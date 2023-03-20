Lawyers comb through Johnson’s partygate defence document before publication
Boris Johnson’s legal team has handed over to MPs his defence dossier – but he now faces a wait for the publication of his attempt to rebut allegations he lied to Parliament with his partygate denials.
The former prime minister’s allies urged the cross-party Privileges Committee to publish his testimony “as soon as possible” after turning it over on Monday afternoon.
But the PA news agency has been told it is highly unlikely to be published the same day, as clerks and lawyers are still combing through the lengthy document.
The committee control the timing of publication. We encourage them to publish it as soon as possible
Mr Johnson was first asked to provide a written submission in July last year, but instead provided it with 48 hours to go before his televised grilling on Wednesday afternoon.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox