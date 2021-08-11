Legal challenge over ‘unlawful’ quarantine hotel policy

A law firm representing travellers affected by the UK’s quarantine hotel policy is seeking a judicial review of the regulations.

London-based PGMBM believes requiring people who are fully vaccinated and have recently tested negative for coronavirus to spend 11 nights in a hotel is an “unlawful deprivation of liberty” and violates their human rights.

Travellers arriving in the UK from a red list country must enter a quarantine hotel, even if they have had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

There are currently 60 locations on the red list, such as Mexico, Pakistan, Turkey, and much of South America and Africa.

The cost of staying in a quarantine hotel rose from £1,750 to £2,285 on Thursday.

PGMBM managing partner Tom Goodhead said: “Mandatory hotel quarantine is a fundamental breach of human rights. It has led to the false imprisonment of people who are fully vaccinated and have tested negative.

“Prisoners are entitled to more liberty than those forced to quarantine in hotels.

“We have all read about the horrific experiences of some of the people in these hotels. We want to see this draconian policy scrapped and those affected to be properly compensated.”

Mr Goodhead said Ireland and Norway – the only other European countries with mandatory quarantine “involving detention” – have amended their schemes so fully vaccinated travellers are exempt.

“The UK must follow suit immediately,” he added.

A man holds a sign against a window at the Renaissance London Heathrow Hotel during quarantine (PA) (PA Wire)

PGMBM did not disclose the identities of its clients in relation to the legal challenge.

But it told the PA news agency they include people in the UK who want to visit family in a red list country and who would currently have to stay in a quarantine hotel when they return, and others who have already stayed in one of the hotels.

Mr Goodhead added: “Many of the people who get in touch with us are not travelling to or from red list countries for holidays or for leisure.

“They are often travelling for emergency or urgent reasons and would not be travelling unless they felt it was absolutely necessary.

There have been multiple complaints about the hotels, including over harassment of female guests by male security guards, and the quality of food.

PGMBM has written a letter before claim to the Government over the quarantine hotel policy, and said it is seeking a judicial review.

It wrote that the current regulations are “not proportionate” and “not necessary”.