Lifeboat volunteers with decades of service recognised in honours list

Two lifeboat volunteers who have helped save lives at sea over several decades have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Dupre Strutt, mechanic at RNLI Kirkwall Lifeboat Station in Orkney, has been made an MBE, while William “John” Collins, of Kirkcudbright Lifeboat Station, receives the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Mr Strutt followed in his father’s footsteps in joining the lifeboat charity, having grown up around the station.

Since joining in 1983, he has been directly involved in more than 300 rescues, saving more than 60 lives.

Mr Strutt, who is also retired RNLI area lifesaving manager for Scotland, is recognised for services to maritime safety.

He said: “I feel proud of what we’ve achieved and like I’ve made a difference to the seafaring community. Knowing that there’ll be some families together that wouldn’t have been because of that contribution makes me proud.

“I feel very honoured to have been given this award, but I also feel that it’s a reflection on the RNLI itself and all the volunteers. If it wasn’t for all the volunteers and the support of their families, we wouldn’t have the service we have.

“I’m a part of a team, and if it wasn’t for the operational volunteers at sea, the fundraising volunteers that raise money and the public that support the RNLI, we couldn’t continue and I wouldn’t have been able to make the difference that I’ve been able to make.”

Mr Collins, mechanic and lifeboat operations manager (LOM) at the Kirkcudbright station in Dumfries and Galloway, receives the BEM for services to maritime safety.

He joined the station in 1991 as a mechanic, a role which he continues to this day alongside his duties as LOM, and quickly progressed within the crew, serving as helm for the Atlantic Inshore Lifeboat.

He said: “I feel honoured to receive this award for what I’ve done for the lifeboats and the Kirkcudbright community, but we do the job because of the love of it, not for the recognition.

“I’m part of a great crew here – everybody gets on, it’s a good atmosphere and it runs well – and this award is as much a reflection of their dedication as it is mine.”

Outside of the RNLI, Mr Collins is employed as the local school bus driver and during the pandemic he extended this role to deliver essential medical supplies around the area.

The pair are among a number of volunteers involved with the RNLI who have been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours.

The others are Denis Brophy, lifeboat operations manager at RNLI Walmer Lifeboat Station, who is made an MBE. Edwin “Ted” Luckin, boathouse manager at RNLI Cromer Lifeboat Station, Rosalie Whitlock, fundraising secretary at RNLI Penlee Lifeboat Station, and water safety campaigner Andrea Corrie all receive British Empire Medals.

RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie said: “In 2022, the RNLI has seen a welcome return to volunteer recognition events following the pandemic, with hundreds being recognised for long service and excellence in volunteering awards.

“These six individuals represent the icing on the cake as we commemorate the contribution all our people have made in another busy year for our frontline services.

“I have found you can never make assumptions about the people you meet in all roles within the RNLI; they all have fascinating back stories and I often leave a visit feeling profoundly humbled.

“The stories behind these six are no exception, epitomising the RNLI’s values in all they do to save lives at sea. They richly deserve this national recognition – my congratulations to them all.”