Light drizzle for Edinburgh, more rain expected tomorrow
By AI Newsroom
Edinburgh will experience scattered showers in the morning with an average temperature of 8°C. The afternoon will continue to be wet with the temperature slightly dropping to 7°C.
Tomorrow morning in Edinburgh, expect a mix of sun and scattered showers with a temperature of 7°C. The afternoon will bring more rain and maintain the same temperature of 7°C.
In the next few days, the general trend will be cloudy with sunny spells. The maximum temperature will hover around 6°C.
