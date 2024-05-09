List of MPs standing down at next general election

Here is a list of the 104 MPs who have announced they are standing down from their constituency at the next general election, as of May 9 2024.

Of the 104, 98 have confirmed they are retiring from the House of Commons.

The remaining six MPs have said they will not be standing for re-election in their current constituency, but have not yet ruled out putting themselves forward as a candidate in a new seat. These are indicated with an asterisk.

The MPs are listed alphabetically by party. All majorities are for the 2019 general election.

Conservative (65)

– Adam Afriyie, Windsor (MP since 2005; majority 20,079)– Nickie Aiken, Cities of London & Westminster (MP since 2019; majority 3,953)– Lucy Allan, Telford (MP since 2015; majority 10,941)– Stuart Andrew*, Pudsey (MP since 2010; majority 3,517)– Richard Bacon, South Norfolk (MP since 2001; majority 21,275)– John Baron, Basildon & Billericay (MP since 2001; majority 20,412)– Sir Paul Beresford, Mole Valley (MP since 1997; majority 12,041)– Sir Graham Brady, Altrincham & Sale West (MP since 1997; majority 6,139)– Steve Brine, Winchester (MP since 2010; majority 985)– Lisa Cameron, East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow (elected as SNP MP in 2015; majority 13,322; defected to Conservatives in 2023)– Andy Carter*, Warrington South (MP since 2019; majority 2,010)– Sir Bill Cash, Stone (previously MP for Stafford 1984-97, then Stone since 1997; majority 19,945)– Chris Clarkson, Heywood & Middleton (MP since 2019; majority 663)– Dame Tracey Crouch, Chatham & Aylesford (MP since 2010; majority 18,540)– Dehenna Davison, Bishop Auckland (MP since 2019; majority 7,962)– Jonathan Djanogly, Huntingdon (MP since 2001; majority 19,383)– Sir James Duddridge, Rochford & Southend East (MP since 2005; majority 12,286)– Philip Dunne, Ludlow (MP since 2005; majority 23,648)– George Eustice, Camborne & Redruth (MP since 2010; majority 8,700)– Mike Freer, Finchley & Golders Green (MP since 2010; majority 6,562)– Nick Gibb, Bognor Regis & Littlehampton (MP since 1997; majority 22,503)– Jo Gideon, Stoke-on-Trent Central (MP since 2019; majority 670)– Sir Robert Goodwill, Scarborough & Whitby (MP since 2005; majority 10,270)– Chris Grayling, Epsom & Ewell (MP since 2001; majority 17,873)– Robert Halfon, Harlow (MP since 2010; majority 14,063)– Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon (MP since 2005; majority 628)– Trudy Harrison, Copeland (MP since 2017; majority 5,842)– Sir Oliver Heald, North East Hertfordshire (MP since 1992; majority 18,189)– James Heappey, Wells (MP since 2015; majority 9,991)– Gordon Henderson, Sittingbourne & Sheppey (MP since 2010; majority 24,479)– John Howell, Henley (MP since 2008; majority 14,053)– Alister Jack, Dumfries & Galloway (MP since 2017; majority 1,805)– Sir Sajid Javid, Bromsgrove (MP since 2010; majority 23,106)– David Jones, Clwyd West (MP since 2005; majority 6,747)– Sir Greg Knight, East Yorkshire (previously MP for Derby North 1983-97, then East Yorkshire since 2001; majority 22,787)– Kwasi Kwarteng, Spelthorne (MP since 2010; majority 18,393)– Pauline Latham, Mid-Derbyshire (MP since 2010; majority 15,385)– Sir Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth (MP since 2010; majority 17,663)– Tim Loughton, East Worthing & Shoreham (MP since 1997; majority 7,474)– Theresa May, Maidenhead (MP since 1997; majority 18,846)– Stephen McPartland, Stevenage (MP since 2010; majority 8,562)– Kieran Mullan*, Crewe & Nantwich (MP since 2019; majority 8,508)– Sir Bob Neill, Bromley & Chislehurst (MP since 2006; majority 10,891)– Matthew Offord, Hendon (MP since 2010; majority 4,230)– Mark Pawsey, Rugby (MP since 2010; majority 13,447)– Sir Mike Penning, Hemel Hempstead (MP since 2005; majority 14,563)– Andrew Percy, Brigg & Goole (MP since 2010; majority 21,941)– Will Quince, Colchester (MP since 2015; majority 9,423)– Dominic Raab, Esher & Walton (MP since 2010; majority 2,743)– Nicola Richards*, West Bromwich East (MP since 2019; majority 1,593)– Douglas Ross, Moray (MP since 2017; majority 513)– Paul Scully, Sutton & Cheam (MP since 2015; majority 8,351)– Sir Alok Sharma, Reading West (MP since 2010; majority 4,117)– Chloe Smith, Norwich North (MP since 2009; majority 4,738)– Henry Smith, Crawley (MP since 2010; majority 8,360)– Royston Smith, Southampton Itchen (MP since 2015; majority 4,498)– Sir Gary Streeter, Devon South West (previously MP for Plymouth Sutton 1992-97, then Devon South West since 1997; majority 21,430)– Edward Timpson, Eddisbury (previously MP for Crewe & Nantwich 2008-2017, then Eddisbury since 2019; majority 18,443)– Sir Charles Walker, Broxbourne (MP since 2005; majority 19,807)– Robin Walker, Worcester (MP since 2010; majority 6,758)– Ben Wallace, Wyre & Preston North (previously MP for Lancaster & Wyre 2005-10, then Wyre & Preston North since 2010; majority 16,781)– Jamie Wallis*, Bridgend (MP since 2019; majority 1,157)– Craig Whittaker, Calder Valley (MP since 2010; majority 5,774)– William Wragg, Hazel Grove (MP since 2015; majority 4,423)– Nadhim Zahawi, Stratford-on-Avon (MP since 2010; majority 19,972)

