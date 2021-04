Line Of Duty star teams up with Live Aid founder to raise cash for students

Line Of Duty star Martin Compston and musician Midge Ure are teaming up for an event to support students driven into hardship by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair will share stories from their careers to date at the live online event, including speaking about Compston’s portrayal of Ure in the Backstage at Live Aid episode of Sky Arts comedy drama Urban Myths.

On booking, those attending will have the opportunity to put forward a question for the duo.

Live Aid Concert – Wembley Stadium (PA Archive)

The event on April 26 is being organised by the GCU Foundation in support of Glasgow Caledonian University’s Common Good Campaign.

The campaign is raising financial and in-kind support to help students with no access to income or family support, as well as providing guidance, support and mentorship for final year students and new graduates.

Funds raised will help ease financial hardship through student bursaries and provide internship opportunities to boost employability.

Compston and Ure are both honorary graduates of the university.

Speaking ahead of the event, Compston said: “I am looking forward to being back at Glasgow Caledonian University virtually.

“Midge is just such a likeable guy it’ll be great to chat to him about how our careers have crossed paths, and even better that by doing so we can help to make a difference to students who are struggling right now.”

Ure added: “It’s been a tough time for students. Many have lost jobs, and for many more thinking about what the future holds can feel overwhelming at this time.

“So I am delighted to join forces with Martin to help raise awareness for the campaign that is providing financial assistance as well as practical support for students and new graduates.”

Glasgow Caledonian University stock (PA Media)

The university’s principal and vice-chancellor Professor Pamela Gillies said “It’s fantastic that Midge and Martin are supporting GCU’s Common Good Campaign to help our students who’ve been hardest hit by the pandemic.

“They are both superstars who are down to earth, great fun and who have real empathy for our students at this time.”

The event runs from 6pm to 7.15pm and tickets are available now at gcu.ac.uk/martinandmidge with a suggested donation of £20, or what you can, in support of the Common Good Campaign.