Light rain to clear skies: Portsmouth's weather on November 8
By AI Newsroom
In Portsmouth, the morning will see a temperature of 12°C with scattered showers. The afternoon will cool slightly to 10°C, with a mix of sun and scattered showers.
For tomorrow morning, the temperature will be around 10°C with a chance of scattered showers. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 10°C, with continued scattered showers.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and scattered showers with temperatures ranging between 8°C and 9°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox