Lightning strike sets houses on fire

A 70-year-old woman has escaped unharmed after a lightning strike severely damaged two houses.

Fire crews were called to the address in Mercia Avenue, Andover, Hampshire, on Saturday morning.

The incident came as storms hit the south of England, bringing the recent heatwave to an end.

Firefighters at the scene on Mercia Avenue in Andover (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

The woman was assessed by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment, according to Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman said: “Crews from Whitchurch, Amesbury, Ludgershall, Winchester, Overton, Basingstoke and Rushmoor were called to Andover early this morning following a house struck by lightning.

“Two semi-detached houses were severely damaged in the incident.

“A 70-year-old female was assessed by ambulance crews on the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

“One aerial ladder platform and two 45mm jets were used at the incident.”

The spokesman added that fire crews were damping down the property following the strike.

Neighbour Barrie Austen, 79, told the PA news agency: “There was this enormous bang, it was obviously the lightning, I think it woke the rest of the street up.

Firefighters remain at the scene of the incident (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

“I saw the flickering and when I looked out I saw the roof of the semi-detached house completely ablaze and it had completely gone.

“The side that supports the roof, that collapsed as well and then the flames spread into next door.”

He said that two sisters live at the property and one was checked over by the ambulance crews.

He added: “She seemed shaken but seemed OK, no real physical problems. I think the lightning hit the roof, woke them up and they just got out.”