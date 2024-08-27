Liam and Noel Gallagher confirm Oasis’s long-awaited reunion for 2025

Liam and Noel Gallagher are getting back together for Oasis’s long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour in 2025.

The Britpop band, who split nearly 15 years ago and released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe around three decades ago, announced the series of dates will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The UK and Ireland tour will also visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

Fans have been pleading with the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Reunion rumours have intensified recently after they teased an announcement for 8am on Tuesday, and reports that the feuding brothers were ending their disagreement.

Confirming the Oasis Live 25 tour, they said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

The dates are as follows: Principality Stadium July 4 and 5; Heaton Park July 11, 12, 19, 20, 25 and 26; Wembley Stadium August 2 and 3; Murrayfield Stadium August 8 and 9; and Croke Park August 16 and 17.

There are also plans for dates outside Europe.

Liam clarified on X, formerly Twitter, that the UK and Ireland leg of the tour is “the band’s exclusive European appearances”.

Despite speculation that a Glastonbury slot could be in the works, the Worthy Farm event will not see Oasis on the bill, the PA news agency understands.

The band have previously played the festival in 1995 and 2004.

A black and white image of the two brothers, both in dark jackets, was also released as part of the announcement on Tuesday.

It is believed they met in person for a photoshoot over the summer.

It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis.

Tracks from the first recording session for Oasis’s debut album Definitely Maybe will be put out on Friday, a day after the record marks 30 years since its release.

Unheard versions of songs including Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Rock ‘N’ Roll Star were taken from their first recording session as a signed band, at Monnow Valley Studio in Rockfield, Monmouthshire.

The recordings were scrapped before the band re-recorded the album at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall.

In expectation of the official announcement of the reunion tour, Spotify said Oasis streams increased more than 160% globally between Monday and the previous week.

“The increase in streams was continuing to grow throughout yesterday,” the music platform added.

There was a report in The Sunday Times at the weekend that Oasis would tour following the Gallaghers seeming to thaw their acrimonious split.

During a show in Cardiff, Liam made a point of dedicating Half The World Away to his “little brother”, saying he was “still playing hard to get”.

The 51-year-old songwriter also played Oasis hits during his headline performance at Leeds Festival on Friday night – where he teased the 8am announcement.

Noel, who fronts the group Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, recently paid Liam a string of compliments in an interview released last week with music journalist John Robb at Manchester’s Sifters Records in honour of the album’s 30th anniversary.

He also jokingly compared Liam’s voice to “10 shots of tequila on a Friday night” and his own as “half-a-Guinness on a Tuesday”.

In 2021, the documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996 was released to celebrate the band playing two concerts at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire a year after the release of their 1995 album What’s The Story (Morning Glory).

The two August 10 and 11 performances saw the band play in front of 250,000 music fans.

Known for the hits, Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Stop Crying Your Heart Out, the band was formed in 1991.