Light showers and patchy rain for Portsmouth, Thursday October 26
In the morning, Portsmouth will experience cloudy conditions with sunny spells and a temperature of around 13°C, accompanied by scattered showers. The afternoon will see similar conditions, with the temperature slightly rising to 14°C and scattered showers persisting.
Tomorrow morning in Portsmouth, the temperature will remain steady at 13°C, with an increase in scattered showers. The afternoon will not see much change, maintaining the same temperature of 13°C and continuing with the scattered showers.
Over the next few days, the general trend will see temperatures remaining consistent at around 13°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature throughout this period, so it would be wise to keep an umbrella handy.
