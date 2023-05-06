Live: Eyes of the world on King’s coronation
After months of planning and preparation, the day of the King’s coronation is here.
The eyes of the world are on the UK to see Charles crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Camilla.
- 9am: The congregation arrives at Westminster Abbey
- 10.20am: The King and Queen's procession sets off from Buckingham Palace
- 11am: Charles and Camilla arrive at the Abbey and the coronation ceremony begins
- 12pm: The King is crowned
- 1pm: The service ends and Charles and Camilla begin a procession back to the Palace in the Gold State Coach
- 2.15pm: The King, Queen and other royal family members appear on the Palace balcony for a flypast
6.50amEyes around the world may be on the UK today – but eyes in and around London will be on the skies. That is because a 70% chance of rain could see the flypast this afternoon cancelled.
While the rain will not be “too heavy”, it is going to be “a bit grey, damp and drizzly”, Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said yesterday.
Royal Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston also said yesterday there is only a “50/50” chance of the flypast – scheduled to fly over The Mall and Buckingham Palace at about 2.30pm – going ahead if there is rain and low cloud.
6.45amThe viewing areas have already opened along the King and Queen’s procession route, with prime spots up for grabs by revellers desperate to catch a glimpse of Charles and Camilla ahead of the UK’s first coronation since June 1953.
6.35amToday is the start of what is essentially a national three-day celebration of the King’s coronation.
Tens of millions of people from across the Commonwealth and around the world are expected to tune in for the pomp and grandeur in London later.
After months of work, the mammoth preparations are complete. Now it is time to get the party started.
