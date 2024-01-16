List of general election top target seats, by party

Here is a list of the top target seats for the main political parties at the next general election.

The election is being held using new constituency boundaries, which means the results cannot be compared directly with what happened at the last general election in 2019.

In order to measure how well the parties do at the next election, and to determine which seats they need to win to form a government, a set of notional results for the 2019 election has been calculated to show what would have happened if that contest had taken place using the new boundaries.

These notional results have been compiled by Professors Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher of the University of Plymouth, on behalf of the PA news agency, the BBC, ITN and Sky News.

The lists of target seats are based on the size of the swing needed to gain the seat based on the notional outcome in 2019.

The top 50 targets have been listed for Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, with the top 10 for other parties (top nine for the SNP, as they can only make a maximum of nine gains).

The lists are ranked according to the size of the swing to gain, starting with the smallest.

In each case, the name of the constituency is followed (in brackets) by the notional 2019 winner of the seat, then by the size of the swing needed to gain, in percentage points.

Where appropriate, the swing takes account of the need to overtake the second placed party.

– Labour targets

1 Burnley (Con) 0.13 percentage points2 Leigh & Atherton (Con) 0.333 High Peak (Con) 0.544 Bangor Aberconwy (Con) 0.775 Wolverhampton West (Con) 0.926 Bury South (Con) 0.947 Bury North (Con) 1.208 Bolton North East (Con) 1.289 Watford (Con) 1.3510 Chingford & Woodford Green (Con) 1.4711 Wycombe (Con) 1.5912 Birmingham Northfield (Con) 1.6913 Leeds North West (Con) 1.8014 Stroud (Con) 2.0315 Keighley & Ilkley (Con) 2.1116 Stoke-on-Trent Central (Con) 2.1117 Whitehaven & Workington (Con) 2.1718 Lothian East (SNP) 2.1719 Gedling (Con) 2.2220 Walsall & Bloxwich (Con) 2.4021 Peterborough (Con) 2.4722 Vale of Glamorgan (Con) 2.5723 West Bromwich (Con) 2.6024 Cheshire Mid (Con) 2.6625 Wakefield & Rothwell (Con) 2.6726 Ynys Mon (Con) 2.6927 Derby North (Con) 2.7028 Bridgend (Con) 2.7329 Clwyd North (Con) 2.7630 Lancaster & Wyre (Con) 3.0531 Hastings & Rye (Con) 3.3632 Eltham & Chislehurst (Con) 3.3733 Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy (SNP) 3.4134 Lincoln (Con) 3.4735 Hyndburn (Con) 3.4836 Broxtowe (Con) 3.5837 Chipping Barnet (Con) 3.6038 Northampton North (Con) 3.8539 Newton Aycliffe & Spennymoor (Con) 3.9340 Hendon (Con) 4.0141 Truro & Falmouth (Con) 4.0442 Wrexham (Con) 4.1843 Hull West & Haltemprice (Con) 4.3544 Blackpool South (Con) 4.3645 Calder Valley (Con) 4.5246 Milton Keynes Central (Con) 4.7047 Southampton Itchen (Con) 4.7448 Clwyd East (Con) 5.0049 Glasgow North East (SNP) 5.0150 Darlington (Con) 5.36

– Conservative targets

1 Warrington South (Lab) 0.06 percentage points2 Coventry North West (Lab) 0.223 Kensington & Bayswater (Lab) 0.364 Alyn & Deeside (Lab) 0.395 Wirral West (Lab) 0.416 Beckenham & Penge (Lab) 0.527 Heywood & Middleton North (Lab) 0.808 Dagenham & Rainham (Lab) 0.809 Coventry South (Lab) 0.8610 Warwick & Leamington (Lab) 1.1211 Bedford (Lab) 1.1912 Pontefract, Castleford & Knottingley (Lab) 1.3113 Doncaster Central (Lab) 1.3814 Ceredigion Preseli (Plaid Cymru) 1.4015 Rawmarsh & Conisbrough (Lab) 1.5516 Chesterfield (Lab) 1.6117 Oldham East & Saddleworth (Lab) 1.6218 Warrington North (Lab) 1.6319 Canterbury (Lab) 1.8920 Halifax (Lab) 1.9921 Newport West & Islwyn (Lab) 2.0622 Perth & Kinross-shire (SNP) 2.0923 Cramlington & Killingworth (Lab) 2.2424 Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock (SNP) 2.5025 Moray West, Nairn & Strathspey (SNP) 2.5826 Doncaster North (Lab) 2.5827 Nottingham North & Kimberley (Lab) 2.8928 Gower (Lab) 2.9329 Leeds East (Lab) 3.0630 Leeds West & Pudsey (Lab) 3.0931 Wolverhampton South East (Lab) 3.1032 Tynemouth (Lab) 3.2633 Bradford South (Lab) 3.3434 Croydon East (Lab) 3.3735 Sunderland Central (Lab) 3.4136 Stalybridge & Hyde (Lab) 3.4837 Lothian East (SNP) 3.6638 Hull East (Lab) 3.6739 Houghton & Sunderland South (Lab) 3.7340 Rotherham (Lab) 3.7941 Putney (Lab) 3.9842 Birmingham Erdington (Lab) 3.9843 Worsley & Eccles (Lab) 4.0044 Normanton & Hemsworth (Lab) 4.0645 Llanelli (Lab) 4.3246 Hartlepool (Lab) 4.3847 Durham, City of (Lab) 4.5448 Blaydon & Consett (Lab) 4.5649 Stockton North (Lab) 4.6150 Durham North (Lab) 4.63

