19 September 2023

Light drizzle and patchy rain for Bristol this Tuesday, September 19th

By AI Newsroom
19 September 2023

In Bristol today, the morning will start off with light drizzles, and a cool feel as the mercury registers around 17°C. Later in the afternoon, the skies will change to display scattered showers, with the day's peak expected to reach 18°C.

Moving on to tomorrow, the morning will be slightly cooler with light rain and temperatures still hovering around 17°C, a similar scenario to today. As we move into the afternoon, expect scattered showers. Although cooler than today, the afternoon will still reach a high of 17°C.

For the next few days, we will see general trends of cloudy skies accompanied by scattered showers. We can expect the daytime highs to range between 14°C to 16°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Russell Brand jokes about raping a woman in resurfaced podcast interview

news

Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell dies in prison

football

No 10 reveals measures to be implemented for ban on American XL bully dogs

news