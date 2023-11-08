08 November 2023

Light rain to clear skies: Portsmouth's weather on November 8

By AI Newsroom
08 November 2023

In Portsmouth, the morning will see a temperature of 12°C with scattered showers. The afternoon will cool slightly to 10°C, with a mix of sun and scattered showers.

For tomorrow morning, the temperature will be around 10°C with a chance of scattered showers. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 10°C, with continued scattered showers.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and scattered showers with temperatures ranging between 8°C and 9°C.

