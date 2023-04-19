Lib Dems question why young people cannot show same voter ID as older people

Not allowing young voters to use the same photo identification as older people hints at potential “selfish interests” behind a change in policy at polling stations, according to Sir Ed Davey.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats said his party is opposed to new compulsory rules for those voting in person during England’s local elections next month.

Those turning up at polling stations will be required to show a form of photo identification, such as a passport, driving licence or blue badge.

Bus and travel passes for older and disabled people are being accepted as photo IDs but Sir Ed said it was “very suspicious” that young people’s travel cards were not being permitted.

His comments seem to allude to long established polling suggesting that older voters are more likely to vote Tory than younger members of the electorate.

The former cabinet minister said ministers had “failed to make the case” for the change in policy, which he branded “wrong”.

He told Sky News: “They claim it was about voter fraud. There is no evidence about this at all and it will make it harder for some people to vote.

“When you look at the sort of things they have done in implementing this, they’ve made it OK for retired people to use their bus passes – that’s great, I think that’s right.

“But they have not allowed young people to use their bus passes as photo ID.

“That is very suspicious and I think it suggests the Government’s motives behind this change are nothing to do with voter fraud; they are everything to do with the selfish interests of the Conservative Party.”

The voter ID rules apply to England as of the May 4 local elections and will come into force for UK general elections from October.

More than 8,000 council seats in England are up for grabs on May 4 across 230 local authorities, ranging from small rural areas to some of the largest towns and cities.

Polls are also taking place to choose mayors in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

Elections are not taking place in all parts of England this year.

There are no contests in London and Birmingham, along with other areas including Cornwall, North Yorkshire and Cumbria.

Sir Ed said he expected the Lib Dems to make “real gains” in the local contests, adding: “Four years ago we made massive gains, 700 gains, so we’ve got to do even better than that.”

Later in the interview, he said: “If people want to get rid of the Conservatives in many parts of the country, particularly in these local elections, they need to vote Liberal Democrat.

“We are the main challenger to the Conservatives in huge numbers of seats.”

Separate local elections are being held in Northern Ireland on May 18, though the deadline to register there is not until April 28.