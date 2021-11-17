Life term for man who raped and murdered pensioner

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years after raping and murdering a pensioner.

Jason Graham 30, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for sexually assaulting and killing Esther Brown in her own home.

The 67-year-old, who has been described as “a much-loved and active member of the community”, suffered horrific injuries in the attack in the Woodlands area of Glasgow earlier this year.

Jason Graham has been jailed for life for the rape and murder of Esther Brown (Police Scotland/PA) (PA Media)

Graham had previously been jailed for raping an older woman in 2013 and was being monitored by police as a registered sex offender.

Ms Brown’s body was found at her address in West Princes Street on Tuesday June 1 after she had been missing for four days.

A week after the last sighting of her, officers arrested and charged Graham over her death.

Speaking outside the court following the sentencing, Helen Moran, who worked with Ms Brown in the community, and Sharon McKay, who lives in the Woodlands area, said they were “disappointed” with Graham’s punishment.

Sharon McKay, 55, and Helen Moran, 52, standing outside Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday after the sentencing of Jason Graham following the death of Esther Brown (Katharine Hay/PA)

“It’s a worry for the community, he (Graham) poses a danger to anybody,” Ms Moran said.

“Esther was honestly a wonderful person, we worked together preparing meals for people in need.”

Ms McKay added: “The impact of her death has been huge in the community.

“The sentencing is very disappointing as many of us in the surrounding community have been victims of perpetrators being let back into society.

“We need to see change in the justice system.”