Light drizzle and patchy rain blankets Sunderland - Wednesday, October 25
By AI Newsroom
In Sunderland, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 10°C. By the afternoon, the showers will continue, maintaining the same temperature of 10°C.
Tomorrow morning, Sunderland will experience a cloudy start with a temperature of 9°C. However, the afternoon will see a return of scattered showers and a slight increase in temperature to 10°C.
Over the next few days, Sunderland will experience a consistent pattern of scattered showers. The temperature will remain steady, fluctuating around the 10°C mark.
