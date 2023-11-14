14 November 2023

Light drizzle for Edinburgh, more rain expected tomorrow

By AI Newsroom
14 November 2023

Edinburgh will experience scattered showers in the morning with an average temperature of 8°C. The afternoon will continue to be wet with the temperature slightly dropping to 7°C.

Tomorrow morning in Edinburgh, expect a mix of sun and scattered showers with a temperature of 7°C. The afternoon will bring more rain and maintain the same temperature of 7°C.

In the next few days, the general trend will be cloudy with sunny spells. The maximum temperature will hover around 6°C.

