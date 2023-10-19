In the morning, London will experience a mix of sun and scattered showers with an average temperature of 16°C. Come afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 16°C, but expect a slight increase in showers.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop to 14°C, and there will be significantly more rain. By the afternoon, the rain will lessen, but the temperature will hold steady at 14°C.
In the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, with a minimum and maximum of 11°C. Expect consistent rainfall throughout this period.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox