Leeds experiences patchy rain and possible thunderstorms, Monday October 30
By AI Newsroom
In Leeds, this morning will be quite cool with temperatures around 9°C and no expected rainfall. The afternoon will bring a slight drop in temperature to 8°C and scattered showers will be present.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will remain steady at 8°C with a dry start to the day. Scattered showers will make an appearance again in the afternoon, with the temperature holding at 8°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will continue with temperatures hovering around 9°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, so it would be wise to keep an umbrella handy.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox