Light drizzles lead to patchy rain in Leeds - Thursday October 26
By AI Newsroom
In Leeds, this morning will see scattered showers with an average temperature of 8°C. By the afternoon, the showers will have cleared, and it will be cloudy with sunny spells and a slightly warmer temperature of 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will increase slightly to 10°C, and there will be a light shower. By the afternoon, the showers will have ceased, and it will be cloudy with sunny spells with the temperature remaining at 11°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of light showers and periods of cloudiness with sunny spells. The maximum temperature will hover around 10°C to 11°C.
