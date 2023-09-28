28 September 2023

Leeds' weather on Thursday, September 28th

By AI Newsroom
28 September 2023

Today in Leeds, the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells, and a cool 18°C blowing through a 13 mph wind. The afternoon brings scattered showers with a temperature of 17°C, accompanied by a mild wind of 11.9 mph.

The weather for tomorrow morning will be a bit cooler than today, with cloudy skies and an expected 17°C. As we move into the afternoon, we anticipate a change of scenery with clear, sunny skies and a consistent temperature of 17°C.

Looking ahead to the next few days, we see a general pattern of scattered showers and cloudy spells. The maximum temperatures will dance around the range of 14°C to 19°C. A breezy wind will persist, ranging from 11.2 mph to 11.9 mph. These coming days will definitely call for the occasional use of a windbreaker or raincoat.

