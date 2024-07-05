Live: Sir Robert Buckland warns against ‘lurch to the right’ as he loses seat

Sir Keir Starmer is on course to be the UK’s next prime minister as an exit poll indicated a landslide Labour victory.

Exit poll predicts Labour majority of 170, with 410 seats

The Conservatives are set for 131 seats

Conservative former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland has lost his seat

Liberal Democrats win Harrogate and Knaresborough in the party’s first victory of the night

Here’s the latest:

1.38am

Liberal Democrat candidate Tom Gordon has won Harrogate and Knaresborough in the party’s first victory of the night.

1.37am

Andrea Leadsom said the next Tory leader needs to be from the centre right and that she was a “big fan” of Penny Mordaunt.

“The night is yet young … there’s a long way to go before those sorts of considerations,” Dame Andrea said.

But she added: “I’m a big fan of Penny.”

Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt’s seat is too close to call, according to exit polls.

If not Ms Mordaunt, “I do think it will need to be someone from the centre right”, Dame Andrea said.

“Our country is a country of thoughtful and honourable people who are extremely tolerant until pushed and clearly in recent months and possibly years they have felt pushed, but centre right is where we need to be,” she said.

1.34am

A Liberal Democrat spokesman said: “Chichester is going Lib Dem-orange, as Gillian Keegan becomes the first Cabinet minister of the night to lose her seat.

“The Conservatives have let down the people of Chichester for too long. This seat has been Conservative for 100 years and a win here for the Liberal Democrats is an extraordinary achievement which has unseated the Education Secretary.

“Chichester Harbour has been blighted by sewage pollution thanks to the Conservatives letting water companies off the hook.

“By electing Jess Brown-Fuller, Chichester now has a local champion who will stand up and fight to clean up our waterways and hold water companies accountable.”

1.33am

Police in Glasgow are investigating cases of suspected voter fraud.

Glasgow City Council reported four cases of alleged “personation” following Thursday’s poll.

The offence occurs when a person votes as someone else.

It is understood that of the alleged incidents, two are being investigated in the Glasgow South West seat and one in Glasgow West.

A spokesman for the council said: “Over the course of the day we have received four reports of potential personation at polling places.

“The police subsequently asked us to extract three ballot papers from the count and this was done when the relevant ballot boxes arrived at the count centre.”

1.31am

The Liberal Democrats are claiming to have beaten Education Secretary Gillian Keegan in Chichester.

1.27am

Outgoing Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has arrived at the Aberdeen count.

Mr Ross – who said he will stand down as leader after the election – is contesting the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat.

He drew criticism for stepping into the seat in the stead of former MP David Duguid, who was barred from standing due to ill health.

1.24am

Sir Ed Davey’s Conservative opponent in Kingston and Surbiton has described the Liberal Democrat leader’s campaign stunts as “embarrassing”.

Asked what she thought about Sir Ed’s activities, which included falling from a paddleboard and riding on a rollercoaster, Helen Edward told the PA news agency: “I think they were embarrassing. I wouldn’t have chosen to do that.

She said she spent the campaign “getting into the grassroots of the community”.

1.22am

Novelty candidates Count Binface and the Monster Raving Looney Party’s Sir Archibald Stanton arrived at the Richmond and Northallerton count within minutes of each other.

Sir Archibald and his entourage entered with a cheer in their colourful suits and top hats.

Sir Archibald wore a red suit covered in red bats and carried a wooden puppet wearing a name badge which read Gilly Nicholls.

Not longer afterwards Count Binface also entered the leisure centre hall.

1.20am

Scottish Tory co-leader Meghan Gallacher said it had been a “difficult election” for her party.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Gallacher urged “caution” against the exit poll predictions and said the Conservatives remained “neck and neck” with the SNP in key Scottish seats.

She said: “We knew it was going to be a difficult election for the Conservatives UK-wide.

“We’ve run a really strong campaign, sent a strong message over the last few weeks that a vote for any other party would let the SNP win and we know that in seats right across Scotland is neck and neck between us and the SNP.

“We need to wait and see what happens when the votes are counted and results come in but I am expressing caution in terms of the exit poll we’re seeing here in Scotland.”

Ms Gallacher was also asked whether she would stand to replace Douglas Ross as Scottish Tory leader following the election.

