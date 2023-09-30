30 September 2023

Leeds experiences light rain and cooler temperatures today, Saturday, September 30th

By AI Newsroom
30 September 2023

In Leeds this morning, scattered showers are likely, and a chill is expected with a rounded 16°C. The afternoon will continue to be cool, with light rain expected, and the highest temperature expected to reach 14°C.

Tomorrow morning, it will be slightly warmer than today, with a chance of scattered showers and an expected temperature of 19°C. By the afternoon, it will be cloudy with sunny spells and the same temperature as in the morning.

Over the next few days, we are looking at a general trend of overcast conditions. The maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 14°C to 17°C, so make sure to dress appropriately for the cool conditions.

