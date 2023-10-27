Light showers and patchy rain: Portsmouth's weather update for October 27
By AI Newsroom
In Portsmouth, the morning will see a temperature of 13°C with some scattered showers. The afternoon will continue the trend, maintaining the temperature of 13°C and heavier rainfall.
Moving onto tomorrow morning, the temperature will remain at 13°C with lighter showers. The afternoon will bring a slight increase in temperature to 14°C, accompanied by more rainfall.
In the upcoming days, the general trend will be consistent with scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 13°C, providing a relatively stable climate.