She said: “I am not a leader in waiting – I’m a deputy leader in action and I’ve shown that throughout the duration of this campaign.”

1.15am

Sir Robert Buckland said he is “frustrated” with the trajectory of the Tory Party but said the General Election outcome is “a result of our own failure”.

Speaking to S4C after losing his seat in South Swindon, Sir Robert said he expects Rishi Sunak to “contemplate the enormity” of the situation.

The Tory former Welsh secretary said “I think I deserve a drink” after being “sacked on live television”.

Asked whether he would stand as a member of Senedd in future, he replied: “I’m not going to rule anything out.”

1.04am

Sir Robert Buckland took aim at “ill-discipline” within the Conservative Party after losing his seat.

“I think that we have seen in this election an astonishing ill-discipline within the party,” the former justice secretary said.

“We can see articles being written before a vote is cast at the General Election about the party heading for defeat and what the prognosis should be.

“It is spectacularly unprofessional, ill-disciplined. That is not the Conservative Party I joined and have been an active member of for now nearly 40 years.”

Asked later if he was speaking about an article written by Conservative former home secretary Suella Braverman, Sir Robert replied: “I am afraid that is not an isolated example.”

1.02am

The Liberal Democrats have claimed victory in Tunbridge Wells, long ahead of the declaration.

On the campaign trail in June, party leader Sir Ed Davey took part in an assault course in Kent with the party’s candidate Mike Martin.

A Liberal Democrat source said: “They’re set to elect a Lib Dem local champion in former British Army officer Mike Martin, who will stand up for the community.”

12.59am

The constituency of Ashfield in Nottinghamshire looks set to be a closely fought contest between Labour’s Rhea Keehn and Reform UK’s Lee Anderson.

The candidates are yet to arrive at the vote count in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, but Labour representatives have described it as “too close to call”.

Reform UK supporters in Kirkby leisure centre have said they are “confident” of Mr Anderson’s success.

Turnout for the constituency was 58%.

12.55am

A lurch to the right after the election would be “disastrous” for the Conservatives, former Tory minister Sir Robert Buckland has said.

Speaking to the BBC after losing his Swindon South seat, Sir Robert said such a move “would be a disastrous mistake and it would send us into the abyss, and gift Labour government for many years”.

12.43am

A Liberal Democrat source said they were “confident” the party would defeat Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the new constituency of Godalming and Ash.

The constituency Mr Hunt is contesting is 81% likely to go to the Liberal Democrats according to the exit poll for Sky News, BBC and ITV News.

The Liberal Democrat source said: “The exit poll is obviously encouraging.

“It’s early in the night. But we are confident.”

12.42am

Ulster Unionist MLA Tom Elliott, who was named as a peer in the dissolution list, said the news came as a “total shock”.

Mr Elliott made the comments after he arrived at Magherafelt count centre.

He held the Fermanagh South Tyrone Westminster seat for the UUP from 2015 until 2017 and now sits in Stormont.

“It’s different. It’s something I never expected. It was a total shock and surprise,” he said.

12.37am

Sir Robert Buckland said politics is at a “crossroads” and the Conservative Party must make the “right choice” if it is to inspire a new generation as he warned against “politics as mere circus” in his farewell speech.

The former justice secretary said: “Our very political system is at a crossroads. Do we value those who work to bring people together and to come into politics to do something rather than be someone?

“Or do we shrug our shoulders and accept politics as a mere circus where people compete for attention by saying things that they either know to be untrue, or which raise hopes and expectations in a way that further erodes trust?

“I know what side I’m on, I know what choice I would make, and I believe with sincere and fierce conviction that my party has to make the right choice too, if we are to inspire a new generation with the real promise of a better future.”

12.34am

The Liberal Democrats say they are confident of victories in 12 seats, labelling them “Davey’s dozen”.

The party has claimed it will be victorious in three seats in the West Country – Torbay, North Cornwall and Yeovil.

It is also confident of wins in Eastleigh, Woking, Guildford, Wokingham and Lewes in the South East, and Wimbledon in south-west London.

The remaining seats on the list are South Cambridgeshire, Cheadle (Greater Manchester) and Hazel Grove.

A Liberal Democrat source said: “We are declaring victory in Davey’s dozen, the first 12 of many wins we’re expecting tonight.

