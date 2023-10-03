Light rain showers to patchy rain: Preston's weather update for Tuesday, October 3rd
By AI Newsroom
This morning in Preston, you can expect light rain showers with a fresh breeze, as the temperatures will hover around 14°C. Moving into the afternoon, the showers become scattered, while the mercury remains steady at 14°C.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, rain is a possibility with the temperature expected to be a slightly more comfortable 16°C. As we step into the afternoon, it will be a bit of a mixed bag with cloudy skies and sunny spells, while the temperature will hold steady at 16°C.
For the next few days, the general trend suggests moderate rain with the maximum temperatures fluctuating between a cool 17°C and a mild 20°C.
