rother, 192.5, (185), 305.0, (293)Lincoln, 192.3, (191), 279.0, (277)Rushcliffe, 192.1, (229), 276.9, (330)Basingstoke and Deane, 191.4, (338), 356.2, (629)Wokingham, 191.1, (327), 257.1, (440)West Suffolk, 189.9, (340), 274.8, (492)Swale, 189.9, (285), 311.2, (467)Canterbury, 188.6, (312), 299.3, (495)North Kesteven, 186.5, (218), 181.3, (212)Daventry, 186.2, (160), 288.5, (248)Sedgemoor, 185.9, (229), 249.2, (307)Swindon, 185.9, (413), 246.6, (548)Windsor and Maidenhead, 184.9, (280), 301.8, (457)Tonbridge and Malling, 184.6, (244), 300.4, (397)South Northamptonshire, 184.1, (174), 272.0, (257)Bath and North East Somerset, 183.7, (355), 242.1, (468)Brighton and Hove, 183.2, (533), 294.3, (856)Torbay, 182.7, (249), 160.0, (218)Mole Valley, 182.2, (159), 293.4, (256)Harrogate, 182.2, (293), 230.1, (370)Wealden, 182.1, (294), 335.7, (542)Horsham, 181.5, (261), 229.5, (330)Stafford, 181.4, (249), 305.9, (420)Uttlesford, 180.8, (165), 287.0, (262)West Berkshire, 179.9, (285), 266.3, (422)Richmondshire, 178.7, (96), 247.5, (133)York, 178.5, (376), 269.7, (568)Calderdale, 177.8, (376), 214.2, (453)Tunbridge Wells, 177.7, (211), 262.8, (312)Derbyshire Dales, 177.0, (128), 276.5, (200)Newcastle upon Tyne, 174.4, (528), 232.8, (705)East Hampshire, 174.2, (213), 237.9, (291)South Cambridgeshire, 174.1, (277), 241.4, (384)North Somerset, 173.0, (372), 249.7, (537)Waverley, 172.6, (218), 230.4, (291)East Cambridgeshire, 171.4, (154), 208.1, (187)Staffordshire Moorlands, 169.7, (167), 208.3, (205)Northumberland, 169.0, (545), 232.9, (751)Hull, 168.2, (437), 198.6, (516)South Somerset, 166.9, (281), 231.7, (390)Cambridge, 166.7, (208), 274.8, (343)Camden, 165.5, (447), 304.0, (821)Mid Sussex, 164.2, (248), 251.6, (380)Malvern Hills, 158.8, (125), 260.5, (205)New Forest, 158.3, (285), 267.6, (482)Warwick, 157.9, (227), 240.7, (346)East Riding of Yorkshire, 157.7, (538), 174.1, (594)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 156.7, (896), 178.7, (1022)Elmbridge, 156.4, (214), 249.3, (341)Craven, 155.8, (89), 218.8, (125)Hart, 155.6, (151), 255.5, (248)Wiltshire, 153.4, (767), 243.4, (1217)Mendip, 152.3, (176), 248.3, (287)Brentwood, 151.9, (117), 323.3, (249)Vale of White Horse, 151.5, (206), 240.4, (327)East Suffolk, 151.1, (377), 257.8, (643)Dover, 148.1, (175), 267.5, (316)Stratford-on-Avon, 146.8, (191), 184.5, (240)Herefordshire, 145.7, (281), 227.7, (439)Winchester, 143.4, (179), 197.8, (247)South Lakeland, 142.7, (150), 231.2, (243)South Oxfordshire, 141.5, (201), 255.5, (363)North Norfolk, 136.4, (143), 225.1, (236)Forest of Dean, 134.8, (117), 168.2, (146)Babergh, 133.6, (123), 233.6, (215)West Oxfordshire, 132.0, (146), 164.5, (182)Mid Suffolk, 130.9, (136), 246.4, (256)East Lindsey, 130.5, (185), 98.1, (139)Stroud, 130.0, (156), 133.4, (160)West Lindsey, 125.4, (120), 161.0, (154)North Lincolnshire, 124.2, (214), 132.9, (229)Tewkesbury, 124.2, (118), 188.4, (179)Plymouth, 118.3, (310), 230.4, (604)Cheltenham, 116.1, (135), 153.9, (179)Scarborough, 109.4, (119), 113.1, (123)Mid Devon, 109.3, (90), 153.1, (126)Cotswold, 99.0, (89), 176.9, (159)East Devon, 97.8, (143), 111.4, (163)North East Lincolnshire, 90.9, (145), 104.0, (166)Teignbridge, 90.2, (121), 152.8, (205)South Hams, 89.7, (78), 116.1, (101)Ryedale, 83.1, (46), 171.5, (95)West Devon, 77.1, (43), 168.5, (94)Exeter, 60.9, (80), 128.6, (169)North Devon, 39.1, (38), 66.9, (65)Torridge, 36.6, (25), 49.8, (34)