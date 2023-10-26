26 October 2023

Light drizzles lead to patchy rain in Leeds - Thursday October 26

By AI Newsroom
26 October 2023

In Leeds, this morning will see scattered showers with an average temperature of 8°C. By the afternoon, the showers will have cleared, and it will be cloudy with sunny spells and a slightly warmer temperature of 11°C.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will increase slightly to 10°C, and there will be a light shower. By the afternoon, the showers will have ceased, and it will be cloudy with sunny spells with the temperature remaining at 11°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of light showers and periods of cloudiness with sunny spells. The maximum temperature will hover around 10°C to 11°C.

