19 October 2023

Light showers and mild temperatures in London today - Thursday October 19

By The Newsroom
In the morning, London will experience a mix of sun and scattered showers with an average temperature of 16°C. Come afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 16°C, but expect a slight increase in showers.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop to 14°C, and there will be significantly more rain. By the afternoon, the rain will lessen, but the temperature will hold steady at 14°C.

In the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, with a minimum and maximum of 11°C. Expect consistent rainfall throughout this period.