– Liberal Democrat targets

1 Carshalton & Wallington (Con) 0.64 percentage points2 Fife North East (SNP) 0.703 Wimbledon (Con) 0.744 Sheffield Hallam (Lab) 0.925 Cambridgeshire South (Con) 1.256 Cheltenham (Con) 1.257 Dunbartonshire Mid (SNP) 1.708 Cheadle (Con) 2.099 Eastbourne (Con) 2.1110 Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross (SNP) 2.6411 Esher & Walton (Con) 2.6812 Guildford (Con) 2.9613 Lewes (Con) 3.7114 Hazel Grove (Con) 4.1815 Westmorland & Lonsdale (Con) 4.7416 St Ives (Con) 4.8517 Finchley & Golders Green (Con) 5.9818 Cities of London & Westminster (Con) 6.0519 Winchester (Con) 7.0820 Taunton & Wellington (Con) 7.8421 Harrogate & Knaresborough (Con) 7.9122 Cambridge (Lab) 8.1423 Sutton & Cheam (Con) 8.2724 Woking (Con) 8.6025 Brecon, Radnor & Cwm Tawe (Con) 8.7026 Eastleigh (Con) 8.7227 Didcot & Wantage (Con) 9.2228 Bermondsey & Old Southwark (Lab) 9.2829 Dorking & Horley (Con) 9.5230 Godalming & Ash (Con) 9.6331 Dorset West (Con) 10.7132 Chelsea & Fulham (Con) 10.8233 Henley & Thame (Con) 11.0534 Newbury (Con) 11.2435 Wokingham (Con) 11.5936 Hitchin (Con) 11.6737 Hampstead & Highgate (Lab) 11.6838 St Neots & Mid Cambridgeshire (Con) 12.2439 Ely & East Cambridgeshire (Con) 12.3540 Devon South (Con) 12.6641 Wells & Mendip Hills (Con) 12.6642 Sussex Mid (Con) 12.9043 Frome & East Somerset (Con) 12.9244 Thornbury & Yate (Con) 12.9645 Chippenham (Con) 13.0646 Farnham & Bordon (Con) 13.2747 Devon North (Con) 13.3348 Glastonbury & Somerton (Con) 13.3349 Tunbridge Wells (Con) 13.4050 Earley & Woodley (Con) 13.48

– Green targets

1 Bristol Central (Lab) 16.23 percentage points2 Isle of Wight West (Con) 19.303 Edinburgh North & Leith (SNP) 20.264 Dunfermline & Dollar (SNP) 21.355 Frome & East Somerset (Con) 21.616 Isle of Wight East (Con) 21.707 Hampstead & Highgate (Lab) 21.998 Livingston (SNP) 22.349 Bathgate & Linlithgow (SNP) 22.4610 East Kilbride & Strathaven (SNP) 22.48

– SNP targets

1 Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine (Con) 0.79 percentage points2 Dumfries & Galloway (Con) 1.483 Aberdeenshire North & Moray East (Con) 2.614 Edinburgh West (Lib Dem) 2.625 Gordon & Buchan (Con) 3.396 Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale (Con) 4.267 Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk (Con) 4.848 Orkney & Shetland (Lib Dem) 5.419 Edinburgh South (Lab) 10.18

– Plaid Cymru targets

1 Ynys Mon (Con) 3.48 percentage points2 Caerfyrddin (Con) 4.253 Llanelli (Lab) 9.534 Caerphilly (Lab) 14.595 Pontypridd (Lab) 17.876 Neath & Swansea East (Lab) 19.707 Cardiff West (Lab) 21.348 Merthyr Tydfil & Aberdare (Lab) 21.789 Rhondda & Ogmore (Lab) 21.9310 Aberafan Maesteg (Lab) 21.97

– Reform UK targets

(Based on the notional 2019 performance of the Brexit Party, as Reform UK was then called)

1 Barnsley North (Lab) 4.50 percentage points2 Hartlepool (Lab) 5.923 Barnsley South (Lab) 6.294 Doncaster North (Lab) 12.825 Easington (Lab) 14.316 South Shields (Lab) 14.707 Rotherham (Lab) 16.078 Normanton & Hemsworth (Lab) 16.199 Blaenau Gwent & Rhymney (Lab) 16.2010 Caerphilly (Lab) 16.85