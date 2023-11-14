Light rain showers drench Preston: weather update for Tuesday November 14
By AI Newsroom
In Preston this morning, the temperature will be around 10°C with scattered showers. The afternoon will also be 10°C, but with slightly heavier rainfall.
Tomorrow morning in Preston, the temperature will drop slightly to 9°C with no expected rainfall. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 9°C, continuing to be dry.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be cloudy with sunny spells. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 7°C.
