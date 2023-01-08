Lili is obsessed with older brother Archie, says Harry
Harry, in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby to promote his autobiography Spare, recounted how three-year-old Archie has to tell his one-year-old sibling: “No Lili. I need my space.”
The duke was discussing how his brother the Prince of Wales ignored him at Eton, saying: “He didn’t want anything to do with me. And that hurt at the time.”
But speaking about his own children, he added: “But now, well the gap between me and William is very similar to Archie and Lili, and to see Lili obsessed with Archie, and Archie like ‘No, no Lily, I need my space, I need my space’, now I get it.
“I get how irritating the younger sibling can be to the older sibling.
“But in the moment, at the time, I didn’t – I didn’t really grasp that, I didn’t really realise it, but yes, I’ve always loved my brother.”
