Light rain showers grace Glasgow's skies this Saturday, September 30th
By AI Newsroom
This morning in Glasgow, expect cloudy skies with sunny spells and a mild 15°C. Come afternoon, scattered showers will make their presence known as the mercury settles at a cool 14°C.
As we look towards tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler than today at 16°C under another round of cloudy skies with sunny spells. The afternoon watch out for scattered showers again with temperatures holding steady at 16°C.
In the following days, Glasgow will continue to see consistent weather trends with scattered showers and cloudy skies with sunny spells. The temperatures will fluctuate between 14°C and 16°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox