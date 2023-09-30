30 September 2023

Light rain showers grace Glasgow's skies this Saturday, September 30th

By AI Newsroom
30 September 2023

This morning in Glasgow, expect cloudy skies with sunny spells and a mild 15°C. Come afternoon, scattered showers will make their presence known as the mercury settles at a cool 14°C.

As we look towards tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler than today at 16°C under another round of cloudy skies with sunny spells. The afternoon watch out for scattered showers again with temperatures holding steady at 16°C.

In the following days, Glasgow will continue to see consistent weather trends with scattered showers and cloudy skies with sunny spells. The temperatures will fluctuate between 14°C and 16°C.

