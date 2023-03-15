Live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to unveil his Budget
By The Newsroom
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his Budget in the House of Commons.
On Wednesday morning, the Chancellor confirmed that the energy price guarantee, which caps average household bills at £2,500, will be extended at its current level from April to June.
Announcements on childcare support, benefits reform and pensions allowances are also expected to form part of the Budget when Mr Hunt addresses MPs on Wednesday afternoon.
Here’s the latest:
10.30am
Ahead of his Budget speech, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the energy price guarantee for households will be extended for another three months at its current rate.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox