27 October 2023

Light showers and mild temperatures for Sunderland - Friday October 27

By AI Newsroom
27 October 2023

This morning in Sunderland, the temperature will be around 10°C with some scattered showers. In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C, and the scattered showers will continue.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will remain steady at 10°C, but it will be cloudy with sunny spells. In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 11°C, and there will be scattered showers.

In the next few days, the general trend will be consistent with temperatures hovering around 10°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, and the maximum temperature will reach up to 11°C.

