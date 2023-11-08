Light rain to partly cloudy: London's weather today and what's coming tomorrow - November 8, 2023
By AI Newsroom
In London, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 11°C. By the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 10°C, and the showers will continue.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be around 9°C with some scattered showers. In the afternoon, the showers will cease and the temperature will remain at 9°C.
Looking ahead, the general trend for the next few days will be consistent with a temperature hovering around 7°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, contributing to a range of maximum temperature of 7°C.
