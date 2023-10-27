Light showers and mild temperatures for Sunderland - Friday October 27
By AI Newsroom
This morning in Sunderland, the temperature will be around 10°C with some scattered showers. In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C, and the scattered showers will continue.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will remain steady at 10°C, but it will be cloudy with sunny spells. In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 11°C, and there will be scattered showers.
In the next few days, the general trend will be consistent with temperatures hovering around 10°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, and the maximum temperature will reach up to 11°C.
