Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis Presley, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after being rushed to hospital earlier that day, her mother said in a statement.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement.
“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”
The announcement came just hours after Priscilla had confirmed that Lisa Marie was rushed to hospital earlier on Thursday.
Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10.37am following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department.
Property records indicate Lisa Marie was a resident at that address.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox