Light rain continues in Birmingham, Tuesday, September 20th
Today in Birmingham, light rain in the morning with a cool temperature of 17°C is expected. By afternoon, we will witness scattered showers with the temperature dropping slightly to 16°C.
Tomorrow morning will be similar to today's weather with scattered showers and a temperature of 16°C. The afternoon promises to be identical to the morning with a constant temperature of 16°C and persistent rain showers.
In the coming few days, we can expect general conditions to remain quite steady in Birmingham. The trend suggests continued scattered showers with some cloudy periods. The maximum temperatures over the next few days will fluctuate within the range of 15°C to 19°C.
