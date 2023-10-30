30 October 2023

Leeds experiences patchy rain and possible thunderstorms, Monday October 30

By AI Newsroom
30 October 2023

In Leeds, this morning will be quite cool with temperatures around 9°C and no expected rainfall. The afternoon will bring a slight drop in temperature to 8°C and scattered showers will be present.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will remain steady at 8°C with a dry start to the day. Scattered showers will make an appearance again in the afternoon, with the temperature holding at 8°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend will continue with temperatures hovering around 9°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, so it would be wise to keep an umbrella handy.

