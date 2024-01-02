02 January 2024

List of teenagers who met violent deaths in London in 2023

By The Newsroom
02 January 2024

In 2023 21 teenagers met violent deaths in London, up from 14 the previous year but below a peak of 30 in 2021.

Of those who died, 18 were stabbed, two were shot and one was killed in a collision with a car while riding a moped.

Here is a list of those who lost their lives.

April 10 – Chima Osuji, 17, was fatally stabbed after being chased by an attacker in Chingford, east London.

April 13 – Tyler McDermott, 17, died after being found with a gunshot wound in Norman Road, Tottenham, north London.

May 5 – Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, known as Jordan, 18, from Romford, Essex, was stabbed to death near Dagenham Heathway Underground station in east London.

May 5 – Renell Charles, 16, a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, north-east London, was ambushed and fatally stabbed in the chest near his school.

June 19 – Khaled Saleh, 17, was found with stab wounds in Paddington Green, central London.

June 26 – Victor Lee, 17, from Ealing, west London, was found stabbed in a canal under Scrubs Lane, near Willesden Junction.

June 29 – Leonardo Reid, 15, was stabbed during a music video shoot in Elthorne Road, Archway, north London.

July 3 – Andre Salmon, 18, was riding a moped when he was shot in the chest in Stamford Road, Tottenham, north London.

July 9 – Rahaan Ahmed Amin, 16, was stabbed in the heart in West Ham Park in Newham, east London.

July 14 – Claudyo Jauad Lafayette, 17, was stabbed in a fight in the street following a birthday party in Granville Road, Kilburn, north-west London.

July 28 – Stefan Valentine Balaban, 19, was stabbed in Whitchurch Lane, Edgware, north London.

August 7 – Yusuf Mohamoud, 18, was found with fatal knife injuries near a supermarket in Regent’s Park Road, Finchley, north London.

September 4 – Anis Omar Zen, 19, was fatally stabbed in Masefield Avenue in Stanmore, north London.

September 20 – Max Moy Wheatley, 19, was stabbed in Jubilee Country Park close to Tent Peg Lane in Petts Wood, south-east London.

September 27 – Elianne Andam, 15, was stabbed on her way to school in Croydon, south London.

October 1 – Taye Faik, 16, died after he was stabbed near his home in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton, north London, in an attack by two men.

October 9 – Tafari Thompson-Mintah, 16, was killed when a car hit his moped in Sevenoaks Way, Orpington, south-east London.

October 29 – Indian national Mehak Sharma, 19, was fatally stabbed in Ash Tree Way, Croydon, south London, weeks after moving to the UK to become a carer.

November 15 – Simarjeet Singh Nangpal, 17, was stabbed to death in Burket Close, Hounslow, west London, after police were called to reports of a fight.

December 5 – Ilyas Habibi, 17, was stabbed in Sutton High Street, south London, shortly after getting off a train on his way home from college.

December 31 – Harry Pitman, 16, was stabbed in Primrose Hill, Camden, north London, after going to watch New Year fireworks with a group of friends.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Japan issues tsunami warnings after series of strong earthquakes on west coast

world news

Thousands ring in 2024 as London declares itself ‘A Place for Everyone’

news

Teenage boy fatally stabbed at London fireworks viewpoint on New Year’s Eve

news