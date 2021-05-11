Little Mix are the first ever girl group to win Best British Group at the BRIT Awards
0:01am, Wed 12 May 2021
Little Mix have made history by becoming the first female group to win Best British Group at the BRIT Awards, as they took home the award on Tuesday.
And it was an empowering night for women with Dua Lipa among the big winners and Taylor Swift making a surprise appearance at a ceremony which saw several artists calling out sexism and a lack of diversity in the music industry.
Many winners at the show, the UK’s first major indoor live music event in more than a year, held without masks and social distancing as part of a Covid-19 test scheme, also paid tribute to key workers in their acceptance speeches, with Lipa calling on Boris Johnson to do more than clap and improve pay. (11.05.21).