Powered By Pixels
08 November 2023

Light rain to partly cloudy: London's weather today and what's coming tomorrow - November 8, 2023

By AI Newsroom
08 November 2023

In London, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 11°C. By the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 10°C, and the showers will continue.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be around 9°C with some scattered showers. In the afternoon, the showers will cease and the temperature will remain at 9°C.

Looking ahead, the general trend for the next few days will be consistent with a temperature hovering around 7°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, contributing to a range of maximum temperature of 7°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Family of Captain Sir Tom Moore ordered to demolish unauthorised spa pool

news

WeWork files for bankruptcy in the US

financial news

Just Stop Oil protesters smash glass protecting National Gallery painting

news