“From the West Country to Greater Manchester, the map is being painted gold as Liberal Democrats sweep to victory in the Conservative Party’s former heartlands.”

12.30am

Reform UK’s challenger to Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has predicted voters are “going to get fed up” of Labour and “look for something different” in the near future.

Darren Selkus, standing in Hertsmere, Hertfordshire, said: “People are voting for Labour because they’re not the Conservatives and everything’s going to change for the better.

“When it doesn’t change for the better whether that’s in six months, one year, two years, eventually people are going to get fed up and look for something different and that’s when I hope that they recognise that Reform UK have the ideas to change the direction and make a difference.”

Asked about the next five years of politics, Mr Selkus said he expects “mass immigration, more of it, high taxes, more of it”.

He added: “Labour obviously are going to win, they’re not going to increase VAT, income tax or national insurance but they’re going to increase every other tax that there is.”

On Reform UK’s performance, Mr Selkus said: “What’s really critical is what the national vote share is, you know, I’m hoping that we’ll get six or seven million votes and if we hit that sort of number then it’s massive, so, 13 seats is approximately that so yeah, that’d be exactly what I’d be hoping to do.”

12.26am

Lord Jo Johnson, Conservative peer and brother of former prime minister Boris Johnson, said the Tories should question whether being “Reform-lite” is a good strategy, adding it was “hard to imagine a worse outcome” than what the exit polls suggest.

“I’m stunned by Reform’s arrival as a major force in the land,” he told Sky News.

He said it was “quite possible” that Reform will come second across vast swathes of the “red wall” in the North West, North East and Midlands.

“These elections do raise a really important issue as to whether it’s a sensible thing for the Conservatives to try to be ‘Reform-lite’ and expect that to be a winning political strategy, it doesn’t look to be from what we’re seeing today,” he said.

12.24am

Lord Neil Kinnock said the exit poll’s prediction of a Labour landslide was “the greatest comeback since Lazarus”.

The former Labour leader told ITV News: “A gain of 208, according to the exit poll, which is attributable directly to Keir Starmer and what he’s achieved in four years, two of which of course were during the lockdown, or the virtual lockdown when the one thing that opposition leaders depend on – contact with the public – was absent.

“It’s the biggest comeback since Lazarus.”

12.21am

Lord Peter Mandelson and Reform UK deputy leader David Bull have clashed over the EU and the make-up of support for Nigel Farage’s party.

Lord Mandelson said he would be “disappointed” and “surprised” if Reform won in his former seat of Hartlepool, saying many people who had backed the right-wing party were looking for a “handy protest vote”.

Mr Bull said: “I think you are about to be surprised.”

He added: “You can call it a protest vote if you want, but actually it’s not. It’s an uprising. It’s saying to the political classes: enough is enough.”

Appearing alongside Mr Bull on BBC News, Lord Mandelson said there were “extremely unpleasant people” at the heart of Reform of which the general public was not aware.

“That’s absolute nonsense,” Mr Bull said. “There are a very small number of candidates and we have removed them and dealt with them.”

12.20am

“This, folks, is huge”, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said in response to the early boost for his party after it pushed the Tories into third place in two early constituency results.

On a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, he said: “It’s midnight, there are two results in from the north-east of England that put Reform on 30% of the vote, that is way more than any possible prediction or projection. It is almost unbelievable.

“And what does it mean? It means we’re going to win seats, many many seats I think right now across the country.

“But to watch the TV coverage it’s almost comical. There’s not a single representative on there from Reform UK, mainstream media are in denial just as much as our political parties.

“This is going to be six million votes-plus. This, folks, is huge.”

12.17am

Former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland has lost Swindon South to Labour’s Heidi Alexander.

12.12am

Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne has described the exit poll prediction of the Tories’ worst performance on record as the party’s “Waterloo”.

Reacting to the exit poll, he told ITV News: “As for the Conservatives you know, it’s going to sound odd, there’ll be a bit of a sigh of relief, even though it’s the worst results since 1832 when the Duke of Wellington was running the Tory party, so this one feels more like the Tory party’s Waterloo, frankly.

“We’re going to see a load of people lose their seats, household names of those who follow politics, household names.

“And it’d be a huge mistake to take a lot of comfort from this, but there were people thinking, and the polls were suggesting, it could be an extinction night for the Tory party, an extinction level event, and the Tory party would never come back.

“I think there’ll be a lot of Conservatives saying we can come back and then the final point; the second big story of the night is Reform. They have entered the palace, the Palace of Westminster.”

12.10am

David Bull, Reform’s deputy leader, said that his party was “about to change history”.

Asked about Reform’s issues with candidates accused of racism, he told the BBC that every party had those kinds of issues.

“I think it’s in every party,” he said, adding that the Reform party is new.

“We had to literally sprint to get those candidates.

“Anyone who looks at the rise of Reform will see that what we’re doing is breaking political history. I’ve said this before, everyone said that in that Brexit result, you won’t do it, we changed history, we’re about to change history once again.”

Asked which seats he thought Reform, which the exit poll projects to net 13 seats, could win, he listed Clacton, Great Yarmouth, Wellingborough and Boston and Skegness.

12.07am

Scottish independence “wasn’t really put front and centre” of the SNP’s campaign, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking on ITV, the ex-SNP leader said: “I think one of the questions out of the SNP result tonight is whether they’ve left themselves between two stools on the independence question because I think – in my view – it wasn’t really put front and centre.”

The SNP decision to put their push for independence on “page one, line one” of the manifesto gave the impression it was the “big issue” of the party’s campaign and voters have “cast their verdict on that”.

“But it was never followed through on in a day to day basis in the campaign – we didn’t hear day after day after day SNP spokespeople make the case for why independence was an answer to the big issues at the heart of the election campaign,” she added.

12.04am

The Scottish Conservatives remain “very competitive” in target seats, a party source has said following exit poll suggestions.

The source told the PA news agency the UK predictions showed a “bad picture” but that it was a very different situation in Scotland, with exit polls described as “not correct”.

The source said: “The exit poll is not correct at all and the result will be very tight in Scotland.

“It’s a bad picture UK-wide but a very different picture in Scotland and the party remains very competitive in target seats in Scotland.”

11.58pm

Professor Sir John Curtice said lower turnouts in 2024 might be in line with pollsters’ expectations.

He told the BBC: “Well we don’t know whether it’s a contributing factor (to the final result) but I think there has been a widespread expectation that turnout would fall and these first two results are at least consistent with that expectation and to that extent at least we may well discover that we’re heading towards one of the lower turnouts in general elections in post-war electoral history and, you know, that’s what the polls are anticipating.

“It’s what you would expect in an election in which the polls were suggesting it’s pretty clear who was going to win and where there wasn’t that much difference despite both parties’ denials – not that much difference between Conservative and Labour in much of what they were offering the electorate.”

11.57pm

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk will lose his seat, exit polls forecast.

It is likely the Liberal Democrats gain Cheltenham, Ipsos UK said.

Mr Chalk is defending a small majority of just 1,421.

11.55pm

Dame Andrea Leadsom said voters have told her they do not feel the Tories are “Conservative enough” and are “sick of all this woke stuff”.

In dealing with the aftermath of the result, she added: “The Conservative Party is the natural party of government and has been in this country for many long years and so we will be very ruthless about it, we will certainly be very forensic about it.”

11.50pm

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg’s seat is “too close to call”, exit polls said.

There is a 53% chance Labour gains Somerset North East and Hanham, in which the former leader of the Commons stood.

11.47pm

Wes Streeting said Labour “didn’t choose the unity of the graveyard” after its 2019 defeat but had “some fights and some arguments” internally over the direction it would take.

Appearing alongside Dame Andrea Leadsom on BBC News, the shadow health secretary said: “I’m afraid the reason why the Conservative Party has been swept out is because it’s been a clown show and people are paying a heavy price for it.

“The reason the Labour Party has been in the position it’s in is because we’ve changed. And we didn’t choose the unity of the graveyard either after 2019 – we had some fights and some arguments to reconnect the Labour Party with the people we lost and the people we need to win over to form a majority.

“The Conservative Party – I mean, I actually don’t care about the Conservative Party – their problem not mine.

“We’ve got to clear up the mess of the Conservative Party, just like the Downing Street cleaners had to clean the vomit up after Boris Johnson.”

11.42pm

The DUP’s Sammy Wilson is confident he will retain his seat in East Antrim, albeit with a lower vote share.

“My majority at the moment is over 6,000. It may be lower because of the lower turnout and the challenge from the TUV candidate,” he said.

“There is a totally new area where the TUV (Traditional Unionist Voice) candidate has a council seat.”

Asked about the threat from the Alliance Party’s Danny Donnelly, Mr Wilson said: “I think it will be a scrabble between Danny Donnelly and the Ulster Unionists as to who comes second.

“Alliance came second last time, and I expect they will do so again.”

11.41pm

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said it would be “interesting” to see whether Nigel Farage can achieve “a realignment of the right in British politics”.

Asked whether he thought the Tories should have sought to join forces with Mr Farage, the former Conservative minister said: “We are where we are and the disaster doesn’t seem to have been averted.

“You’ll have to ask Nigel what his plans are. I think he looks for and seeks a realignment of the right in British politics, and it will be interesting to see whether he can achieve that.”

11.38pm

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt’s seat is “too close to call”, according exit polls.

Ipsos UK found there is a 70% likelihood Labour gains Portsmouth North and a 25% chance the Conservative Party holds it.

11.37pm

Former Tory minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has said it is “clearly a terrible night”, adding that the party has taken votes for granted.

Sir Jacob told the BBC: “It’s clearly a terrible night for the Conservatives.”

He added: “There’s no way of describing this as anything other than a bad night for the Conservative party.”

Asked where it went wrong for the Tories, Sir Jacob said there were “issues with changing the leader”, adding: “Voters expect the prime minister they have chosen to remain the prime minister and for it to be the voters who decide when that person is changed.”

He continued: “I’m afraid I think the Conservative Party took it’s core vote for granted, which is why you see so many people who may have voted Conservative previously, going off to Reform.”

11.32pm

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK came second in Houghton and Sunderland South, beating the Tories into third place.

Reform UK candidate Sam Woods-Brass received 11,668 votes to Conservative candidate Chris Burnicle’s 5,514.

Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson won the constituency with 18,837 votes, achieving just over 47% of the vote share and a majority of 7,169.

11.31pm

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer will lose his seat, an exit poll predicts.

There is a more than a 99% chance Labour take Plymouth Moor View, Ipsos UK’s exit poll for Sky News, BBC and ITV News found.

11.30pm

Labour shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson has won the Houghton and Sunderland South constituency, in the first result of the night.

She said in her victory speech: “Tonight the British people have spoken, and if the exit poll this evening is again a guide to results across our country as it so often is, then after 14 years the British people have chosen change.

“They have chosen Labour and they have chosen the leadership of Keir Starmer. Today our country with its proud history has chosen a brighter future. The British people have decided that they believe as Labour believes that our best days lie ahead of us – hope and unity, not decline and division, stability over chaos.

“A government powered by hope, by the belief that tomorrow cannot just be different from today, but better. A government of service, a government with purpose above all to change our society for good.”

Ms Phillipson took 18,847 votes, ahead of Reform UK on 11,668, with the Conservatives on 5,514, the Liberal Democrats on 2,290 and The Green Party on 1,723. The turnout was 51.2%.

11.29pm

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps will lost his seat to Labour, according to an exit poll.

There is a 94% chance the Labour Party take Welwyn Hatfield, Hertfordshire, Ipsos UK’s exit poll for Sky News, BBC and ITV News said.

11.19pm

The SNP must “listen to the voice of voters”, deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has said.

But speaking to the BBC, Ms Forbes cautioned against “dismissing” the number of people in Scotland who support independence.

“We must listen to the voices of the voters, we are democrats, and that means to listen to the message that voters are sending,” she said.

“I would strongly caution anybody against dismissing the robust, resilient and significant number of people in this country that support independence and the next Labour government will have to contend with that, we’ll have to listen to Scottish voters because even over the last few months – which have been difficult – that support for independence has remained strong.”

11.18pm

Wes Streeting said he was “delighted” by the exit poll.

The shadow health secretary told BBC News: “Of course I’m delighted by the exit poll. I’ve seen many exit polls over the years.

“They don’t tend to look like these ones, and if we have won this General Election, that is historic for the Labour Party, but even more importantly, is an opportunity for the country, for us to rebuild our economy and our public services and rebuild trust in politics.”

11.15pm

Ballots are sorted at Clacton Leisure Centre in Clacton, Essex, during the count for the 2024 General Election (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Wire )