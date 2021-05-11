Lockdown in the UK: What are the latest changes in the four nations?

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has followed Boris Johnson in announcing a further easing of lockdown restrictions that will take place from May 17 for the majority of the country.

Here is an update on measures across the four UK nations and what further changes will be made from next week.

– What is happening in Scotland?

Coronavirus – Mon Apr 26, 2021 (PA Wire)

As of May 17 all of mainland Scotland, with the “highly probable exception” of Moray, will move from Level 3 to Level 2 of coronavirus restrictions, Ms Sturgeon has announced, and many island areas will move to Level 1.

In Level 2 areas six people from three households will be able to meet indoors, the same number can meet in a hospitality venue, and eight people from eight houses can meet outdoors.

Alcohol can be served indoors in pubs, cafes and restaurants, and cinemas, bingo halls and amusement arcades can reopen.

Social distancing during meetings indoors or in private gardens will be dropped, allowing people to hug loved ones again.

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that Scotland will move to a traffic light system for international travel, similar to that already announced for England, though she said Scots should “think seriously” about whether to take overseas holidays.

Nicola Sturgeon (PA Wire)

The area of Moray, in north-east Scotland, is expected to remain in Level 3 following a surge in cases and an increase in hospital admissions.

– And in England?

Boris Johnson also hailed a “considerable step on the road back to normality” on Monday, as he confirmed further restriction easing could go ahead from next week.

From May 17 people in England will be able to meet outdoors in groups of up to 30, and indoors in groups of six, or two households.

Pubs and restaurants will be able to serve customers indoors, although they will be limited to table service.

Other recreational venues such as cinemas, museums, theatres and concert halls will be allowed to reopen. although there will be capacity limits on large events.

Easing the lockdown in England (PA Graphics)

Up to 30 people will be allowed at weddings, although dancing will still not be allowed, and the cap on the number of mourners attending funerals will be lifted, in line with the safe capacity of the venue.

Secondary school pupils will no longer be told to wear face masks in class and communal areas, and university students will return to campus for in-person lectures.

The “stay in the UK” restriction will lift and people will be able to travel to “green list” countries without having to quarantine, provided they take one post-arrival test.

– What about Wales?

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools have been open again for more than a week in Wales following a further easing of the Covid-19 restrictions on May 3.

Organised children’s indoor activities and indoor adult fitness classes have resumed and two households are able to form an exclusive bubble and meet indoors.

An announcement on any further easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Wales is due to be made on Friday following discussions on Monday.

Welsh indoor hospitality and all tourism accommodation is also expected to reopen from May 17.

No plans on international travel have been announced by the Welsh government, but UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he expects the rules will be “broadly similar” to those for English tourists.

Welsh Labour housing minister Julie James confirmed on Sunday that foreign holidays were “very much part of the package of discussion”.

The Welsh government also confirmed on Tuesday that pilot test events will take place next month as sporting fixtures in the country prepare to welcome back supporters.

– Where is Northern Ireland at?

Non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality resumed in Northern Ireland on April 30.

Curfews on takeaways and off-licences were removed and gyms and swimming pools have also reopened for individual activities.

The limit on outdoor gatherings in domestic gardens has been increased to 15 people but these can be from no more than three households.

Members of the public enjoy a drink and a meal in Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Self-contained tourist accommodation, such as caravans and rented holiday homes, can also operate.

More restrictions are set to be lifted on May 24, although these are subject to review.

From that date, pubs and restaurants can operate indoors, people will be allowed to gather in homes, and indoor attractions can reopen.

Other tourist accommodation such as hotels and B&Bs can also reopen.

Wedding receptions and post-burial events can take place in indoor hospitality venues, if appropriate risk assessments are undertaken.