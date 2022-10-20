20 October 2022

Live: Latest from Downing Street as Liz Truss faces future

By The Newsroom
20 October 2022

After just weeks in the top job, Prime Minister Liz Truss is under increasing pressure to quit after admitting to a “difficult” 24 hours.

Though she insisted on Wednesday she is a “fighter, not a quitter”, a growing number of her MPs say she should reconsider her stance – after a series of humiliating U-turns already.

Earlier, Downing Street sources said Ms Truss invited Sir Graham Brady, the powerful chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, to 10 Downing Street for a hastily arranged meeting.

13.28pm

More than a dozen Conservative MPs have now called for Liz Truss to resign.

Thursday saw nine Tories – including some who supported Ms Truss for the party leadership – add their voices to calls for the Prime Minister to step down.