Labour (19)

– Dame Margaret Beckett, Derby South (previously MP for Lincoln 1974-79, then Derby South since 1983; majority 6,019)– Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central (MP since 2010; majority 27,273)– Sir Ben Bradshaw, Exeter (MP since 1997; majority 10,403)– Karen Buck, Westminster North (previously MP for Regent’s Park & Kensington North 1997-2010, then Westminster North since 2010; majority 10,759)– Jon Cruddas, Dagenham & Rainham (previously MP for Dagenham 2001-10, then Dagenham & Rainham since 2010; majority 293)– Alex Cunningham, Stockton North (MP since 2010; majority 1,027)– Wayne David, Caerphilly (MP since 2001; majority 6,833)– Natalie Elphicke*, Dover (elected as Conservative MP in 2019; majority 12,278; defected to Labour in 2024)– Colleen Fletcher, Coventry North East (MP since 2015; majority 7,692)– Margaret Greenwood, Wirral West (MP since 2015; majority 3,003)– Harriet Harman, Camberwell & Peckham (previously MP for Peckham 1982-97, then Camberwell & Peckham since 1997; majority 33,780)– Dame Margaret Hodge, Barking (MP since 1994; majority 15,427)– Sir George Howarth, Knowsley (previously MP for Knowsley North 1986-97, then Knowsley North & Sefton East 1997-2010, then Knowsley since 2010; majority 39,942)– Ian Mearns, Gateshead (MP since 2010; majority 7,200)– Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk & North Ipswich (elected as Conservative MP in 2010; majority 23,391; defected to Labour in 2024)– Christina Rees, Neath (MP since 2015; majority 5,637)– Barry Sheerman, Huddersfield (previously MP for Huddersfield East 1979-83, then Huddersfield since 1983; majority 9,437)– Alan Whitehead, Southampton Test (MP since 1997; majority 6,213)– Dame Rosie Winterton, Doncaster Central (MP since 1997; majority 2,278)

SNP (nine)

– Mhairi Black, Paisley & Renfrewshire South (MP since 2015; majority 10,679)– Ian Blackford, Ross, Skye & Lochaber (MP since 2015; majority 9,443)– Douglas Chapman, Dunfermline & West Fife (MP since 2015; majority 10,699)– Angela Crawley, Lanark & Hamilton East (MP since 2015; majority 5,187)– Patrick Grady, Glasgow North (MP since 2015; majority 5,601)– Peter Grant, Glenrothes (MP since 2015; majority 11,757)– Stewart Hosie, Dundee East (MP since 2005; majority 13,375)– John McNally, Falkirk (MP since 2015; majority 14,948)– Philippa Whitford, Central Ayrshire (MP since 2015; majority 5,304)

Sinn Fein (two)

– Mickey Brady, Newry & Armagh (MP since 2015; majority 9,287)– Francie Molloy, Mid Ulster (MP since 2013; majority 9,537)

Green (one)

– Caroline Lucas, Brighton Pavilion (MP since 2010; majority 19,940)

Plaid Cymru (one)

– Hywel Williams, Arfon (previously MP for Caernarfon 2001-10, then Arfon since 2010; majority 2,781)

Independent (seven)

– Crispin Blunt, Reigate (MP since 1997; formerly Conservative; majority 18,310)– Nick Brown, Newcastle upon Tyne East (MP since 1983; formerly Labour; majority 15,463)– Matt Hancock, West Suffolk (MP since 2010; formerly Conservative; majority 23,194)– Julian Knight, Solihull (MP since 2015; formerly Conservative; majority 21,273)– Conor McGinn, St Helens North (MP since 2015; formerly Labour; majority 12,209)– Mark Menzies, Fylde (MP since 2010; formerly Conservative; majority 16,611)– Bob Stewart, Beckenham (MP since 2010; formerly Conservative; majority 14,258)