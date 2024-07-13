13 July 2024

Loggerhead sea turtle returns to Atlantic Ocean after rehabilitation in Florida

A 375lb (170kg) sea turtle has been released back into the Atlantic Ocean after three months of rehabilitation in Florida.

Officials with the Brevard Zoo released a male loggerhead named Bubba on Wednesday afternoon in Cocoa Beach.

Biologists with Inwater Research found Bubba in St Lucie County on April 10, officials said.

After noticing injuries to both front flippers, they used a crane to pull the reptile out of the water and into a carrier in their pickup truck to bring him to the zoo.

A preliminary examination found that Bubba had likely been injured in a predator attack.

The sea turtle was also dealing with an intensive infestation of marine leeches, which were causing anaemia.

Biologists estimate Bubba is 60 to 75 years old.

