Local Tory believed it was ‘inevitable’ Matt Hancock would not stand again

A Tory councillor in Matt Hancock’s West Suffolk constituency said it was “inevitable” the MP would not stand for re-election following his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Another local Conservative politician described the former health secretary as having been “up the creek without a paddle”.

Mr Hancock, who was stripped of the Conservative whip after it emerged he was joining the reality TV show, said in a letter on Wednesday that he would not stand for the Conservatives at the next general election.

West Suffolk Tory councillor Ian Houlder said: “I think he was up the creek without a paddle as far as not being the MP for West Suffolk was concerned.

“He was looking at his options quite rightly as anybody would and he’s gone for the money.

“He’s going to linger on until the next general election whenever that’s called, probably a couple of years if Rishi lasts that long, and that’s it.

“He’ll take his goodbye money, his pension and his salary up to that date.

“Then he’ll go off and do what he says he wants to do in his letter.”

He said that Mr Hancock said he “wants to rebuild his life and do something different, pursue his interests and things that will help people”, adding that this was “very commendable, so I hope he can do it”.

“But he’s not in a hurry to do it, is he?” said Mr Houlder.

Conservative councillor Lance Stanbury, who represents Mildenhall division for West Suffolk Council, said: “I think that it was inevitable that Matt would probably not run after this election, because clearly he was heavily criticised by local party members and indeed lost the whip.

“For his own part I think he had to consider what his future would be in the party, and given there was no likelihood of him being back in the Government, I believe that he’s made a decision that’s right for him.”

Mr Stanbury said that a letter, reportedly from the president of the local Conservative association to Tory chief whip Simon Hart, was sent without authority.

The letter, from Terry Wood, president of West Suffolk Conservatives, was reportedly sent on December 1 and said that local association officers believed Mr Hancock was “not fit to represent this constituency”.

Mr Stanbury said: “I’m a member of the executive of the West Suffolk association and no-one has approached any executive council members for their opinion.

“I also believe that this letter has not been produced with the agreement of the senior officers of the party and therefore I believe Mr Wood has no authority to send such a letter.

There should be, on such a major issue, a discussion of this by the executive council

“So I believe that they’re acting outside the authority and not truly representing the entire association.”

He said he believed Mr Hancock would have the whip returned to him and continue as MP until the next general election.

Andy Drummond, chairman of Newmarket Conservatives and deputy chairman (political) of West Suffolk Conservative Association, said he could not comment when asked about Mr Hancock’s decision.

“I don’t really know what to make of it yet,” said Mr Drummond.

“We’ll probably have an officer group and publish something on our website.

“But I can’t make a comment at this precise time.”

Ahead of Mr Hancock’s appearance in the jungle, Mr Drummond had said: “I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis.”