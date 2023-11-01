Leeds experiences patchy rain and drop in temperature, Wednesday November 1
By AI Newsroom
In Leeds, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 11°C. As the afternoon approaches, the showers will cease, and the temperature will slightly drop to 10°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect a cooler start with the temperature around 9°C and more scattered showers. By the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 10°C, but the showers will continue.
Over the next few days, the trend of scattered showers will persist, with temperatures fluctuating between 8°C and 9°C.
