List of teenagers who met violent deaths in London in 2023

In 2023 21 teenagers met violent deaths in London, up from 14 the previous year but below a peak of 30 in 2021.

Of those who died, 18 were stabbed, two were shot and one was killed in a collision with a car while riding a moped.

Here is a list of those who lost their lives.

April 10 – Chima Osuji, 17, was fatally stabbed after being chased by an attacker in Chingford, east London.

April 13 – Tyler McDermott, 17, died after being found with a gunshot wound in Norman Road, Tottenham, north London.

May 5 – Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, known as Jordan, 18, from Romford, Essex, was stabbed to death near Dagenham Heathway Underground station in east London.

May 5 – Renell Charles, 16, a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, north-east London, was ambushed and fatally stabbed in the chest near his school.

June 19 – Khaled Saleh, 17, was found with stab wounds in Paddington Green, central London.

June 26 – Victor Lee, 17, from Ealing, west London, was found stabbed in a canal under Scrubs Lane, near Willesden Junction.

June 29 – Leonardo Reid, 15, was stabbed during a music video shoot in Elthorne Road, Archway, north London.

July 3 – Andre Salmon, 18, was riding a moped when he was shot in the chest in Stamford Road, Tottenham, north London.

July 9 – Rahaan Ahmed Amin, 16, was stabbed in the heart in West Ham Park in Newham, east London.

July 14 – Claudyo Jauad Lafayette, 17, was stabbed in a fight in the street following a birthday party in Granville Road, Kilburn, north-west London.

July 28 – Stefan Valentine Balaban, 19, was stabbed in Whitchurch Lane, Edgware, north London.

August 7 – Yusuf Mohamoud, 18, was found with fatal knife injuries near a supermarket in Regent’s Park Road, Finchley, north London.

September 4 – Anis Omar Zen, 19, was fatally stabbed in Masefield Avenue in Stanmore, north London.

September 20 – Max Moy Wheatley, 19, was stabbed in Jubilee Country Park close to Tent Peg Lane in Petts Wood, south-east London.

September 27 – Elianne Andam, 15, was stabbed on her way to school in Croydon, south London.

October 1 – Taye Faik, 16, died after he was stabbed near his home in Kendal Gardens, Edmonton, north London, in an attack by two men.

October 9 – Tafari Thompson-Mintah, 16, was killed when a car hit his moped in Sevenoaks Way, Orpington, south-east London.

October 29 – Indian national Mehak Sharma, 19, was fatally stabbed in Ash Tree Way, Croydon, south London, weeks after moving to the UK to become a carer.

November 15 – Simarjeet Singh Nangpal, 17, was stabbed to death in Burket Close, Hounslow, west London, after police were called to reports of a fight.

December 5 – Ilyas Habibi, 17, was stabbed in Sutton High Street, south London, shortly after getting off a train on his way home from college.

December 31 – Harry Pitman, 16, was stabbed in Primrose Hill, Camden, north London, after going to watch New Year fireworks with a group of friends.