Leeds experiences light rain and cooler temperatures today, Saturday, September 30th
By AI Newsroom
In Leeds this morning, scattered showers are likely, and a chill is expected with a rounded 16°C. The afternoon will continue to be cool, with light rain expected, and the highest temperature expected to reach 14°C.
Tomorrow morning, it will be slightly warmer than today, with a chance of scattered showers and an expected temperature of 19°C. By the afternoon, it will be cloudy with sunny spells and the same temperature as in the morning.
Over the next few days, we are looking at a general trend of overcast conditions. The maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 14°C to 17°C, so make sure to dress appropriately for the cool conditions.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox