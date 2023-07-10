Lucy Bramley, a successful designer from Liverpool, established her inclusive fashion brand, Ruched & Ready, to help women embrace their natural curves and boost their confidence. After finding a lack of representation for her body type, Lucy decided to create a brand that was inclusive for all sizes. Her clothes are designed for women with curves, providing outfits for sizes ranging from eight to 20. Ruched & Ready also plans to extend their size range and is set to launch their 'Basics' collection in September for everyday wear. Lucy’s ultimate goal is to make women feel good about themselves.

British singer Adele has finally begun her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum, Caesars Palace. Initially, she was offered accommodation in the Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, but she reportedly hoped for a stay at the Augustus Tower. Eventually, she chose a bungalow at the Wynn Fairway Villas. Confusion arose when her convoy was seen heading to the Wynn Villas, but sources suggest the move was made for privacy reasons. Her Vegas stint, which she earns $1 million per night, will last until 25 March 2023. The residency had been postponed from January 2022 due to Covid-related issues.

In relationships, some are drawn to opposites, but for others, similarities work better. Bruce Springsteen found enduring love in shared origins and passions with wife Patti Scialfa. Both hail from New Jersey, share Irish and Italian roots and love music. Married since 1991, they have raised three children and toured together. They first met at a New Jersey bar in 1980 and Scialfa joined Springsteen's E Street Band in 1984. Following a turbulent marriage with Julianne Phillips, Springsteen mended his heart, sought therapy, divorced Phillips and married Scialfa in 1991. Today, the couple continue to perform together.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy prioritises his acting craft over fame, aided by his wife, Yvonne McGuinness. They met in 1996 and married in 2004, having two sons now aged 15 and 17. The couple moved from London to Dublin to raise their children closer to their Irish heritage. Yvonne, a graduate from the Royal College of Art, manages the family whilst Murphy is filming. Despite his global success with films such as Inception and Batman, Murphy prefers a low-key lifestyle, balancing work commitments with cooking, watching films and being a father. His upcoming film, Oppenheimer, releases 21 July 2023.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has gained substantial recognition over the past year, releasing a chart-topping album and selling out numerous shows. Lesser-known facts include his discovery via Soundcloud, allegiance to Celtic FC, and potential career as a fishmonger had music not panned out. He's currently dating actor Ellie MacDowell and is related to Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi. He reportedly has a net worth of £8 million and owns various properties in Glasgow. He maintains close friendships with Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran.

The Cavern Club, which launched The Beatles' career and became the hub of Liverpool's music scene, has seen multiple ownership changes since its creation by Alan Sytner in the 1950s. Despite hosting iconic bands including The Rolling Stones and Queen, the club faced financial struggles and closed in 1973 when the building was taken over by British Rail. Following attempts to reopen at alternative sites, the original location was eventually redeveloped and relaunched in 1984 by Liverpool Football Captain, Tommy Smith. Currently, the club is co-owned by Bill Heckle and Dave Jones.

Model Sasha Attwood, 27, has been a constant support for beau Jack Grealish, Manchester City footballer. The couple have been together since school, continuing through Grealish's rise to fame. Attwood, with over 200k Instagram followers, is known for her stylish outfit posts. Here are 10 summer looks from her wardrobe: a Parisian glam dress, fiery beachwear, a floral co-ord in Mykonos, crocheted holiday attire, a teal satin dress, black beachwear, a casual green outfit, a Superdry LBD, comfy sweats and a chic grey wrap dress. Her fashion sense shows her versatility and talent.

Footballer Jack Grealish has been enjoying a well-deserved break on the southern coast of France, sharing his holiday snaps with his 8.4 million Instagram followers. The former Aston Villa captain played in 51 games for Manchester City last season, helping them to win the treble. Grealish's holiday snaps have drawn comments from DJ Oliver Heldens and YouTuber Chunkz, while fans were relieved to see model Sasha Attwood join him after posting photos from Italy. Grealish was called back to duty to prepare for two EURO 2024 qualifying matches.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, 26, has announced a break from touring indefinitely due to the impact of his Tourette's syndrome. The news follows his recent struggle to complete a set at Glastonbury. Capaldi, who accumulated over one billion streams on Spotify last year, cancelled all performances and work commitments three weeks ahead of the festival. Despite rumours of a split, his actress girlfriend, Ellie Macdowall, 23, is supporting him during this challenging time. He used his social media platforms to explain his decision and express gratitude to fans and medical professionals.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has assisted in raising nearly £30,000 for a charity that makes toys for children with medical issues. His music video ‘Haven’t You Ever Been in Love Before’ highlighted the work of The 3D ToyShop, founded by Leeds-based 3D printing enthusiast Nick Hardman. The charity surpassed its fundraising goal of £10,000 after the video gained traction on social media. The funds will go towards creating unique toys fitted with miniature versions of medical devices, which reflect the experiences of children facing medical challenges. The initiative has already sent over 3,000 teddies to children worldwide.