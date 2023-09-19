Light drizzle and patchy rain for Bristol this Tuesday, September 19th
In Bristol today, the morning will start off with light drizzles, and a cool feel as the mercury registers around 17°C. Later in the afternoon, the skies will change to display scattered showers, with the day's peak expected to reach 18°C.
Moving on to tomorrow, the morning will be slightly cooler with light rain and temperatures still hovering around 17°C, a similar scenario to today. As we move into the afternoon, expect scattered showers. Although cooler than today, the afternoon will still reach a high of 17°C.
For the next few days, we will see general trends of cloudy skies accompanied by scattered showers. We can expect the daytime highs to range between 14°C to 16°C.
